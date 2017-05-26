The Epitome of WTF: A researcher known as "Nightmare-Eclipse" recently released YellowKey, a security vulnerability that allegedly enables a full bypass of BitLocker's full-volume encryption. The researcher described YellowKey as one of the most "insane" flaws they have ever encountered and has also accused Microsoft of potentially embedding a legitimate backdoor in BitLocker's data protection system.

According to the researcher, YellowKey appears unusual for a previously unknown security bug. Nightmare-Eclipse explained that the flaw can be reproduced by copying an attached "FsTx" folder to a USB drive formatted with a Windows-compatible file system such as NTFS, FAT32, or exFAT.

The vulnerability may also work without a USB drive if the FsTx files are copied to the Windows EFI partition and the encrypted disk is temporarily disconnected from the system. After placing the FsTx folder, an attacker would need to reboot a BitLocker-protected machine, enter the Windows Recovery Environment, and follow a specific sequence of inputs.

If the procedure is completed correctly, a command shell reportedly appears, granting unrestricted access to BitLocker-protected volumes. No passwords are required, and the encrypted data may become fully accessible for browsing, copying, and other file operations.

Nightmare-Eclipse believes that YellowKey's vulnerability could reasonably be considered a backdoor intentionally introduced into BitLocker by Microsoft. Their reasoning is that the component triggering the issue can only be found in the official WinRE image. The same component is also present in standard Windows installation images, but it does not exhibit the BitLocker-bypassing behavior observed on live systems.

The researcher explained that they "just can't come up with an explanation beside the fact that this was intentional. Also for whatever reason, only windows 11 (+Server 2022/2025) are affect, windows 10 is not."

Third-party researchers have reportedly confirmed that YellowKey behaves as described by Nightmare-Eclipse in public GitHub materials. In addition, the researcher released a second exploit, GreenPlasma, which is said to enable privilege escalation. They did not publish full proof-of-concept code for achieving SYSTEM-level access, instead suggesting they may disclose further details ahead of next month's Patch Tuesday.

Nightmare-Eclipse is known for targeting Microsoft and the company's alleged hostility toward external security researchers. Previously operating under the alias "Chaotic Eclipse," they released Red Sun and other vulnerabilities with public proof-of-concept code, while accusing Microsoft of damaging their career and reputation.

As for YellowKey's alleged backdoor behavior, mitigation is relatively straightforward. Security professionals generally recommend avoiding reliance on any single encryption system and instead evaluating well-reviewed full-disk encryption alternatives such as VeraCrypt.