Removing the Modem and GPS from my 2024 RAV4 Hybrid:
Modern cars are computers on wheels - they have more sensors than you can count and are constantly phoning home with telemetry data like your location, speed, fuel levels, sudden accelerations/decelerations, video footage, driver attention data from eye monitoring systems, and hundreds of other data points. Cars have inward- and outward-facing cameras. They have microphones. They have always-on modems. It's all enabled by default with difficult or meaningless opt-outs, and your data is monetized through brokers like LexisNexis or Verisk. [...]
Now that we're sufficiently motivated, what can we do about it? In this blog post, rather than relying on companies' promises or meaningless opt-outs, we're going to stop the data at the source by physically removing the modem (the DCM, or Data Communication Module) as well as the built-in GPS on my 2024 RAV4 Hybrid, so the car will no longer have the capability to send any telemetry data back home. Let's dive in:
TFA follows with a step-by-step process to remove the DCM and replace it with a bypass module so that the in-car microphone is still functional, and to unplug the built-in GPS antenna.
Conclusion
Overall I'm very happy with this project. Unfortunately I think it's only a matter of time before the modem and GPS become more deeply integrated into the car (making this blog post infeasible), or cars have more drastic failure modes when the modem/GPS is removed, or anti-right-to-repair laws get passed to further clamp down on this behavior. For now the win stands - no telemetry leaves the car. Strong Federal privacy laws would make posts like this unnecessary, that's the world I'd rather live in.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday May 17, @07:29PM (1 child)
What will happen if he ever brings the car in for service? The warranty will be voided, as he noted. At least for the effected systems. I'm sure they'll argue that it's for the entire vehicle even if it is not. But will they hook everything back up again? Perhaps their service computers that they want to connect to the car for diagnostic reasons will require it. Who knows. Even for simple unrelated issues. They might feel the urge to unscrew all those gazillion of screws and bolts and remove all the steps just to go there and plug in the cable again.
Also as noted you need to plug in some kind of phone jammer, or at least a blue tooth jammer, so that nobody have that enabled and the car piggy backs on it to snitch back to its actual master(s).
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday May 17, @07:33PM
Also what will your insurance company think? They tend to frown, and blame, on all things they can when sh*t hits the fan or some accident happens.