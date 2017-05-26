Most of America’s power grid infrastructure is 40 to 70 years old. That may not sound ancient, but modern-day pressures are exposing cracks in the system.

Across the nation, aging power systems are crumbling under the strain of the AI boom, extreme weather, and policy paralysis. In several regions, operating reserves are tightening, increasing the risk that supply could fall short during peak conditions when routine outages are factored in. As a result, consumers are grappling with rising utility costs and reduced reliability.

For this Giz Asks, we asked experts what it will take to modernize the U.S. power grid. They pointed to numerous challenges but also outlined clear ways to bring each component of this outdated system up to speed, from generation to distribution.