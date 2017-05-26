America's aging electric grid is struggling to meet modern demands—especially amid the AI boom. Overhauling it will be no small feat:
Most of America’s power grid infrastructure is 40 to 70 years old. That may not sound ancient, but modern-day pressures are exposing cracks in the system.
Across the nation, aging power systems are crumbling under the strain of the AI boom, extreme weather, and policy paralysis. In several regions, operating reserves are tightening, increasing the risk that supply could fall short during peak conditions when routine outages are factored in. As a result, consumers are grappling with rising utility costs and reduced reliability.
For this Giz Asks, we asked experts what it will take to modernize the U.S. power grid. They pointed to numerous challenges but also outlined clear ways to bring each component of this outdated system up to speed, from generation to distribution.
TFA presents answers from four experts on the challenges with generation, transmission, and distribution, and potential ways forward.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by krishnoid on Monday May 18, @06:48PM
I'm thinking a "new and improved" sticker, with smaller quantities and larger costs.
Why not make the artificial intelligences come up with an architectural transition plan, financial estimate, and funding suggestions? Seriously, make them think for their supper.
(Score: 3, Funny) by DannyB on Monday May 18, @06:57PM (1 child)
Money that would have been spent on modernizing the US power grid could be saved by simply NOT modernizing the power grid.
Brilliant and brave executives who make this choice are saving the power companies lots of money.
Therefore those brave executives who had this insight should receive substantial bonuses for saving this money.
The entire amount saved by bravely NOT upgrading the US power grid should become the bonus pool used to pay these executives.
The power companies' bored should now vote on this item.
Stupid people exist because nothing in the food chain eats them anymore.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday May 18, @07:01PM
>The entire amount saved by bravely NOT upgrading the US power grid should become the bonus pool used to pay these executives.
I see you consult for the Jacksonville Electric Authority compensation committee...
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(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Monday May 18, @07:17PM
Politicians and the rich being affected.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 18, @07:18PM
I'll save you some time. They interviewed a bunch of insiders about how the inside should be regulated and got the following results:
The professor of poli sci didn't take a firm position and waffled like a politician but portrays it as a battle between socialism and capitalism. Like everything else involving spending money.
The professor law thinks we need a lot of new laws, tons of top down regulations, and "determine the conclusion first then plan the research to obtain the agreed upon result". The guys sounds like he's heavily involved in the climate change racket.
The professor of EE and former IEEE leader listed a lot of numbers that I understand along with about 0.1% of the population, for the remaining 99.9% of the population its all greek to them. It reads a lot like an engineering datasheet, all the numbers, all of them. All presented without any context of course. 60% of recent outages ... compared to what, 59.999% a hundred years ago or 60.0001% or ? "I don't have an answer, but here's a lot of numbers until you go away" Reminds me of office hours back in the day LOL.
The consultant thinks they should have a lot of (billable) planning meetings. I know this sounds like a joke but it was literally his first line.
Its not really all that insightful. "I know this will be a shocker to most readers, but I think this would be a great excuse to give me more power and more money"