As people get older, it can be difficult to tell who is likely to remain healthy and who may face a higher risk of serious decline. New research suggests that clues to that risk may already be present in the blood.

A study led by Duke Health, in collaboration with the University of Minnesota, found that small RNA molecules called piRNAs can help predict whether older adults are likely to live at least two more years.

Published in Aging Cell, the findings suggest that a simple blood test could eventually help doctors identify short-term survival risks earlier and guide strategies aimed at healthier aging.

“The combination of just a few piRNAs was the strongest predictor of two-year survival in older adults—stronger than age, lifestyle habits, or any other health measures we examined,” said Virginia Byers Kraus, M.D., Ph.D., senior author of the study and professor in the departments of Medicine, Pathology, and Orthopaedic Surgery at Duke University School of Medicine. “What surprised us most was that this powerful signal came from a simple blood test,” Kraus said.

The team analyzed piRNAs in blood samples from adults aged 71 and older and found that lower levels of certain piRNAs were closely associated with longer survival. Earlier studies have shown that these small RNA fragments help regulate development, regeneration, and immune activity.

[...] Older adults who survived longer consistently had lower levels of specific piRNAs, matching a pattern previously seen in simple organisms, where reducing these molecules can extend lifespan. Kraus said the results raise the possibility that piRNAs may play a direct role in longevity.