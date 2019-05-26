from the braaaains dept.
On Reddit, Hacker News and other places where people in software development talk to each other [...] Developers talk not just about how the AI output is often flawed, but that using AI to get the job done is often a more time consuming, harder, and more frustrating experience because they have to go through the output and fix its mistakes. More concerning, developers who use AI at work report that they feel like they are de-skilling themselves and losing their ability to do their jobs as well as they used to [paywalled]:
"We're being told to use [AI] agents for broad changes across our codebase. There's no way to evaluate whether that much code is well-written or secure—especially when hundreds of other programmers in the company are doing the same," a UX designer at a midsized tech company told me. 404 Media granted all the developers we talked to for this story anonymity because they signed non-disclosure agreements or because they fear retribution from their employers. "We're building a rat's nest of tech debt that will be impossible to untangle when these models become prohibitively expensive (any minute now...)."
[...] Predictably, the huge spike in productivity that these companies claim their own AI products have enabled hasn't resulted in more or better products, shorter work weeks, or better consumer experiences. Mostly, AI implementation in tech companies has been used to justify multiple massive rounds of layoffs. To name just a few examples where tech companies said they reduced headcount because of AI use, more recently, Meta said it would cut 10 percent of its workforce (around 8,000 people), Microsoft said it would offer voluntary retirement to 7 percent of its American workforce (around 125,000 people). Snapchat said it would lay off 16 percent of its full-time staffers (about 1,000 people).
Previously:
- Meta to Cut More than 1,000 Jobs as its Shifts Focus to AI Wearables
- Microsoft Pushes Out Experienced American Talent to Fuel AI Ambitions
- AI Could Wipe Out Most White-Collar Jobs Within 12 Months, Microsoft AI Chief Warns
Related Stories
Meta Platforms Inc. is set to cut more than 1,000 jobs from its Reality Labs division as the company redirects resources away from virtual reality and Metaverse products toward artificial intelligence-powered (AI-powered) wearables and mobile features:
According to an internal post from Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, employees affected by the layoffs will be notified starting on Jan. 20. The cuts are expected to affect roughly 10% of the Reality Labs workforce, which totals about 15,000 employees.
Reality Labs is home to Meta's most experimental products, including virtual reality headsets, AI-powered glasses and virtual world software. However, the division has struggled financially, losing more than $70 billion since early 2021 as many of its products have yet to generate significant revenue.
In line with this, Bosworth said in his memo that Meta is refocusing its Metaverse strategy on mobile platforms and scaling back investment in virtual reality hardware to make the business more sustainable.
[...] According to BrightU.AI's Enoch, Meta is a multinational technology conglomerate that operates a suite of social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. It is one of the world's largest and most influential tech companies, with a significant impact on global communication and information dissemination.
However, the latest move underscores Meta's increasing emphasis on AI. The company is in talks with eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica SA about potentially doubling production capacity for AI-enabled smart glasses by the end of this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Meta has also discussed increasing annual production to 20 million units or more by the end of 2026.
Suleyman says lawyers, accountants, and marketers could be at risk:
Another big name in the AI industry has given an ominous warning about the technology replacing white-collar jobs. This time, the timeline for the automation apocalypse is a lot closer: Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's AI chief, thinks AI will replace most white-collar jobs within the next 12 to 18 months.
Speaking in an interview with the Financial Times, Suleyman talked about "professional-grade AGI" and how Microsoft expects it to capture a large share of the enterprise market.
He claimed that this AI model will be able to do almost everything a human professional does. adding that it will allow Microsoft to offer powerful AI tools to clients that can automate routine tasks for knowledge workers.
Suleyman believes that the impact on the global workforce will be immense. He said that almost everyone whose job involves using a computer could be at risk, including lawyers, accountants, project managers, and marketers.
Suleyman believes these jobs won't be at risk within the next five years – a prediction made by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei in 2025 – but within the next 12 to 18 months.
The Microsoft exec added that in the next two or three years, AI agents will be able to handle workflows of large, complex organizations more efficiently – an area where they still struggle. He also noted that as AI advances, it will become easier to create new models designed for specific needs.
"Creating a new model will be as simple as making a podcast or writing a blog. In the future, it will be possible to design AI tailored to the needs of every institution and individual on Earth," he said.
When Amodei made his prediction that AI could erase half of all entry-level white-collar jobs within five years, he said it would lead to employment spikes of up to 20%.
Microsoft, long a symbol of American innovation, is now offering a voluntary early retirement program that targets thousands of its most seasoned U.S. employees. Framed as a generous opportunity for longtime workers, the move instead reveals a deeper corporate calculus: trimming payroll of experienced Americans to redirect resources toward artificial intelligence infrastructure and, likely, a younger, often less expensive workforce:
This is not mere cost-cutting in response to market pressures. It is a strategic thinning of the ranks amid hundreds of billions committed to AI development, at a time when the company has already shed thousands of jobs in recent years. By dangling buyouts before employees whose age plus years of service equal 70 or more—primarily those at senior director level and below—Microsoft aims to reduce its 125,000-strong U.S. workforce by up to 7 percent, or roughly 8,750 people, without the public backlash of outright layoffs.
The program, announced in an internal memo from Chief People Officer Amy Coleman, marks the first such voluntary retirement initiative in the company's 51-year history. Eligible workers will receive notification beginning May 7 and have 30 days to decide. While presented as support for those "considering their next chapter," the timing aligns precisely with Microsoft's voracious appetite for AI spending, projected near $100 billion in capital expenditures this year alone.
[...] Recent history underscores the trend. Microsoft has conducted multiple rounds of job cuts, even as it competes fiercely with Google and others in the AI race. Similar moves at Meta, which recently slashed 10 percent of its workforce to fund infrastructure, reveal an industry-wide willingness to sacrifice people for processors. The human element—wisdom forged through years of problem-solving—receives polite acknowledgment before being shown the door with a severance package and extended healthcare.
Previously: Tech Industry Lays Off Nearly 80,000 Employees in the First Quarter of 2026 (Almost 50% Due to AI)