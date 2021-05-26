Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Jury Dismisses All Claims in Elon Musk's Lawsuit Against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

posted by hubie on Friday May 22, @08:01AM   Printer-friendly
Techonomics

liar writes:

https://www.npr.org/2026/05/18/nx-s1-5822366/musk-altman-openai-jury-verdict-claims-dismissed

A jury in California took less than two hours to decide that Elon Musk waited too long to file a lawsuit against his one-time business partner Sam Altman over the direction he's steered the artificial intelligence company OpenAI since the two had a falling out nearly a decade ago.

In a unanimous decision, the nine-member advisory jury said Musk was beyond the statute of limitations when he launched his case in 2024. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, agreed, tossing the case out."

[...] In determining that the suit was filed too late, the jury sidestepped questions at the heart of Musk's case accusing Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman of committing a "breach of charitable trust" by allegedly jettisoning OpenAI's founding mission, and then profiting from the decision — claims they disputed in court.

Original Submission


«  Microsoft Surprises With its First Server Linux Distribution: Azure Linux 4.0
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Jury Dismisses All Claims in Elon Musk's Lawsuit Against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday May 22, @08:29AM

    by PiMuNu (3823) on Friday May 22, @08:29AM (#1443160)

    Presumably the suit was a state-funded advert for xAI anyway, so he wins even if he loses.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 22, @08:58AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 22, @08:58AM (#1443161)

    ... in lawsuit brought by Lex Luthor

    But why is this a jury question at all? Statute of limitations is a question of law and should just be a judge's ruling. Unless there was a factual question about when something happened?

(1)