Varda hails success of autonomous touchdown tech and celebrates heat data haul:
American outfit Varda Space Industries thinks it's a little closer to operating factories in space after successfully landing its latest test craft.
Varda won the USA's first-ever license to first license fly uncrewed spacecraft that reenter the Earth's atmosphere. The company wants to do this so it can build small craft that include manufacturing facilities that create products it's only possible to make in microgravity - mostly pharmaceuticals - and figures that the relatively cheap launch services offered by private launch companies will make orbital factories economically viable.
Spacecraft are not cheap to build, and the cost rises if they include equipment to slow from orbital speeds before reaching Earth's atmosphere. Crewed craft can be more expensive still. And humanity just doesn't have a lot of capacity to schlep stuff home from space.
In March, Varda therefore launched a capsule called the W-6 that it hoped would survive re-entry at hypersonic speeds, and do so using an autonomous navigation system "that uses onboard imagery to identify resident space objects, including stars and low Earth orbit satellites, to determine precise vehicle position."
The company reckons that represents "a critical step toward fully autonomous navigation for hypersonic and reentry vehicles."
The craft also carried one nose tile that included samples of advanced thermal protection materials, another two tiles equipped with sensors to record data NASA will use to learn about hypersonic re-entry and the materials that make it possible.
Thermal performance matters because if you go to all the trouble of launching an orbiting factory if the product made in space gets cooked during re-entry.
It all seems to have worked because the capsule touched down as planned on Monday.
Varda hasn't said much about the state of the W-6's capsule and its interior when it landed but has celebrated the flight as "another demonstration that frequent, low-cost, reliable return is easily accessible."
The W-6 landed at the Koonibba Test Range in South Australia, whose operator Southern Launch celebrated the fact this is the fourth capsule to land in the patch of remote bushland it tends in the last twelve months.
See also: FAA to Require Reentry Vehicles Licensed Before Launch
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FAA to require reentry vehicles licensed before launch
[....] In a notice published in the Federal Register April 17, the FAA's Office of Commercial Space Transportation announced it will no longer approve the launch of spacecraft designed to reenter unless they already have a reentry license. The office said that it will, going forward, check that a spacecraft designed to return to Earth has a reentry license as part of the standard payload review process.
[....] "Unlike typical payloads designed to operate in outer space, a reentry vehicle has primary components that are designed to withstand reentry substantially intact and therefore have a near-guaranteed ground impact as a result of either a controlled reentry or a random reentry,"
[....] "Therefore, it is crucial to evaluate the safety of the reentry prior to launch," the agency concluded in the notice. "This way, the FAA is able to work with the reentry operator to meet the required risk and other criteria."
The notice did not state what prompted the change. However, it comes after Varda Space Industries launched its first spacecraft in June 2023 but did not get a reentry license for it until February after months of effort and an earlier, rejected reentry license application. Varda's capsule safely landed at the Utah Test and Training Range a week after receiving the license.
[....] Commercial spacecraft reentries remain rare. The FAA currently lists only two active reentry licenses, one for Varda and the other for SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. However, the FAA expects demand for those licenses to increase as more companies seek to return cargo or crew from space.
Catch a falling space junk, put it in your pocket, savor radioactive decay.