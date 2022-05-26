Amazon is ending support for older Kindle models on May 20, 2026, but you don't have to grieve your favorite Kindle just yet. With a few simple workarounds (and a couple more advanced ones if you're feeling ambitious), you can keep your Kindle going for years. And if you are ready to move on, there are some solid alternatives worth considering.

Note that you will still be able to read books on discontinued Kindle and Kindle Fire models. But beginning May 20, you won't be able to download new content from the Kindle Store.

[...] Technically, you don't own the books you buy from the Kindle store. What this means is that you're not allowed to transfer or modify those titles. In essence, you're purchasing a license to access the content, which can be revoked at any time. Not only does sideloading make it possible to get content on what Amazon deems an "obsolete" device, but it also lets you own the books you put on your device.

[...] Don't worry, you don't have to steal content from your favorite authors to keep using your Kindle. There are plenty of e-stores where you can buy DRM-free novels legally, such as ebook.com and Smashwords. If you want to try this process for free, public-domain repositories such as the one at Standard Ebooks are a great place to start.

[...] It's possible to untether your Kindle from its Amazon overlord by jailbreaking it, but keep in mind that doing so comes with risks. It's more technical than sideloading and can result in a bricked or otherwise broken Kindle if you run into an issue. Not that it matters for Kindles made before 2013, but it'll probably void your warranty as well. Jailbreaking is a bit of a process and doesn't work for every single Kindle, so make sure to double-check your system version and Kindle model for compatibility before you dive down this rabbit hole.

That said, a jailbroken Kindle can run open-source ebook viewers like KOreader. You'll still have to sideload books, but you'll get much greater control over your Kindle. The platform offers better PDF compatibility, wireless syncing with your Calibre library, and support for more ebook file types without the need to convert them as you do on a non-jailbroken Kindle.