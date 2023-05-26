Within the burgeoning movement of neurorights advocates, there are real debates about how best to address companies worming their way into consumers' brains. But there is broad opposition among advocates to the notion that AI and humans must become one for the species to survive — and broad concern about the private sector extracting neural data from consumers to speed that process along.

"That logic strikes me as very twisted," said Susan Schneider, the director of the Center for the Future of AI, Mind and Society at Florida Atlantic University, adding that AI should be developed "in a way that protects privacy and promotes human flourishing."

[...] Regulation of neural data at any governmental level remains in its infancy, but some states have begun to take up measures to stop companies from having access to certain kinds of information.

[...] Nita Farahany, a professor of law and philosophy at Duke and a leading scholar on emerging technologies, believes questions of neural data should be treated separately from other privacy issues rather than simply amending existing privacy law.

"The most intimate data is the data about what you're thinking and feeling that could be gathered through neural data," said Farahany. Even amid disagreement over how to treat data privacy issues more broadly, she said carving out distinct rules for what's in our brain waves could be possible.

Others worry that advocacy aimed specifically at protecting our innermost thoughts is the wrong approach. After all, even if most people are not close to having an implanted chip in their brain, wearable neurotechnologies — from smartwatches to sleep- and stress-tracking rings — are here and corporations are already gobbling up that data.

"Neural data can't really reveal our private thoughts at the moment, so why are we raising the alarm about this right now? Anything that neural data can really reveal today can be revealed through other means," said Anna Wexler, the principal investigator of the Wexler Lab at the University of Pennsylvania, where she studies the ethical, legal and social issues surrounding emerging technology.

That doesn't mean regulation isn't needed, but that it should include information that's already being collected by companies that specialize in wearable technology. "Maybe it's worth creating new laws or new legislation, but that shouldn't be specific to neural data," Wexler said. "Maybe it should more broadly capture inferences about mental states."

[...] "You've demoralized an entire generation, and told them that they can look forward to basically being pets to the machines or to billionaires with machines," Joe Allen, a social conservative and contributor to Steve Bannon's War Room, said in an interview last year. "If that actually comes true, nightmare."

Plenty of critiques come from the left as well, with some arguing that the full-throttled embrace of AI only benefits a small group of the tech elite. "You think they're staying up nights worrying about working people and how this technology will impact those people?" Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said recently. "They are not. They are doing it to get richer and even more powerful."

In general, AI accelerationists have a lot going for them at the moment. They have an ally in the White House, and an almost unlimited war chest ahead of the midterms. But public opposition to AI is real; an April POLITICO poll showed that only 13 percent of people believe the government should not regulate AI at all — a number that's largely consistent across party affiliation.

According to Silicon Valley's leading evangelists, it's only a matter of time before chips are implanted in all of our brains. Perhaps they are fooling themselves, or perhaps they just see a chance to make a lot of money. But for many, this is their honest conviction.

For advocates and others concerned about privacy, no matter what the future looks like, it shouldn't solely be determined by tech companies with a profit motive. Otherwise, humans lose a different kind of agency.

In fact, a political backlash to AI or to the massive collection of neural data could endanger the very dreams of those hoping to build a new world.

"Transhumanists that I know are very worried that their well-intentioned views on human flourishing could instead not be realized because of technosurveillance and human rights abuses," said Schneider of the Center for the Future of AI, Mind and Society.

"Thought data is the most intimate and private data there is," she added. "If and when abusive platforms gain control of our thought data and misuse it — and use it to manipulate our behavior unbeknownst to us — we will have ruined the very transhumanist prospect from flourishing."