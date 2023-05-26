Chinese web giant Baidu has told investors its rare ability to build and operate AI infrastructure at scale represents a new high-margin business that its customers can't avoid.

Speaking on the company's Q1 2026 earnings call, CEO, chairman and co-founder Yanhong Li said GPU cloud revenue increased by 184 percent year-over-year which represented "growth well above the broader market."

CFO Haijian He said that Baidu's GPU cloud "is structurally higher margin than traditional CPU cloud, driven by stronger demand, tighter supply chain, higher technical barriers and pricing power." He added his view that AI applications are "naturally high-margin business, driven by sticky and subscription-based models and operating leverage over time."

Dou Shen, the president of Baidu's AI Cloud Group, remarked "While high-quality supply is relatively tight, customers prioritize proven stability and availability, not just cost."

"For enterprises, it's not only about the peak chip performance," he said. "What matters more is the stability at scale, compatibility with mainstream models and frameworks, migration costs and friction, support for a large-scale cluster deployment and ultimately, cost efficiency."

He thinks the AI market will "increasingly consolidate around players who can deliver on all of these dimensions" and thinks Baidu is nailing them.

[...] Baidu is one of many hyperscalers building its own AI chips and ecosystems, so if the Chinese company's experience is universal the enormous sums of cash US-based clouds are spending on AI infrastructure may well pay off over time.

[...] Baidu's AI revenue numbers remain modest – even the massive growth mentioned above saw its AI cloud revenue reach RMB 8.8 billion ($1.3 billion). But the company was pleased that AI-related products accounted for over half of all revenue for the first time, accounting for RMB 13.6 billion $2 billion) of the quarter's RMB 26 billion take ($3.8 billion).

Without the spike in AI-related sales, Baidu's quarterly revenue would have gone backwards.