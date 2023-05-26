https://arstechnica.com/space/2026/05/the-us-space-enterprise-is-desperately-waiting-for-starship-will-it-finally-deliver/
These days, one would be forgiven for forgetting that SpaceX is, at its core, a rocket company.
Consider the company's mega deals over the last year. SpaceX paid $17 billion—more than it has spent developing every one of its rockets—to EchoStar for wireless spectrum to boost its Starlink network. It revealed plans to launch 1 million orbital data centers. SpaceX merged with xAI in a deal that valued Elon Musk's artificial intelligence firm at $250 billion, and it announced plans to become a major computer chip manufacturer. And earlier this month, SpaceX sold an enormous amount of ground-based compute to Anthropic.
As a result of all this activity, an impending IPO will value the company at something like $1.5 or $2 trillion. That's trillion, with a t.
So yes, one might reasonably ask what SpaceX does these days. Because all the buzz, all the Wall Street euphoria, and all the financial frisson are only tangentially related to what SpaceX cut its teeth on during its first 25 years: becoming the globally dominant player in launch. It largely concerns telecommunications and AI data services.
And yet everything SpaceX aspires to accomplish in the next quarter of a century, all of its enormous valuation, is predicated on a new launch vehicle. A rocket that, to date, has a decidedly mixed record of success. A rocket that has not flown in seven months. A rocket that, finally, may return to the skies on Wednesday.
We are speaking, of course, of Starship—a truly revolutionary rocket. If it works. And after a long period of development and three years of test flights and setbacks, it kind of has to.
[...] Teething challenges notwithstanding, SpaceX is increasingly counting on Starship to be the bedrock of its launch initiatives.
After conducting 165 Falcon 9 launches last year, the company anticipates flying the workhorse rocket fewer times this year. SpaceX has also stopped flying the Falcon 9 from one of its two Florida pads, Launch Complex-39A at Kennedy Space Center. This facility will now focus on Starship launches.
Additionally, last month, SpaceX retired one of its two Florida-based seagoing landing platforms from service for future use as a transporter to ferry Starships and Super Heavy boosters from SpaceX's factory in South Texas to Florida.
This is a bold bet because, after a decade and a half, the Falcon 9 has become the most successful launch vehicle in the world, setting records for reuse, longevity, price, and cadence. Because of its reusable first stage and payload fairing, SpaceX has pared back internal launch costs to about $15 million. This affords the company a huge advantage over Starlink competitors who, for a similar launch capability, must pay four to six times this amount. SpaceX charges a base price of $74 million for a Falcon 9 launch to external customers.
[...] Despite its high flight rate, the Falcon 9 manifest is largely filled out for the next two years. The market, quite simply, is consuming available launch capacity faster than it is being created. So as much as SpaceX wants to obsolete the Falcon 9 rocket, it remains essential to almost everyone outside of China and Russia.
Many other people are counting on Starship beyond the walls of the Starfactory in South Texas.
Tom Patton, an author at The Journal of Space Commerce, recently wrote about the need for Starship to reach a "commercial" cadence for many space businesses to achieve their aims. These space companies, particularly those interested in large constellations of orbital data centers and other satellites, are basing their business models on a commercially available Starship.
[...] But first, Starship V3 must fly successfully and then become orbital. After that, SpaceX will begin deploying its larger Starlink satellites and start working toward orbital refueling. NASA then has dibs on lots of flights in 2027 and 2028 when Starship is slated to fly as part of Artemis III, make a demonstration landing on the Moon, and then fly an actual lunar landing with humans. Including refueling launches, this accounts for dozens of missions, and the company has recently signaled to NASA that it will prioritize the government program.
[...] So the stakes surrounding this Starship launch are really quite high. The US commercial space industry is depending on lower launch costs and higher capacity. NASA's lunar ambitions, to a great degree, hinge on its success. And the stakes are highest of all for SpaceX.
Starlink direct-to-cell? Orbital data centers? SpaceX's fantastic valuation after its IPO? An eventual city on Mars?
All of these rely entirely on Starship fulfilling its promise of rapid, low-cost, reusable launch. Starship must not just work; it must work far, far more efficiently than any rocket ever built, while simultaneously being the most colossal thing our species has ever launched into space.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Sunday May 24, @01:08PM (1 child)
The SpaceX team celebrated after the launch, and while the mission achieved most of its major objectives, it did not go exactly to plan.
Both stages of the rocket suffered engine failures but the test flight was largely successful – a result that will likely boost confidence both for investors and for Nasa, which intends to use the Starship vehicle in future missions to the moon.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c62d65y16nno [bbc.com]
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SpaceX launched its biggest, most powerful Starship yet on a test flight Friday, an upgraded version that NASA is counting on to land astronauts on the moon.
https://apnews.com/article/spacex-elon-musk-starship-rocket-launch-53eb1c43f870561788839b08c401bf8f [apnews.com]
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The most powerful rocket in history just roared off its launch pad in a spectacular show of power and technology.
...
After stage separation, Super Heavy reoriented and attempted to perform a one-minute boostback burn toward Starbase. However, something went wrong and the burn didn't go as planned, Huot said.
https://www.space.com/space-exploration/launches-spacecraft/spacex-starship-v3-megarocket-first-test-flight [space.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday May 24, @01:11PM
All depends on your definition of success. Got the grant, paid the team? Success.
https://www.reddit.com/r/spaceporn/comments/1tkzsnt/starship_s39_successfully_landed_in_the_indian/ [reddit.com]
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]