Brits increasingly suspect the AI jobs revolution may end with fewer graduate roles, richer shareholders, and possibly riots.

New research from King's College London found that more than one in five people in the UK believe AI could eliminate jobs quickly enough to trigger civil unrest, as anxiety over automation, hiring freezes, and white-collar displacement continues to bleed out of Silicon Valley boardrooms and into public opinion.

The survey found 69 percent of workers are worried about the economic impact of AI-driven job losses, while 57 percent think the technology will destroy more jobs than it creates. More than half also agreed with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei's prediction that AI could wipe out half of entry-level white-collar jobs within five years.

University students appeared especially gloomy. Around a third said rapid AI-driven job losses could lead to civil unrest, while 60 percent believe the technology will make the graduate job market significantly tougher by the time they finish university. The study also found that almost nine in ten students who use AI in their studies have already encountered problems with it, including factual errors and completely fabricated sources.

Unlike much of the AI industry's favorite future-of-work PowerPoint optimism, many employers admitted AI-fueled disruption is already happening. The study found 22 percent of employers have already made roles redundant or reduced hiring because of AI, rising to 29 percent among large organizations.

These findings sit in sharp contrast to years of increasingly grand promises from AI vendors about productivity gains and workplace transformation. Earlier this year, analysts predicted AI and automation could erase 10.4 million US jobs by 2030, while another survey found executives increasingly valued human workers less after rolling out AI tools.