A poster wrought some moderate havoc this week when they shared a cropped image of a real Monet painting while claiming it was an AI fake, unleashing a flood of ill-informed reactions and muddled discourse. So, you know, it was just another day online.

"I just generated an image in the style of a Monet painting using AI," read the original post, published to X-formerly-Twitter yesterday by an anonymous conceptual artist who goes by the pseudonym "SHL0MS."

"Please describe, in as much detail as possible," he continued, "what makes this inferior to a real Monet painting."

Commenters were quick to jump in to explain why, in their view, the alleged AI image was worse than the real work of the French impressionist master. According to one, the image was an "incoherent muddle of inconsistently saturated greens." Another lamented that there was no "coherent composition," while someone else shared that the painting seemed "busy, artificial, nature in turmoil, polluted." Another commenter said that the allegedly AI-generated image seemed as if it was "trying too hard" to resemble Monet's later paintings, which he created when he was close to blindness. Others shared that the image was "obvious" AI slop.

[...] As is to be expected, other commenters were quick to dunk on the posters who'd insulted the fake-AI-fake-Monet. Many interpreted the harsh yet ill-informed reaction to the image as an example of "knee-jerk" AI distaste and foolish "AI hysteria."

[...] More than ever before, a lot of the web is fake — a reality that makes it shockingly easy to manipulate actual truth. And in an online world chock full of millions of post-happy armchair experts, insight from genuine experts is perhaps more valuable than ever. Now more than ever: think before you post! Better yet, do a little research before sounding off, or seek insights from informed specialists.

"I think this experiment," commented designer Paul Macgregor, "probably says more about Twitter than it does about AI and art."