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Bots be Sorting

posted by hubie on Monday May 25, @02:46AM   Printer-friendly
from the Future-of-Warehouse-work dept.
/dev/random

looorg writes:

Humanoid looking robots sorting parcels is the new cat video that the Internet can't stop watching? Still not everyone is convinced that it's real or if it is fake, or somewhere in between. Why after all would the robots touch their faces if not for the VR people removing their goggles etc?

Figure AI streamed humanoid robots sorting packages for 8 hours straight — and not everyone is convinced it was fully real

The livestream is certainly quite hypnotic to watch — and it's also a hit, with 10 million views on the original video, prompting one Redditor to quip that the bots are "stealing jobs from warehouse workers AND streamers".

https://arstechnica.com/ai/2026/05/the-internet-cant-stop-watching-figure-ais-humanoid-robots-handling-packages/
https://www.techradar.com/ai-platforms-assistants/figure-ai-streamed-humanoid-robots-sorting-packages-for-8-hours-straight-and-not-everyone-is-convinced-it-was-fully-real

Original Submission


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