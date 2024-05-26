from the livin'-on-the-edge dept.
AI will indeed eat the world – if your world involves software-size margins:
The future of AI is unwritten, but the writing is on the wall – your margin is my opportunity.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said as much more than a decade ago in support of the e-souk's low-price, low-margin sales strategy.
That opportunity exists in the AI training and inference business. But perhaps not for long.
Two leading American AI companies, Anthropic and OpenAI, are not actually profitable at this point, but their pitch to investors is something along the lines of "just hang in there a few more years and keep sending cash."
Given reports that Claude Code subscribers paying $200 a month can potentially consume $5,000 worth of tokens and that OpenAI is also losing money on subscriptions, it starts to become a bit clear why Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft have already started pushing customers toward metered usage pricing. AI revenue needs to go up for frontier model makers to survive. And then AI adoption needs to grow.
Government agencies and large corporations that don't keep a close eye on fees may be terrified enough of AI-enabled exploitation to pay a premium for models like Anthropic's Mythos and OpenAI's GPT-5.5.
But more price-sensitive folk may shop for cheaper tokens. And they're likely to find them.
[...] Open weight models like GLM-5.1, Kimi K2.6, DeepSeek V4-Pro, and Qwen3-Coder-Next are already adequate for less demanding software development work and some, like Qwen3.6-27B, run quite well on suitably provisioned local hardware.
US companies are estimated to have a lead of about seven months on Chinese AI companies. But that race will not go on forever. Even if US AI models continue to improve at their current pace, open weight models from China and elsewhere should match current leaders Claude Opus 4.7 and OpenAI GPT-5.5 by the end of 2026.
At that point, better benchmarks will no doubt be welcomed, but they won't be necessary. Commodity AI will be good enough for enterprise and entrepreneurial software development. And maybe other uses will emerge, but coding right now is what people are paying for.
[...] Anthropic and OpenAI need pricing and adoption to go up in order to thrive. Their margin is their vulnerability. They're going to strike deals with incumbents to make their models available on desktop and mobile hardware, particularly given the space and power constraints of phones. That will come at a cost.
The likely winners will be the companies that control software distribution and delivery – operating system vendors like Apple, Google, and Microsoft, and cloud service providers like Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.
Absent regulatory or legal barriers, supply constraints, or practical obstacles, prices face downward pressure where margins are high. And when you're many billions in the hole like Anthropic and OpenAI, that makes escape more difficult.
In his presentation, Evans observes, "Sometimes software eats the world, and sometimes it only nibbles.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Monday May 25, @06:07PM
FP4 is absurd funny arithmetic when looked on from all sides, but I appreciate the hardware. It can run balanced ternary logic swiftly.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.