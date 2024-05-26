Linux kernel boss Linus Torvalds has declared the project's security mailing list has become "almost entirely unmanageable" due to multiple researchers using AI to find bugs and then filling the list with duplicate reports.

Torvalds used his weekly state of the kernel post to deliver release candidate four for Linux 7.1 and report "fairly normal" progress towards a full release.

He then pointed kernelistas to the project's documentation, which he wrote "might be worth highlighting" as "the continued flood of AI reports has basically made the security list almost entirely unmanageable, with enormous duplication due to different people finding the same things with the same tools."

"People spend all their time just forwarding things to the right people or saying 'that was already fixed a week/month ago' and pointing to the public discussion," Torvalds complained.

The Penguin Emperor believes that kind of chatter is "all entirely pointless churn" and isn't productive because "AI detected bugs are pretty much by definition not secret, and treating them on some private list is a waste of time for everybody involved – and only makes that duplication worse because the reporters can't even see each other's reports."

He then offered an opinion on how best to use AI to improve software security.

"AI tools are great, but only if they actually help, rather than cause unnecessary pain and pointless make-believe work," he wrote. "Feel free to use them, but use them in a way that is productive and makes for a better experience."

"The documentation may be a bit less blunt than I am," he added, "but that's the core gist of it."

"So just to make it really clear: If you found a bug using AI tools, the chances are somebody else found it too. If you actually want to add value, read the documentation, create a patch too, and add some real value on *top* of what the AI did. Don't be the drive-by 'send a random report with no real understanding' kind of person. OK?"