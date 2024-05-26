Chip startup NextSilicon's high-performance-computing-focused accelerators get Sandia National Lab's stamp of approval:
Of the world's most powerful supercomputers, nine of the top 10 are powered by GPUs, but that might not be the case for much longer.
As chipmakers like Nvidia prioritize AI FLOPS over the ultra-precise floating point calculations used in scientific computing, US National Labs are turning to new chip architectures to get their FP64 fix.
Among the candidates is NextSilicon's Maverick-2, a dataflow processor designed explicitly with the 64-bit floating point mathematics that dominate the Department of Energy's most important simulations.
Despite its name, the Department of Energy is concerned with far more than the US' power grid. It operates some of the largest publicly known supercomputers in the world, which are responsible for everything from simulating the physics of nuclear weapons at the moment of criticality and bioweapons defense to public health and safety.
Since the Titan Supercomputer made its debut in 2012, a growing number of these supercomputers have been powered by GPUs from Nvidia, and more recently AMD.
But that's not the case for Sandia National Laboratory's new Spectra supercomputer, which was built in collaboration with Penguin Solutions and NextSilicon.
Compared to exascale systems like Frontier or El Capitan, Spectra is tiny. The machine counts 64 nodes and 128 of NextSilicon's "runtime-configurable" accelerators.
But scale isn't the point. Spectra is a test bed for NextSilicon's Maverick-2. This week, Sandia gave the chips the thumbs up, announcing that the big iron had met all of its system acceptance requirements, opening the door for the chips to be deployed in larger systems in the future.
Despite some similarities to Nvidia's B200, Maverick-2 is a very different beast. Instead of the standard von Neumann compute architecture that underpins most CPUs and GPUs today, NextSilicon's chips employ a reconfigurable dataflow architecture.
The processor's two compute dies comprise a grid of arithmetic logic units interconnected in a graph. Each unit is configured at runtime to perform a specific operation, whether it be addition, multiplication, or some other logic operation.
But the chip's real trick is overlapping data flow and compute. As soon as data reaches the next unit in the pipeline, it's computed immediately, no waiting for load-store operations to shuffle data around.
According to NextSilicon, this dramatically improves the performance and efficiency of the chips in real-world workloads.
Dataflow architectures aren't new. Groq, Cerebras, and SambaNova have all built chips based on the concept. However, all of these designs are aimed at AI inference or training. NextSilicon's is one of the few we've seen aimed at HPC.
Dataflow is notoriously difficult to program for, which is likely why the chip startups that have built chips around it have largely offered them as a managed or white glove service rather than selling bare metal servers.
Rather than trying to port workloads to run on its chips, NextSilicon has built a compiler that it claims allows it to run any existing C, Python, Fortran, or CUDA codebases on its chips. As we understand it, it works by initially running these workloads on the CPU. The compiler then captures the compute graph, maps it to the chips, and then optimizes it to maximize performance.
[...] In the US, the bigger challenge may be competing with chip designers' shareholders. AI has made Nvidia the most valuable company in the world; HPC by comparison remains an important, albeit niche market.