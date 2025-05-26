Back in 1983, portable music was changing fast. Cassette tapes were at their peak, compact discs were the shiny new thing, and vinyl records, once the heart of hi-fi, were fading out. Sony, the company that made music personal with the Walkman, had a wild idea: a turntable you could carry, stand upright, or even mount on a wall. They called it the Flamingo, a name inspired by the idea of balancing on one leg, much like the bird. The PS-F5 and PS-F9 didn't fly off the shelves, but their clever design still turns heads today. This is the story of a record player that did its own thing and earned a quiet spot in tech history.