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The Coolest Record Player Ever Made

posted by hubie on Tuesday May 26, @02:39AM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

owl writes:

https://obsoletesony.substack.com/p/the-coolest-record-player-ever-made

Back in 1983, portable music was changing fast. Cassette tapes were at their peak, compact discs were the shiny new thing, and vinyl records, once the heart of hi-fi, were fading out. Sony, the company that made music personal with the Walkman, had a wild idea: a turntable you could carry, stand upright, or even mount on a wall. They called it the Flamingo, a name inspired by the idea of balancing on one leg, much like the bird. The PS-F5 and PS-F9 didn't fly off the shelves, but their clever design still turns heads today. This is the story of a record player that did its own thing and earned a quiet spot in tech history.

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