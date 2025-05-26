I'm not gonna lie: I don't give FreeBSD (or any of the BSDs) the attention they deserve. The reason for that is simple: I'm a Linux guy.

[...] FreeBSD is a Unix-like operating system that is descended from the Berkeley Software Distribution. The first version of FreeBSD was released in 1993 and was developed from 386BSD, one of the first fully functional and free Unix clones on affordable hardware. Since its inception, FreeBSD has been the most widely used BSD-derived operating system.

FreeBSD maintains a complete system: kernel, device drivers, userland utilities, and documentation. This is in contrast to Linux, which only provides a kernel and drivers while relying on third parties for system software.

Think of FreeBSD as a more challenging version of Linux. This operating system doesn't hold your hand, so you might learn a thing or two as you install it and the software you require.

Even for a seasoned Linux veteran like me, FreeBSD can often be a head-scratcher.

There's an old adage that goes something like this:

BSD is what you get when a bunch of Unix hackers sit down to try to port a Unix system to the PC. Linux is what you get when a bunch of PC hackers sit down and try to write a Unix system for the PC.

Essentially, FreeBSD is Unix, where Linux is based on Unix. To that end, FreeBSD (and most of the BSDs) make for amazing server operating systems. If you were to ask any long-in-the-tooth geeks about server operating systems, they'd likely say that BSD is what you want. There really isn't a more stable operating system on the planet.

And that's one of the big draws to FreeBSD: it is as rock-solid as they come.

To frame it better... [Ed. note: requisite car analogy follows]

Imagine two companies that make cars. One outsources all of its components from other manufacturers and assembles them in its warehouse. The second builds all of its components and also assembles them in its warehouse.

As you might assume, the second manufacturer's cars most likely work and perform better than the first because it knows every part that goes into creating the car and can make all sorts of adjustments to improve every aspect of it. The first manufacturer, on the other hand, doesn't have nearly the control over how those components are built.

FreeBSD is the manufacturer that builds everything in-house.