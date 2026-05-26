On May 19, 2026 -- Google I/O day -- Google pushed a mandatory, silent auto-update to all users of Antigravity, its six-month-old AI coding platform. When developers returned to their machines, their Integrated Development Environment (IDE) had been replaced with a standalone agent chat interface. No code editor. No file browser. No terminal. No extensions.

Antigravity launched in November 2025 as a free, Visual Studio Code-based IDE with a deeply integrated AI agent. It supported Remote Secure Shell (SSH), Development Containers, Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), and the full VS Code extension ecosystem. Google's own launch announcement described it as offering "a state-of-the-art, AI-powered IDE equipped with tab completions and inline commands for the synchronous workflow you already know" alongside its agent capabilities. The 2.0 update replaced that product with a multi-agent orchestration interface.

The installer bug. The 2.0 installer deposited its files into the same directory as the existing IDE. Electron applications load resources/app.asar before resources/app/ regardless of which executable is launched. By dropping its app.asar next to the IDE's existing files, the 2.0 installer caused both Antigravity.exe and Antigravity IDE.exe to silently launch the agent chat interface. An independent technical analysis on Hacker News diagnosed it:

Not an Electron bug. Location-based loading is documented behavior. This is a packaging mistake in Google's 2.0 installer assuming two separate Electron products can share an install directory.

Data loss. Google split the application's data directories without migrating user data or issuing any notice. Chat histories, session context, extensions, and workspace settings stored in %AppData%\Roaming\Antigravity were invisible to the new app, which reads only from %AppData%\Roaming\Antigravity IDE . piunikaweb.com documented the directory split. Recovery required eight manual steps: killing processes, backing up AppData folders, completely uninstalling both applications, downloading the IDE from a link buried at the bottom of the download page, and copying data between the two directories.