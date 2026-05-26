from the /dev/null dept.
On May 19, 2026 -- Google I/O day -- Google pushed a mandatory, silent auto-update to all users of Antigravity, its six-month-old AI coding platform. When developers returned to their machines, their Integrated Development Environment (IDE) had been replaced with a standalone agent chat interface. No code editor. No file browser. No terminal. No extensions.
Antigravity launched in November 2025 as a free, Visual Studio Code-based IDE with a deeply integrated AI agent. It supported Remote Secure Shell (SSH), Development Containers, Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), and the full VS Code extension ecosystem. Google's own launch announcement described it as offering "a state-of-the-art, AI-powered IDE equipped with tab completions and inline commands for the synchronous workflow you already know" alongside its agent capabilities. The 2.0 update replaced that product with a multi-agent orchestration interface.
The installer bug. The 2.0 installer deposited its files into the same directory as the existing IDE. Electron applications load resources/app.asar before resources/app/ regardless of which executable is launched. By dropping its app.asar next to the IDE's existing files, the 2.0 installer caused both Antigravity.exe and Antigravity IDE.exe to silently launch the agent chat interface. An independent technical analysis on Hacker News diagnosed it:
Not an Electron bug. Location-based loading is documented behavior. This is a packaging mistake in Google's 2.0 installer assuming two separate Electron products can share an install directory.
Data loss. Google split the application's data directories without migrating user data or issuing any notice. Chat histories, session context, extensions, and workspace settings stored in %AppData%\Roaming\Antigravity were invisible to the new app, which reads only from %AppData%\Roaming\Antigravity IDE. piunikaweb.com documented the directory split. Recovery required eight manual steps: killing processes, backing up AppData folders, completely uninstalling both applications, downloading the IDE from a link buried at the bottom of the download page, and copying data between the two directories.
What is missing from the 2.0 standalone app. The new application does not include a code editor, file browser, integrated terminal, or extension support. Remote SSH is absent. Dev container support is not present. WSL support is broken: the required server binary, Antigravity-reh.tar.gz, was not published to Google's Content Delivery Network (CDN) at launch. Reddit user u/MarcSB1 documented the failed download URLs; u/ScythDreame confirmed: "Antigravity IDE 2.0.1 didn't publish the server binary for Remote-WSL -- 404 on the Google CDN. It is a bug on Google's side." The Google AI Developers Forum independently corroborated this.
The r/google_antigravity thread "WTF is Antigravity 2.0? Where did my IDE go?" collected 765 upvotes and 552 comments in two days. The original post described the new interface as "a glorified chat wrapper" and noted: "I can't even run a simple dotnet run." From "Antigravity 2.0 is a mess" (252 upvotes), u/MaKTaiL:
Antigravity was supposed to be IDE first. I can't understand why they thought updating my IDE to a non-IDE experience was going to be useful to me in any way. The fact that I can't even open a text editor anymore is just delusional. Installing IDE alongside the regular Antigravity does not work either. I had to uninstall everything and then install only IDE for it to go back to the way it used to. I lost all my settings, MCP [Model Context Protocol] servers and extensions too.
The Gemini Command Line Interface (CLI) End-of-Life. The Antigravity update is one half of a platform consolidation. On the same day, Google announced that Gemini CLI -- with nearly 500,000 VS Code extension installs -- will stop serving requests on June 18, 2026 for all Google AI Pro, Ultra, and free-tier users. Enterprise customers are exempt. The replacement, Antigravity CLI (invoked as agy), was announced at the same event. As of May 21, npm install -g @google/antigravity returns a 404. The agy binary landed on Homebrew on May 21 but is not available through apt, winget, or other system package managers, and requires manual PATH configuration. A technical deep-dive noted: "The feature replacement isn't ready, but the shutdown date is set."
Google's stated rationale, from the official developer blog:
Listening to your feedback made one thing clear: we can serve you best by pouring our energy into a single product built for today's multi-agent reality.
What Google is actually building. The 2.0 direction has genuine substance. The new app adds parallel agent orchestration, dynamic sub-agents, cron-based scheduled tasks, native voice input, and deeper integration with Google AI Studio, Firebase, and Android. A balanced technical analysis concluded: "Antigravity 2.0 is a serious product in a way that the original wasn't. Multi-agent orchestration baked into the IDE, a competitive model with strong pricing, and MCP-native tooling are the right moves." The same piece added: "Open source tooling thrives when the community of builders trusts the platform. Once that trust is broken by a forced migration, it doesn't come back easily."
The Antigravity IDE still exists as a separate download. Google's own release notes state that in a future update, the Agent Manager will be removed from the IDE as well, and the company recommends users "dual-wield" both applications. Google has not publicly responded to the community backlash.
Additional sources: Electron hijack technical fix (Google Forum) | Google I/O 2026 developer highlights | TechCrunch