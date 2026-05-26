The problem is, the Disney+ years may have shifted perspectives so much that "Star Wars" now feels like a TV franchise. And while there are numerous examples of TV shows finding their way onto the big screen (notably "Star Trek", "The Simpsons", and "The X-Files"), they rarely make a big impression at the box office. Even "Star Trek Into Darkness", the most lucrative of the 13 big-screen final frontier adventures to date, failed to make the top 10 earners of 2013.

[...] And, unlike "Star Wars"'s previous big-screen comebacks in 1999 and 2015, it's not as if we've been waiting a decade or more for our next installment. It's barely three years since Mando and Grogu settled down on Nevarro at the end of season 3, granted a happy ending that was the antithesis of "The Empire Strikes Back"'s famous cliffhanger.

A fourth season would have been gratefully received, but it's not like everyone was on tenterhooks to find out what happened to the duo next. In fact, the focus had arguably shifted to the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn and the escalating threat of various Imperial Remnants, stories we now know will be picked up in "Ahsoka" season 2.

[...] Baby Yoda has a proven track record of shifting toys, while the man under the helmet, Pedro Pascal, has conveniently been elevated to the Hollywood A-list since "The Mandalorian"'s debut, largely thanks to "The Last of Us" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps".

It's not quite Han/Luke/Leia triumvirate being brought out of franchise retirement to tempt back those original Gen X fans who'd been left disillusioned by the prequel trilogy, but who knows? Maybe they are the best way to convince younger fans weaned on the TV shows that — guess what — "Star Wars" does movies too.

[...] For the 2027 release "Starfighter", Lucasfilm is taking a completely different tack. For the first time, this is a "Star Wars" movie headlined by an A-lister who's already made it big elsewhere, as "Project Hail Mary" leading man Ryan Gosling (a man with a proven track record in outer space) engages the hyperdrive to travel from Tau Ceti to a galaxy far, far away. Director Shawn Levy has also had big-screen mega-hits of his own, most notably 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine".

This feels like a "Star Wars" movie and would arguably have been a safer bet to bring the veteran franchise back to multiplexes. And you have to hope that at least one of these films is a major success because, speaking as someone who grew up repeat-viewing the original trilogy on VHS, there really is nothing quite like watching "Star Wars" on a very big screen.