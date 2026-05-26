Power prices to fall for most customers, with bigger drops for businesses:
Surging levels of renewable energy and better reliability from coal-fired generators are set to give consumers a break, with benchmark power prices to fall up to 10 per cent for consumers and more for small businesses.
In what will be welcome news for power users weary from years of big tariff hikes, the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has decided to cut the default market offer (DMO) in several states.
The offer acts as a safety net by setting the maximum, or ceiling, price retailers can charge affected customers.
Fewer than one in 10 households are on a default offer, but experts say they are a key reference by which all other power prices are measured.
Power prices will fall by up to 7.7 per cent in New South Wales, 10.7 per cent in south-east Queensland, and 1.1 per cent in South Australia.
Some customers in South Australia, however, will see an increase of 1.4 per cent.
Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said the price drops were proof that the growing amount of renewable energy in the grid was gaining momentum.
"We've just hit 50 per cent renewables, and renewables are the cheapest form of energy, and that puts downward pressure on prices," he said.
The falls come amid changes to the regulated pricing system, which now includes flat-rate tariffs and time-of-use charges, which vary during the day.
As well as this, Mr Bowen said the AER had stripped out unnecessary costs that could be recovered from consumers through the default offers.
"We reformed the default market offer to really make sure that only the absolute necessary prices or costs are included, [for example] very minimal allowances for energy companies to go and get new customers," he told AM.
"With a lot of pressure on energy costs, we looked at this and said it was very hard to justify [these sorts of costs] so took them out."
The range in prices is due to some people being on a flat rate, while others are on a time-of-use tariff, which changes throughout the day.
But small businesses in all three regions will see much bigger falls in their power bills, down as much as 12.8 per cent in South Australia, 14 per cent in south-east Queensland, and as much as 20.9 per cent in New South Wales.
In Victoria, which is covered by a separate regulatory regime, benchmark prices will fall by 5 per cent from mid-year under a decision by the Essential Services Commission.
AER chair Clare Savage said today's outcome reflected easing cost pressures in parts of the electricity supply chain.
"This is a positive outcome with prices coming down for the majority of households and all small businesses across the three regions where the DMO safety net applies," Ms Savage said.
"The reductions compared to last year reflect easing costs across most components of the DMO, particularly in wholesale energy, where we've seen lower electricity contract prices, reduced spot price volatility, and increased output from wind and battery generation during evening peaks.
"Despite uncertainty created by conflict in the Middle East, wholesale energy costs have not increased."
Big falls in wholesale electricity prices were largely to thank for the relief as increasing amounts of wind, solar and battery capacity coincided with soft coal and gas markets.
Part of the story behind lower wholesale power prices is a big structural change in the grid, driven by batteries.
Large amounts of battery capacity coming online in 2025 have managed to shift cheap daytime solar power into the evening, when demand is high.
Mr Bowen said the lower benchmark prices showed batteries were starting to reduce reliance on expensive coal, gas and hydro generation during evening peaks.
"What we are seeing is batteries working to what we call flatten the peak," he said.
"The biggest pressure on prices is in the night-time, when coal and gas are called on more. When we are calling on batteries more, which is saved by renewables from the middle of the day, that is really putting very significant downward pressure on prices."
During the first quarter of 2026, batteries were setting the wholesale price more often than any other technology in those hours.
It is the first release since the regulator submitted a raft of reforms and includes a new tariff offering three hours of free daytime power for customers in most of the eastern states.
Ms Savage said the relative calm in wholesale markets was flowing through to lower contract prices between generators and retailers.
It was also helping to take the volatility out of short-term and spot markets, where prices had been whipsawing savagely in recent years.
"What is driving [lower prices] is a reduction in the cost of producing electricity. We've seen a lot more batteries and solar systems come into the electricity market in the last 12 months. They've been making the market much less volatile," Ms Savage said.
"We've not needed as much gas and hydro generation in the evening peaks, and that's what's really cut that cost of wholesale generation."
Western Australia, the Northern Territory, Tasmania and regional parts of Queensland are subject to separate pricing systems.
Prices for residential customers in regional Queensland are forecast to fall by 9.7 per cent for households and 11.3 per cent for small businesses.
Ms Savage said today's decision by the AER also confirmed that households for the first time would have regulated access to free power during the day.
Under the Solar Sharer Offer (SSO) , retailers would be required to give consumers the ability to opt into free usage periods during the middle of the day.
The periods would apply from 11am to 2pm in New South Wales and south-east Queensland and 12pm to 3pm in South Australia.
"The new Solar Sharer Offer is an opportunity to make further savings if households can shift some of their electricity usage, such as washing machines, air conditioning, or electric vehicle charging, into the middle of the day," Ms Savage said.
Despite the cuts to benchmark prices, Ms Savage implored households to not rest on their laurels and expect a discount to their bills.
Ms Savage noted the vast majority of consumers were on competitive deals or contracts and it was incumbent on people to shop around for the best deal.
"We encourage consumers to speak to their retailer about how this new option works because for some households, it could be a transformative way to reduce their electricity bills," she said.
"With the Solar Sharer Offer now part of the DMO, there's the added safety of it being a regulated price, which means consumers can feel confident they are not being overcharged outside the free power period."
The energy regulator foreshadowed a price drop in its draft release in March, but the US-Israeli war on Iran injected considerable uncertainty to energy cost forecasts.
Australia is the third-largest gas exporter in the world, but is exposed to international prices because there is no policy forcing gas companies to reserve gas for the domestic market.
The federal government is working on a reservation policy to start next year.
Electricity producers usually buy gas from the short-term market, known as the spot market, which means that they are more exposed to fluctuating prices.
Four years ago, the energy crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices soaring, increasing power prices by 20 per cent.
When the draft decision on the new benchmarks was released in March, Ms Savage said the regulator remained "cautious but calm".
"We have only seen very small increases in the domestic prices at this point."
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 28, @02:36AM
Coal, it's what makes the sunsets colorful:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/205494660270195/posts/2006249946861315/ [facebook.com]
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2024/08/06/mloc-a06.html [wsws.org]
This one was news to me:
https://www.reddit.com/r/todayilearned/comments/1keo4lw/til_that_theres_an_underground_coal_fire_in/ [reddit.com]
And Oz has no exclusive on mine fires:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centralia_mine_fire [wikipedia.org]
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by namefags_are_jerks on Thursday May 28, @02:39AM
Oh, an island with less than 30 million people have a feel-good story.
Make it a really long and unedited so our brainworm's endorphin rush is a good one.