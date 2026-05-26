https://www.tomshardware.com/software/linux/california-moves-to-exempt-linux-from-its-upcoming-age-verification-law-after-backlash-over-forcing-operating-systems-to-collect-users-ages-amendment-proposed-by-the-same-lawmaker-who-wrote-the-original-law
Assembly Bill 1856 (AB 1856), currently moving through California’s legislature ahead of committee reviews in June, would amend the state’s earlier age-assurance law by excluding software distributed under licenses that allow users to “copy, redistribute, and modify the software.”
The amendment follows months of backlash after California passed the original Assembly Bill 1043 (AB 1043), formally known as the Digital Age Assurance Act, in late 2025. The law sought to shift online age verification away from individual websites and apps and down to the operating-system level instead.
Under the original law, operating systems would be required to request a user’s age or birth date during device setup, then expose an “age bracket signal” to apps and app stores. The law, which defined brackets such as “under 13,” “13–15,” “16–17,” and “18+,” immediately raised questions about how such requirements would apply to decentralized, open-source software ecosystems.
Unlike Apple’s iOS or Google’s Android, most Linux distributions are not centrally controlled commercial platforms. Many are community-run projects maintained by volunteers, often without user accounts, telemetry systems, or even formal corporate ownership structures. Critics argued the law’s wording was so broad that it could technically force open-source operating systems to become age-verification platforms.
Privacy advocates, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, criticized the legislation as invasive and warned it could create infrastructure for broader identity tracking online. Linux developers also questioned how California could realistically enforce such requirements on infinitely forkable open-source software projects.
The controversy became particularly heated after reports suggested platforms like SteamOS could still fall under the law due to their ties to proprietary application ecosystems. Valve
AB 1856 does not repeal the original Digital Age Assurance Act. Instead, it narrows the definition of who qualifies as an “operating system provider” under the law. Commercial platforms with proprietary app ecosystems could remain subject to California’s age-assurance requirements even if most open-source Linux distributions are ultimately exempted.
California Assembly Member Buffy Wicks introduced the amendment on February 11, 2026. However, the open-source exemption language appeared in later revisions that began drawing attention across Linux and privacy communities. The latest version is dated May 18, 2026, and as of May 19, 2026, the bill was read a second time and ordered to third reading.
Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.
(Score: 2) by Deep Blue on Thursday May 28, @04:23PM (1 child)
North-Korea called, they want their law back!
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday May 28, @04:31PM
Kind of insulting to best korea as the law is worse than something they'd do.
I think people hate North Korea because K-POP and K-DRAMA exist and "our leaders" hate NK so KPOP and KDRAMA must be NKs fault. Nope nope nope blame the folks south of the 38th parallel, not NK's fault. They do a lot of dumb things like everyone else, but K-POP and K-DRAMA are not their fault.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Thursday May 28, @04:45PM
You can only legislate safety so much. Ultimately it comes down to parents. This is like those fancy trigger locks on guns. If your parents are irresponsible enough to not lock up a firearm, the firearm isn't the problem. It's the parents. Instead of putting training wheels on all our bikes, how about going after the parents that hand 60 mph e-bikes to kids? In fact, they finally just got around to doing that. It was in the news here in California.
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday May 28, @04:47PM
I still haven't seen a coherent explanation why FOSS can't just operate in default "under 13" mode.
So I'm running the "under 13" restricted version of ANTLR, GCC, and GDB. Which will be the same as the normal version of ANTLR GCC and GDB. So this would affect my life how, exactly?
Let's say I'm pondering the JQ. The JSON processor-filter-multitool JQ. To, I donno, parse weather data because I'm bored. JQ gets handed a flag from the OS that I'm under 13. This will impact me precisely how?
Lets thought experiment and imagine I say "Go ahead make my day, ship me a copy of "hexdump" from util-linux that accepts the "under 13" date flag." The worst case outcome will be...
Let me guess, hexdump won't accept decimal 360456 as an input because that can be converted to hex 0x58008 and you type that into your calculator and flip it upside down and it reads as "boobs"