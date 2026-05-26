Animal communication can look wildly different — flashing lights, chirping calls, croaking songs and elaborate dances. But new research from Northwestern University suggests many of these signals share a surprising feature: They repeat at nearly the same tempo.

In a new study published in journal PLOS Biology, Northwestern scientists found that communication signals across a wide range of species tend to repeat at about 2 hertz, or roughly two beats per second.

The researchers propose this tempo might reflect a shared biological constraint. Animal brains, including humans, may be naturally tuned to process signals arriving at that pace. In other words, two beats per second may be a rhythmic "sweet spot" that enables brains to detect signals more easily and process communication more efficiently.

Understanding this potentially universal tempo could help scientists better interpret animal signaling and social behavior across species. The findings also hint that human perception of rhythms, including beats in popular music and the cadence of speech, may arise from the same neural timing principles found throughout nature.

"There seems to be an abundance of organisms signaling or communicating at a relatively narrow band of tempos," said Northwestern's Guy Amichay, who led the study. "They all seem to stay around 2 or maybe 3 hertz. In principle, they could communicate at other rhythms. Physically, there is nothing preventing them from communicating at, say, 10 hertz, yet they do not. To explain this phenomenon, we propose that this tempo of 2 hertz might be easier to understand because it resonates with your brain. It resonates with the human brain, firefly brain, sea lion brain, frog brain and so on."

"There's a somewhat subtle point here: we suspect that getting the 'carrier' signal in the right tempo range is key to communicating efficiently," said Northwestern's Daniel M. Abrams, the study's senior author. "It might not be that the tempo itself conveys any information, but it just serves as a baseline for getting attention, with actual content sent on top of it like musical notes following along with the beat in a song."

[...] Despite enormous differences in body sizes, habitats and communication methods, the team found that many species repeat signals within a narrow range of roughly 0.5 to 4 hertz (1 to 4 beats per second). The pattern spans animals that communicate through sound, light or movement, suggesting a common underlying principle.

"If you try to catch a firefly, it panics and flickers much faster," Amichay said. "Biomechanically, they are able to signal faster. So, we wondered if there might be a deeper reason why very different systems signal at this tempo and not any other tempo."

[...] According to Amichay, musicologists have long noted that popular songs cluster around 120 beats per minute, which is exactly 2 hertz.

"That rhythm fits our body; it fits our limbs," he said. "We walk roughly at 2 hertz, so it's easy for us to dance to music that's 2 hertz. Of course, more experimental music can have drastically different beats. But if you turn on the radio and hear Taylor Swift — that's often 2 hertz."

[...] "It's tempting to think there's a deeper connection here — that maybe we're all on the same shared wavelength," Amichay said. "But we're still exploring what this might mean."