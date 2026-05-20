That didn't take long. Mere days after Dell and Lenovo began sponsoring the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) as premiere sponsors in contributing $100k+ annually to this open-source firmware updating initiative, HP is also now a premiere sponsor.

Following LVFS calls for more sponsorship from the major OEMs/ODMs leveraging LVFS/Fwupd for delivering firmware updates to their Linux customers, more companies have been getting involved in sponsoring the project to help push the efforts forward for a better firmware updating story on Linux from system firmware to device/component firmware updates and peripherals.

Lead LVFS/Fwupd developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat announced today that HP is the third premier sponsor following Dell and Lenovo.

HP already supports LVFS/Fwupd on their hardware from some laptops like the ZBook Ultra G1a to different workstations like the Z6 G5 A and then some peripherals like USB docks. Hopefully this sponsorship leads to more HP devices seeing official LVFS/Fwupd support.