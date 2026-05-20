https://www.phoronix.com/news/HP-Sponsoring-LVFS-Fwupd
That didn't take long. Mere days after Dell and Lenovo began sponsoring the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) as premiere sponsors in contributing $100k+ annually to this open-source firmware updating initiative, HP is also now a premiere sponsor.
Following LVFS calls for more sponsorship from the major OEMs/ODMs leveraging LVFS/Fwupd for delivering firmware updates to their Linux customers, more companies have been getting involved in sponsoring the project to help push the efforts forward for a better firmware updating story on Linux from system firmware to device/component firmware updates and peripherals.
Lead LVFS/Fwupd developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat announced today that HP is the third premier sponsor following Dell and Lenovo.
HP already supports LVFS/Fwupd on their hardware from some laptops like the ZBook Ultra G1a to different workstations like the Z6 G5 A and then some peripherals like USB docks. Hopefully this sponsorship leads to more HP devices seeing official LVFS/Fwupd support.
https://blogs.gnome.org/hughsie/2026/05/20/lvfs-sponsorship-announcement-hp/
Some more great news: I'm pleased to announce that HP has also agreed to be premier sponsor for the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS) as part of our sustainability effort.
With the industry support from HP (and our existing sponsors of Lenovo, Dell, Framework, OSFF and of course Linux Foundation and Red Hat) we can turbo-charge the growth of the LVFS even more. Thanks!