The new AI-powered Search box is Google's biggest redesign of its core interface in more than 25 years.

Until now, AI has shown up in Google Search in the form of its so-called AI Overviews and in a separate AI Mode that feels more like talking to the Gemini chatbot. A new interface will instead adjust to match the tone and results of your search query -- including an "intelligent search box" that lets you ask longer, more complex questions. Here's what's coming to Search from Google I/O.

Robby Stein, Google's vice president of product for Search, framed this year's I/O updates as a major step in combining Google Search with advanced AI, tracing progress from AI Overviews to AI Mode and, now, a unified AI search experience. He said a billion people use Google's AI Mode each month, and they're asking it more questions. These tools let people ask virtually anything and get rich, real-time answers from Google's extensive knowledge systems, he said.

[...] AI Overviews now transition seamlessly into AI Mode for follow-ups. So instead of just getting an AI-generated answer in Search, you can have a conversation with the AI providing your search results to get the answers you're looking for.

Stein also introduced dynamic, interactive "widgets" and larger "super widgets" generated by the system (enabled by Gemini and developer tooling). These can simulate physics, visualize concepts, build calculators or become persistent mini-apps for tasks such as moving, health tracking or trip planning -- optionally using connected personal data (Gmail, Photos, Calendar) to personalize results across 200 markets and 98 languages.

Stein described Search moving into an "agentic" era where AI agents can assist you with a range of tasks, such as monitoring topics, sending alerts (like when your favorite artist announces a tour) or booking services. While the agent cannot book a reservation on your behalf, you can share your details -- like the preferred dates and times, and number of people joining your party -- to receive a list of matches with updated availability and pricing, and links to officially finalize your reservation booking. These capabilities will be available this summer.