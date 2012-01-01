from the Netcraft-hasn't-confirmed-it-yet dept.
An interesting essay on the Internet by Terry Godier
The internet you grew up on isn't dying. A commercial veneer glued on top of it is.
You have noticed that the internet is dying.
Twitter changed hands, changed names, and changed shape, and the version of it you knew is gone. Reddit went public. Google search now returns generated answers stapled to half a dozen ads. Instagram is bots making content for bots.
Discord servers you joined in 2019 have gone quiet. The blogs you read in 2012 redirect to parked domains. The forums where you learned what you know got bought, gutted, redesigned, and left to rot.
This is real. You are not imagining it.
The places you spent your younger years are gone or unrecognizable, and the places you use now are visibly straining under a flood of machine-generated text nobody asked for. There is a low ambient grief about it, and a faint guilt, something like: "I should be doing something. I should be somewhere else. I want the old thing back."
I want to tell you a thing that I think is true, and that I think will make you feel better.
[Source]: The Boring Internet
(Score: 2) by Damp_Cuttlefish on Friday May 29, @01:51PM
I used to be upset about platform rot, but these days not so much.
Above the veneer, the real world continues. Beneath it, the communities and technologies were there along.
I only have time these days for those quietly enduring communities, a preference common to many here I'd guess.
Now more than ever it feels peaceful to me, here in our distant mountain village. On a clear day we might see the cities, and perhaps in passing moments wonder what life must be like there.
Problems come as news from afar. Perhaps one morning smoke will rise on the horizon. How dreadful.
Not to worry though. They aren't interested in us.
And it seems an awfully long way away.
When the time comes, I hope we can welcome the displaced with kindness.
(Score: 2) by namefags_are_jerks on Friday May 29, @02:11PM
Missing from the list: telnet .. There honestly was a time when it was /magical/ to be using a system overseas as if it were nothing more special than one that was on-campus. Heaps of systems, and services, were open to quasi-anonymous access. RMS refused to use a password for the longest time and anyone could telnet into his account at MIT for a while. MUD and MUCK players know it well, too.
I got the instant warm fuzzies from finger being remembered. Once upon a time you could get the latest from John Romero (or was it Carmack?) by checking his .plan ... The protocol would also report "GECOS" information, where no-one was too worried about giving away their personal phone number if you needed to reach them when they were offline.
telnet, finger, plain http.. Of course all got 'deplatformed' by the know-it-all groupthink about how your PRIVACY would be the bitch-boy of the Internet. But.. then the situation wasn't about communication sensitive information through those protocols.
I do think it made light of the true situation with 'No One Owns It' -- Control is Ownership. National/Provider firewalls are a Thing, and they're on more than web censorship. DNS traffic needs to be on the whitelist here in AU, with the sophisticated user having to use hacks like DNS-over-HTTPS. On-site personal self-hosting is problematical, too, where I ended up running my hobby webserver as an Onion service.