from the without-blackjack-and-hookers dept.
Nasa has released details of robotic landers, hopping drones and vehicles it aims to send to the Moon as part of US plans to build a lunar base.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's space company Blue Origin is one of several companies picked to build the machines.
The US wants to land Americans back on the Moon before President Donald Trump leaves office in 2029.
But most experts agree that Nasa's timeline is unrealistic.
"It would not surprise me at all if China gets there first," Dr Simeon Barber, Lunar Scientist at Open University, told BBC News, citing Nasa's setbacks in securing a craft that can land humans on the Moon.
What happens if China gets their first? Space Macau? Will they take all the good spots? After all I'm fairly sure that those websites that sells plots of lands on the moon are fake and the agreements will not hold up or be honored.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c39228nxyr4o
https://www.nasa.gov/moonbase/