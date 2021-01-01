Lisuan Tech often markets the LX 7G100 as a competitor to the GeForce RTX 4060. However, reviews have revealed that the LX 7G100 didn't hit the performance goal. Instead, it's more along the lines of a GeForce RTX 3060, one generation behind the target, and two generations behind the latest GeForce RTX 5060. The issue was that Lisuan Tech priced the LX 7G100 like a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti 16GB; however, it seems the high price didn't impede its early adoption at all.

The LX 7G100 is only the beginning for Lisuan Tech, and June 18 will not only mark the highly anticipated restock of the Founders Edition but also serve as the official launch date for two new graphics cards: the LX Pro and the LX Ultra. The LX Pro specifically meets the demands of professional engineering applications, whereas the LX Ultra caters to cloud computing. Meanwhile, the LX Max, designed for creative professionals, has an uncertain launch date.

Lisuan Tech may be a startup in the graphics card market, but its leadership brings a wealth of experience and industry knowledge. Silicon Valley veterans Xuan Yifang, Kong Dehai, and Niu Yixin founded Lisuan Tech in 2021, all of whom had previously worked at the renowned but now-defunct S3 Graphics. It only took the company five years to put out a working graphics card that's competitive with models two generations behind. Everybody has to start from somewhere, and Lisuan Tech has a firm stepping stone.