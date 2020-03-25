from the trillion-dollar-bet-on-a-clever-toy dept.
Veteran journalist and distinguished blogger, Robert X Cringely, is back from a multi-year hiatus. His first couple of posts were that he is back and where he had been. The latter leads into his current post on the AI industry's betting on failed models.
Because that is what the essay became, whatever Amodei intended. It gave every other person writing nine- and ten-figure checks a reason not to worry about the one thing that should worry them most. The hallucination problem is the difference between a clever toy and a system a hospital or a bank or a court can actually rely on. It is the whole ballgame for enterprise AI. And the prevailing wisdom, blessed from the top, is that you needn't address it directly. Scale will provide.
Look at where the money is going and you can see the permission slip being cashed. Stargate, half a trillion dollars. The hyperscalers, tens of billions each per year. The Anthropic–Akamai arrangement, nearly two billion more. The collective bet of the wealthiest companies in the world is that you fix intelligence — including its honesty — by buying more of it. The data center operators are happy. The chip vendors are ecstatic. The labs raising money at valuations with too many zeros are happy. Everyone in that chain has the same incentive, which is to believe that the answer is more.
The customers who will eventually pay for all of it are the ones who should be asking whether any of this is true.
In his previous post, he covered his first hand experience with LLMs not being fit-for-purpose in their very design.
Previously:
(2020) Bob Cringely is Still Alive and Kicking
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Bob Cringely is running a new prediction at https://www.cringely.com/2020/03/25/2020-brings-the-death-of-it/
2020 Brings the Death of IT
IT — Information Technology — grew out of something we called MIS — Management Information Systems — but both meant a kid in a white shirt who brought you a new keyboard when yours broke. Well, the kid is now gone, sent home with everyone else, and that kid isn't coming back... ever. IT is near death, fading by the day. But don't blame COVID-19 because the death of IT was inevitable. This novel coronavirus just made it happen a little quicker.
I mentioned the switch from MIS to IT because that name change presaged the events I am describing here. Management Information Systems was an artifact of big business, where corporate life was managed rather than lived. Information Technology happened when MIS escaped into the wild. MIS meant office buildings and Local Area Networks while IT includes home workers in their pajamas which, frankly, describes me at this precise moment.
To quote the immortal Al Mandel (why am I the only one who ever quotes the immortal Al?) "the step after ubiquity is invisibility." IT was the last visible vestige of MIS and now it, too, is gone.
Another recent post has an interesting view of venture capital: https://www.cringely.com/2020/03/25/prediction-covid-19-will-kill-a-ton-of-startups-or-so-it-will-seem-as-vcs-pull-back/