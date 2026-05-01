The key chemical in the process is ammonium fluoride (NH 4 F). It's possible to use the salt directly in a molten form, but heating it invariably leads to some production of hydrogen fluoride, which is extremely dangerous stuff (although they end up using some later). So instead, they used it dissolved in water, which apparently keeps these reactions from occurring. In this process, heating the solution to about 70° C results in the formation of NH 4 F 2 ions, releasing ammonia gas that's used later in the process.

This ion donates a fluorine to the lithium, leaving a water-based solution of lithium fluoride. The silicon also forms a soluble ion, (NH 4 ) 2 SiF 6 ), while the aluminum forms a similar ion that remains behind as a solid, (NH 4 ) 3 AlF 6 ). Each of these is processed separately.

We'll start with the aluminum chemistry, which is one of the simpler pathways. Initially, heating the (NH 4 ) 3 AlF 6 to about 300° C produces aluminum trifluoride and releases ammonia and hydrogen fluoride. Then, raising the temperature to 700° C causes the aluminum trifluoride to react with water, leaving behind aluminum oxide and releasing yet more hydrogen fluoride.

Again, hydrogen fluoride is dangerous stuff and needs to be handled carefully. But it's also easy to react it with the ammonia (which is produced during two different reactions here) and reform the ammonium fluoride that was used to start the whole process. So, aside from minor losses due to inefficiencies, the process regenerates one of the key ingredients. Meanwhile, aluminum oxide is one of the key starting materials for the production of aluminum metal, and so can be fed into that, given that the purity of the end product here was over 98 percent.

We'll just note here that this is probably the worst aspect of the whole process, given the energy requirements for these temperatures and the highly dangerous chemicals involved.

By contrast, the silicon purification is a walk in the park. Simply adding more ammonia to the solution caused the starting chemical (NH 4 ) 2 SiF 6 ) to react with water, releasing silicon dioxide and ammonium fluoride. Again, an ammonium fluoride solution is one of the starting materials; the silicon dioxide simply precipitates out of this solution. That has a variety of applications, but the team showed that it's quite effective at strengthening concrete.

All that leaves us with is the solution of lithium fluoride. That's actually one of the raw ingredients for production of a common battery electrolyte, LiPF 6 . Alternatively, the researchers showed that you could react it with nitric acid and (once again) release hydrogen fluoride, leaving behind lithium nitrate. Heat that and it will decompose into lithium oxide, which is easy to convert into other battery raw materials.

While the process gets rid of the high temperatures for the initial processing of lithium-containing ore, there are several steps with elevated temperatures needed further down the line, both for the lithium and for the useful aluminum and silicon products. So, the researchers did a full economic evaluation of how their process stacked up to what's already on the market.

The existing process, which involves roasting ore/sulfuric acid, came in at just under $9,000 for each usable tonne of lithium. By contrast, they estimate that the new process should only cost a bit over $5,000 per tonne. That's roughly comparable to the cost of isolation from high-quality brines. If the silicon and aluminum products can also be sold, then the cost of the whole process would drop by over $1,000, making it highly cost-effective.

With those numbers come a lot of caveats, of course: Prices shift with supply and demand; not every source of spodumene produces equivalent-quality ores; switching to this process might require investments in new industrial equipment, etc. So the real world will undoubtedly be more complex than these calculations might suggest. Still, in our increasingly lithium-dependent world, it's nice to have alternatives in case a serious supply crunch ever does hit.

Plus, it's pretty neat to see that there's still room for chemists to rethink large industrial processes.