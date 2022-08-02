dickover n. : a modal panel, popover, or curtain presented by a website or app, deliberately obscuring its own content to frustrate the user with an unwanted, unnecessary, mandatory interaction; e.g. asking the user to accept "cookies", subscribe to a newsletter, install the website's mobile app, agree to terms of service, or anything else that the user couldn't give two shits about.

You know what a dickover is, even if you didn't know what to call it (until now). If you use the Internet, you encounter them every day. They're popovers, but dickheaded. The web is absolutely lousy with them, and mobile apps present them too, with increasing frequency.

Dickovers are a veritable scourge. They're so common they're effectively part of the firmament. I started calling these things dickpanels in 2022 , but when dickover popped into my head last week, 1 I couldn't shake the feeling that it's a better term for these ubiquitous odious irritations. You can hardly go anywhere on the web without getting dicked over by a dickover. They often pester you about permitting cookies, like this one from Euronews or this one from Gallup . This malicious design pattern is so ubiquitous that it has spread even to personal blogs, like this one from my friend Om Malik , and to great brands like Field Notes , both asking you to sign up for their newsletters.

The homepage for every single blog hosted by Substack shows a particularly pernicious dickover on its homepage. The Substack dickover doesn't even look like a panel. It's a full-screen curtain designed and worded to suggest, strongly, that you need to sign up for the blog's email newsletter just to read anything. The dismissal button for the Substack dickover is a small text link — that doesn't look anything like a button — that says something like "No thanks" (e.g. Paul Krugman , Matt Yglesias ) or something that adds insult to injury with a cloyingly saccharine label like "Just gimme that content!" (e.g. Volts ).