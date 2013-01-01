KAIKAKU.AI published Epicure, a family of three ingredient AI models trained on 4.14 million multilingual recipes.

The model doesn't store recipes—it stores what was learned from them, letting users navigate cooking knowledge mathematically.

Three variants—Cooc, Chem, and Core—sit at different points on a recipe-context vs. flavor-chemistry spectrum, each answering a slightly different culinary question from the same 2MB file.

Josef Chen says he compressed all of human cooking into two megabytes. That's a bold claim. It also checks out.



Chen, co-founder and CEO of London food AI startup KAIKAKU.AI, published a paper on arXiv this week, alongside researcher Jakub Radzikowski, presenting Epicure—three AI models trained on 4.14 million recipes pulled from 11 datasets across seven languages. The result: a map of 1,790 ingredients, each described by 300 numbers, ...

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Think of it as a map. Every ingredient gets a precise location based on how it behaves across millions of real dishes worldwide. The math is blunt: 1,790 ingredients × 300 numbers per ingredient × 4 bytes each ≈ 2.05 megabytes. Those numbers encode which ingredients appear together, which share flavor compounds, and which belong to the same culinary tradition. Once the model learns all that from the recipes, the recipes can go. The knowledge lives in the coordinates.



This is essentially the same trick word2vec pulled on language back in 2013, when Google researchers showed that you could do arithmetic with meaning. Epicure does that for food. Take beef, point it toward America and you'll get bread, lettuce, maybe beer. Point it toward South East Asia and the model stops thinking about burgers and grills and starts thinking about soy sauce, ginger, and sesame oil.

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Epicure comes in three versions, and picking the right one depends on what you're actually asking. Cooc learns from recipe co-occurrence—what shows up together in real dishes. Chem learns from flavor chemistry—which ingredients share aroma compounds from the FlavorDB chemical database. Core is a mix between the previous two.