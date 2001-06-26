Those properties, he argued, directly remove a huge fraction of the bugs he sees: "This is going to save us those two things. First, 60% of the bugs in the kernel right there, they're gone. Thank you." The payoff is earlier, more automated enforcement: "If this happens at build time, not review time, don't make me a maintainer who has to read your code [and] say, 'Oh, then you properly check that error value. Oh, did you properly grab the locks in the right spot?' Rust gives us that for free. This is the best thing ever."

Even if Rust vanished tomorrow, Kroah-Hartman argued, it has already forced the kernel to clean up C code and interfaces. He credited Rust's influence outright: "We stole this from Rust. Thank you. It's a good idea, so if Rust disappeared tomorrow, we have cleaned up the C code in the kernel so much and taken in the ideas. We thank you, you've made Linux better with it just by existing."

[...] Now, that doesn't mean he thinks Rust is magic. It's not. He cited one of the first Rust components merged into the kernel: QR code display logic used when the kernel crashes. "That logic was written in Rust. Famously, it had a memory bug. It was given a buffer and its size, and the rest of the st code never checked the buffer size... Could scribble all over memory, because Rust can crash just as bad as C." So, Rust "is not a silver bullet."

He's also not encouraging anyone to rewrite the Linux kernel in Rust. One attendee asked, "Do you actually encourage rewriting stuff that's already there in the kernel with [Rust]?" Greg replied: "No, we don't want rewrites, so unless you're the maintainer and owner of that file, just do it for new stuff. Leave existing C code alone, and let's evolve forward after that." He gave Binder, Android's core interprocess communication (IPC), as an example where both C and Rust implementations coexist temporarily to reach parity, after which "they're going to delete the C code, because I trust them, and they are the owners and maintainers of both those."

[...] What ultimately sold a number of core maintainers, including him, on Rust was how it "makes reviewing code easier." With CI [Continuous Integration] bots enforcing builds and Rust's type system enforcing key invariants, maintainers can "focus on the logic" rather than resource bookkeeping: "I can care about that one function. I don't have to worry about the rest of this stuff, because I assume that it works properly, because it was built properly."

Internally, he said, the top maintainers have already made their call on Rust's status: "The Linux kernel maintainers, we get together every year and talk about what the processes are doing. Last year, we said the Rust experiment is over. It's not an experiment. This is for real." The rationale: "The people behind it are real. We trust them. We know what they're doing. They've shown and put in the work to make Rust a viable language in the kernel, and we're going to make this stick. Let's go full speed ahead. And, as always," he said wryly, "world domination proceeds."