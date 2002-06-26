Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Play it again, hand...

posted by jelizondo on Wednesday June 03, @03:21AM   Printer-friendly
from the If-it's-so-obvious-why-didn't-you-do-it? dept.
Science

JoeMerchant writes:

https://viterbischool.usc.edu/news/2026/05/a-robot-hand-that-taught-itself-to-play-piano-could-change-the-future-of-machines/

USC researchers built the "Musician Hand," a four-fingered tendon-driven robot that learns to play piano by ear after just two minutes of random "motor babbling" on the keys. Hearing a ~30-note melody once, it converts the audio to a spectrogram, maps sounds to the motor commands needed to reproduce them, and plays the tune back in one attempt — well enough that blind judges sometimes couldn't tell it from trained human pianists.

The work, led by Hesam Azadjou under Francisco Valero-Cuevas at USC Viterbi (published in Royal Society Interface), challenges the traditional robotics assumption that good performance requires massive data, heavy computation, and tightly controlled environments. Instead, it mimics how animals learn: perceive, guess, adapt — using minimal energy and experience.

The researchers see the same "perceptual robotics" approach enabling cheaper, faster-deployed machines that work in unpredictable real-world settings — e.g., exoskeletons that learn an individual's gait early in Parkinson's and later help restore it, or home physical-therapy robots that adapt to each patient in real time.

Original Submission


«  Researchers Say They Can Spy on Your Browsing by Measuring SSD Activity Through a Browser API
This discussion was created by jelizondo (653) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Play it again, hand... | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Wednesday June 03, @03:27AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Wednesday June 03, @03:27AM (#1444321)

    Well, this makes it three times that it feels like Vonnegut is speaking from beyond the grave [soylentnews.org].

(1)