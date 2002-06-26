https://www.theregister.com/ai-and-ml/2026/06/02/github-copilot-users-threaten-exit-as-metered-billing-kicks-in/5249826
Developers seem to hate Microsoft's new usage-based billing policy for GitHub Copilot as they report burning through a month's worth of credits in hours.
"This is a staggering shift from a 'predictable subscription' to a 'stressful meter-based' service that hinders my productivity rather than helping it," wrote one developer on GitHub's user forum who said they were paying for Microsoft's $39-per-month Copilot Pro+ plan but burned through about 8 percent of their monthly AI Credits allocation in two hours under the new billing system. "At this rate, my 7,000-unit quota will be depleted in less than two days."
Their outrage is a consistent and growing theme among the business users of AI who suddenly see eye-popping bills after years of experimenting with a nearly free service. One GitHub Copilot developer requested a single change to their project and burned more than $6, they wrote.
"Not after a day of usage. Not after dozens of prompts. After ONE request," the developer stated on GitHub's user forum. "I understand that large projects require context, but this level of consumption feels completely unreasonable and impossible to predict. How are individual developers supposed to budget for this when a single feature request can consume such a large portion of the monthly allowance?"
The changes went into effect across the site on Monday. In GitHub's April post announcing the new billing scheme, Microsoft said the change was made from monthly billing to usage-based because GitHub Copilot is "not the same product it was a year ago."
"It now powers far more complex, agentic workflows that consume far more compute. This change is designed to deliver a more sustainable and reliable product experience by aligning pricing to actual usage and costs," the post to its user community reads. "We believe GitHub Copilot remains the best value and experience for agentic coding. Usage-based billing aligns cost more closely to actual usage and value, while continuing to offer developers the freedom to choose the models and agents that work best for them."
GitHub Copilot lets developers access a range of AI models from within their development tools. That had allowed some users to make large numbers of requests across multiple models while paying as little as $10 per month for Copilot Pro, or $39 per month for Copilot Pro+.
Now, each request from users is dynamically priced depending on the model used, the request, and the amount of material submitted by the user, as well as the complexity of the answer returned.
"Woke up to the new billing UI this morning. Figured I'd test it out on some actual work — just needed Claude 4.8 to help fix a couple things on a site I'm editing," one Reddit user posted. "It gave some pretty mediocre suggestions. Didn't really solve the problem, I still had to do most of the work myself ... Then I checked the actual usage page. 1,180 credits used. 16% of my monthly Pro+ allowance. Gone. For basically nothing."
The comments online have been overwhelmingly negative, with users on GitHub's forum and Reddit vowing to abandon the product and move their work directly to Anthropic, OpenAI, and some creating their own workarounds through a series of free or cheaper AI vendors, like RooCode, LM Studio, or OpenRouter.
"I've opted to stick to Pro+, burn through my allocated credit in a week, and then pivot to using OpenRouter for the remainder of the month," one user posted. "OpenRouter offers a similar set of advantages that Copilot has over other providers. It can be used within the same VS Code interface. Plus it has more models and credit rolls-over for up to a year."
The Register asked Microsoft about the user complaints and a GitHub spokesperson responded with a statement saying it had introduced a new billing policy, and provided a link to a FAQ.
"Usage-based billing is now in effect. Pricing for GitHub Copilot now reflects actual usage with spending limits, usage dashboards, and model selection available to help manage costs. We're also introducing Copilot Max for users who need more capacity," the statement reads.