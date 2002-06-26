Welcome to this year's 22nd issue of DistroWatch Weekly! This week we are thrilled to present you with a special milestone edition of DistroWatch Weekly. As I write this, DistroWatch is celebrating its 25th anniversary! Not many websites get to survive for a quarter of a century and we're thrilled our readers continue to come along for the experience. Later in this Weekly we share some thoughts on our publication turning 25 years old and provide some statistics about our little corner of the Internet.