Last week, after Google announced its huge overhaul to Search, I overheard a woman on the phone saying she was switching to DuckDuckGo because you can "opt out of using AI."

"Google just isn't Google anymore," she said. It seems that others had the same idea.

At I/O, Google's annual developer conference, the company said it would transform its search box into a conversational engine that expands for longer queries, anticipates user intent, and autocompletes searches. Rather than just returning a list of links, it will use AI Overviews to answer questions directly first. Google also unveiled a more seamless AI Mode, allowing users to ask follow-up questions within AI Overviews.

While a Google spokesperson noted that AI Overviews have existed for two years and AI Mode is not the default, the backlash has been sharp.

Some have argued it will kill the open web, while others shared concerns that AI overviews surface inaccurate responses and take away control from users who might not want to use AI. It also overcomplicates simple things. Just try to Google the word "disregard."

In response to Google's changes, many have begun defecting to DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused alternative that has never been able to break past Google's dominance, accounting for only around 2% of the U.S. search market.

During Google's search antitrust trial in 2023, DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg testified that Google's exclusive default search contracts harmed its ability to pitch itself as the default on other browsers.

"Google is force-feeding AI with no way to opt out," Weinberg said Tuesday in a statement, referring to Google's Search overhaul. "As a result, their results are getting worse, not better. We want to be the place that puts users in charge and allows them to decide how much or how little AI they want."

Now, it seems that DuckDuckGo is beginning to benefit as consumers flee AI.

[...] DuckDuckGo offers its own AI product called Duck.ai. It's free and doesn't require users to make an account, but provides access to models, including Anthropic's Claude 4.5 Haiku, Meta's Llama 4 Scout, Mistral's Small 3 24B, and OpenAI's GPT-5 mini. All chats are private because DuckDuckGo strips the user's IP address before requests reach model providers, deletes conversations within 30 days, and prevents chats from being used for training.