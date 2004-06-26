https://techcrunch.com/2026/05/26/duckduckgo-installs-are-up-30-as-users-reject-being-force-fed-googles-ai-search/:
Last week, after Google announced its huge overhaul to Search, I overheard a woman on the phone saying she was switching to DuckDuckGo because you can "opt out of using AI."
"Google just isn't Google anymore," she said. It seems that others had the same idea.
At I/O, Google's annual developer conference, the company said it would transform its search box into a conversational engine that expands for longer queries, anticipates user intent, and autocompletes searches. Rather than just returning a list of links, it will use AI Overviews to answer questions directly first. Google also unveiled a more seamless AI Mode, allowing users to ask follow-up questions within AI Overviews.
While a Google spokesperson noted that AI Overviews have existed for two years and AI Mode is not the default, the backlash has been sharp.
Some have argued it will kill the open web, while others shared concerns that AI overviews surface inaccurate responses and take away control from users who might not want to use AI. It also overcomplicates simple things. Just try to Google the word "disregard."
In response to Google's changes, many have begun defecting to DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused alternative that has never been able to break past Google's dominance, accounting for only around 2% of the U.S. search market.
During Google's search antitrust trial in 2023, DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg testified that Google's exclusive default search contracts harmed its ability to pitch itself as the default on other browsers.
"Google is force-feeding AI with no way to opt out," Weinberg said Tuesday in a statement, referring to Google's Search overhaul. "As a result, their results are getting worse, not better. We want to be the place that puts users in charge and allows them to decide how much or how little AI they want."
Now, it seems that DuckDuckGo is beginning to benefit as consumers flee AI.
[...] DuckDuckGo offers its own AI product called Duck.ai. It's free and doesn't require users to make an account, but provides access to models, including Anthropic's Claude 4.5 Haiku, Meta's Llama 4 Scout, Mistral's Small 3 24B, and OpenAI's GPT-5 mini. All chats are private because DuckDuckGo strips the user's IP address before requests reach model providers, deletes conversations within 30 days, and prevents chats from being used for training.
Related: Google Search is Becoming Something Fundamentally Different
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From a reimagined search box to AI agents that hunt for apartments on your behalf, Google Search is being rebuilt with AI at its core:
The new AI-powered Search box is Google's biggest redesign of its core interface in more than 25 years.
Until now, AI has shown up in Google Search in the form of its so-called AI Overviews and in a separate AI Mode that feels more like talking to the Gemini chatbot. A new interface will instead adjust to match the tone and results of your search query -- including an "intelligent search box" that lets you ask longer, more complex questions. Here's what's coming to Search from Google I/O.
Robby Stein, Google's vice president of product for Search, framed this year's I/O updates as a major step in combining Google Search with advanced AI, tracing progress from AI Overviews to AI Mode and, now, a unified AI search experience. He said a billion people use Google's AI Mode each month, and they're asking it more questions. These tools let people ask virtually anything and get rich, real-time answers from Google's extensive knowledge systems, he said.
[...] AI Overviews now transition seamlessly into AI Mode for follow-ups. So instead of just getting an AI-generated answer in Search, you can have a conversation with the AI providing your search results to get the answers you're looking for.
Stein also introduced dynamic, interactive "widgets" and larger "super widgets" generated by the system (enabled by Gemini and developer tooling). These can simulate physics, visualize concepts, build calculators or become persistent mini-apps for tasks such as moving, health tracking or trip planning -- optionally using connected personal data (Gmail, Photos, Calendar) to personalize results across 200 markets and 98 languages.
Stein described Search moving into an "agentic" era where AI agents can assist you with a range of tasks, such as monitoring topics, sending alerts (like when your favorite artist announces a tour) or booking services. While the agent cannot book a reservation on your behalf, you can share your details -- like the preferred dates and times, and number of people joining your party -- to receive a list of matches with updated availability and pricing, and links to officially finalize your reservation booking. These capabilities will be available this summer.