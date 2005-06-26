'Bots have now passed human traffic online,' Cloudflare boss laments — says agentic traffic wasn't expected to eclipse real people until next year. Bot (automated) vs. human HTTP requests are split 57.5 vs. 42.5 percent, according to the firm's latest data.

The rapid increase in agentic internet traffic means "bots have now passed human traffic online for the first time in the Internet's history," according to the CEO and co-founder of Cloudflare, Matthew Prince. "Welp, that happened faster than I predicted," Prince awkwardly admitted, making his previous expectations of the crossover happening sometime in 2027 seem way off the mark.

Before going on, it's important to differentiate this new surge in internet traffic from the traditional bots most will be aware of, things like website crawlers, search indexers, and bad stuff like fraud or abuse bots. It is different now, as Cloudflare is charting agents that browse the web much like humans on behalf of humans, and it is already at a massive scale.

[...] We were also interested in looking at Cloudflare's breakdown of human/bot traffic by country. The most bot-ridden traffic comes from the tiny island of Gibraltar (92.1%), followed by Singapore (76.4%), then Iran (76.4%). While some of these places have a lot of data centers and hosting infrastructure compared to population size, Iran's high bot count may rather come from the heavy use of VPNs with automated scraping and bypass tools. Cloudflare has also previously flagged Iran as a hotspot for malicious bot activity.