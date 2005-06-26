Here's why Anthropic and OpenAI are on board with Illinois safety testing:
A few days after President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a plan that would have given the federal government power to vet frontier AI models over fears that it might hobble innovation, Illinois lawmakers passed the nation's strongest AI safety law.
On Wednesday, the Illinois legislature passed SB 315. If Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signs the bill into law, the largest AI firms would be required to submit public safety plans and annual reports summarizing the results of independent, third-party safety testing of their frontier models. They would also have to report any critical safety incidents to the state within 72 hours—or within 24 hours if there's potentially "an imminent risk of death or serious physical harm." And their employees will have a clear avenue for reporting emerging safety risks that companies may be tempted to downplay, with protections provided by the state's whistleblower laws.
On X, Pritzker confirmed his intent to sign, proclaiming that "Illinois is leading the nation in holding Big Tech accountable."
"I look forward to signing SB 315 and working with the legislature so that AI, when used, is used responsibly," Pritzker said.
Both OpenAI and Anthropic, whose models would be vetted by the state, supported SB 315.
OpenAI's chief of global affairs Chris Lehane told Wired that the AI firm is pushing to pass similar laws in other states in what seems like a move to avoid having to comply with a patchwork of starkly different state laws.
Anthropic's head of state and local government relations, Cesar Fernandez, told NBC News that the law's requirements mirror safety testing protocols that leading AI firms are already voluntarily doing. However, he described the landmark law as important for establishing a "baseline that every leading AI developer is expected to meet."
Reading between the lines, the companies' support suggests that the big AI firms may benefit from requirements that they can easily meet but might pose a greater challenge to smaller AI firms.
[...] Whether or not governments at any level are prepared to protect society from the most catastrophic AI risks remains a major concern for critics who wonder how and when governments will intervene. After inside sources started leaking the details of Trump's AI safety testing plans, critics warned that even the federal government may lack the necessary expertise to audit frontier AI models. And it seems the same criticism extends to independent auditors that Illinois may rely on but industry insiders suggest some AI firms may not entirely trust.
Adam Kovacevich is CEO of Chamber of Progress, a trade group that opposed SB 315 and counts Google and Apple among its members. He told Wired that Illinois' requirements "would force companies to expose sensitive systems to untested auditors in a regulatory regime that's all liability and no standards."
Democratic Rep. Daniel Didech, who sponsored the bill in the Illinois House, told NBC News that the "legislation is designed to put up some guardrails and make sure we have some safeguards in place to protect against some of the worst catastrophic risks."
Didech made it clear in that interview, however, that he never would have sponsored the bill if the federal government hadn't delayed implementing meaningful protections.
"The states shouldn't be doing this," Didech said. "The best way to regulate these types of catastrophic risks would be a federal approach." But "the reality is that Congress has not taken up this issue yet, and the technology is developing at such a rapid pace that states have had no choice but to step in."
Once Pritzker puts the law on the books, AI firms will be subject to its provisions starting January 1, 2027. While the legislation stipulates that there is no private right of action, any violations could expose firms to civil penalties.
[...] Didech agreed with Edly-Allen, telling Wired that the Illinois law could become a "testing ground" for AI governance that could show the federal government how to manage risks as public distrust in AI continues to grow.
"Laws like this create a world where it's more likely for the federal government to pass something," Didech said.
(Score: 2, Troll) by JoeMerchant on Saturday June 06, @03:13AM (1 child)
Chief Florida Man DeSantis is having the state sue OpenAI, for political points.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @11:25AM
But what about....
Censorship is bipartisan. It's about the only thing they can agree on.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @10:49AM
If the model says a blasphemy or writes erotic fiction.. unsafe!
If the model is used for mass surveillance, risk profiles or finding people who do something the state doesn't like? Well that's fine by me and super-safe.
50 states "vetting" the models YOU can use is good. However you vetting what the STATE does.. can't have that.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday June 06, @12:37PM
I mean, why create laws for zombies? It will only last until one of the major players attempts IPO... say, this August?
After which, it'll take some 10-15 years until the next bubble gets enough wind.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Saturday June 06, @06:07PM (1 child)
Is anyone else getting the urge to start keeping offline copies of model weights? Is this what drove people to bury caches of weapons in the past?
(Score: 2) by The Vocal Minority on Sunday June 07, @03:53AM
Start?