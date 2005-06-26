from the great-em-dash-scare dept.
Alan Turing proposed a test for machine intelligence: could a computer convince a human it was human? We have begun conducting the same test on ourselves:
Typos are a sign of a human writer… for now
Recently, a friend told me over coffee about some disheartening feedback she had received. “They said it was good,” she said, “but that it read like it was written by AI.” Knowing her, I understood immediately what had happened. Her credibility was being questioned not because her work was poor, but because it was too good – too clear, too fluent, too polished.
The rapid acceleration of artificial intelligence tools is changing how we think about good writing. In the digital age, it is increasingly important to signal that an actual person – not a faceless large language model – is behind the words. One paradoxical way of doing this is, surprisingly, to damage the quality of your own writing.
Alan Turing even made such a suggestion in the 1950s: sprinkle in a few deliberate typographical errors to appear more convincingly human. The irony, of course, is that Turing was addressing that advice to machines.
My friend’s experience isn’t an isolated one. Writing well, once a mark of skill, has become, for a growing number of readers, reviewers and hiring managers, a source of moral suspicion. The skills we once used to signal intelligence and effort – clarity, precision, a well-turned sentence – are starting to lose their meaning.
The problem lies in our inability to easily detect AI-written content, making false positives (that is, wrongly accusing someone of using AI tools) a serious concern. Studies have shown that neither humans nor AIs can reliably distinguish between human- and machine-generated writing. When human- and AI-generated writing is intermixed, performance becomes even worse. As a result, many universities that had been using plagiarism-detection tools for AI detection have stopped due to concerns about their reliability.
In this climate of uncertainty, some writers have reached for the only signal still available to them: the aptly named human error. A repeated word, a small grammatical slip, a slightly clunky phrase – these have started to function less as signs of carelessness and more as proof of a genuine human hand. The defect has become the credential.
Errors are already being deployed strategically in competitive contexts – university submissions, job applications, professional correspondence. Recruiters have begun advising applicants to leave a single deliberate typo in a cover letter, precisely to signal that an interested human wrote it.
Of course, none of this is stable, and the currency of the error signal is on borrowed time. Once imperfection becomes a recognised sign of authenticity, it immediately becomes available for imitation. Users will ask AI systems to sound rougher, less polished and more human. The systems will comply and soon become adept at performing calibrated incompetence.
The path ahead towards reclaiming authenticity is unclear. Perhaps some situations will demand more direct proof of authorship without the assistance of AI: face-to-face, unmediated assessments, handwritten submissions and real-time explanations. Or, in a world increasingly saturated by AI tools, maybe the decisive skill will simply be knowing how to use them well. Some universities have allowed students to use AI in exams, so long as they submit their prompts as part of the assessment.
What seems certain, however, is that the old traces of authenticity and authorship have become harder to define and locate – and even where they exist, they arrive shadowed by suspicion.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Unixnut on Saturday June 06, @12:34PM (18 children)
I knew the constant typos, spelling mistakes. grammatical errors and incorrect meaning in my SN comments would eventually be an advantage.
Yay for human error! Good that I've confirmed I'm not (yet) a bot.
On a somewhat more serious note, the "perfection" of AI generated works is actually my main method of detecting it. Things like AI singers having consistently identical tempo, pitch and cadence. Songs that are so perfect they become generic and bland. Written articles that ramble on and repeat themselves but do so without any spelling mistakes or grammar errors. AI pictures of humans with perfectly smooth complexion and symmetric features, scenes that have no blemishes, it all looks so artificial, because in the end it is artificial.
This world and everything in it is imperfect and flawed, yet it is precisely the flaws and variations that makes things interesting in this world.
To aim for "perfection" necessitates there to be a single "perfect" state to strive for, the result of which is the closer to this ideal "perfection" you get to, the more things become sterile, generic and dull.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday June 06, @01:39PM (16 children)
42 years ago, when I was making a "fake human" bot to annoy other BBS operators at 300 baud, my bot made random typos, in addition to randomized delay intervals between keystrokes.
As fast as they have ideas that "this is a test to differentiate humans from AI", the AI can be trained to mask the traits that the test is based on.
The em-dash test works because typing an em-dash through an actual human interface device is a major pain in the ass, but for AI it's nothing, so AI uses them much more frequently.
When I ask AI to review a pull request, it dives in and out of ALL the commits leading up to the pull request looking at every change - a human could do that, if they felt like spending 30 hours to review a changeset that a programmer made in 4 hours, but they generally don't - so that's an "AI tell" - pouring an exhorbitant amount of effort into things that humans don't normally do.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Touché) by crm114 on Saturday June 06, @02:47PM (4 children)
About 35 years ago I worked for a manager who would proof-read every memo we wrote to one of our branch offices. We knew there were some things he didn't like, but as IT engineers we knew what we were saying was technically correct. He would wrangle with us about whether there was any other way to do . Sometimes we would wrestle for days over some silly direction.
Then we figured out if we misspelled a word in the sentence before the one we knew would cause a problem, he would find the typo, flag it, be proud of himself that he was providing value to the process, and we got the sentence we wanted without it being noticed.
Everyone was happy.
(Score: 5, Funny) by RootTwo on Saturday June 06, @04:07PM (1 child)
When I was a junior officer in the Navy, the XO (executive officer) would send back written reports with "Redo" scrawled across the front page. Because there were no other comments on report, I presumed he hadn't bothered to read it. So I would wait an appropriate amount of time then reprint and resubmit the same report. Later, I confirmed with his yeoman that my presumption was correct.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday June 06, @09:03PM
Idle hands are the devil's workshop, he thought he needed to keep you busy and maybe labored under the delusion that a 2nd pass would be more thoughtful and careful.
I often reprompt AI agents to re-review things they have already reviewed, I'll generally find something picky for them to correct as well, but more often their later reviews find even bigger problems that they missed on the first pass (and I likely would have missed too if I only took the time to read it that they do...)
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Saturday June 06, @09:00PM
> if we misspelled a word in the sentence before the one we knew would cause a problem, he would find the typo, flag it, be proud of himself that he was providing value to the process
I have seen this taught (informally, off the record) as an audit strategy. I also, accidentally, used this for a number of years driving - not carrying my most recent registration paper. The cop has pulled you over, they are going to write a ticket, but if you give them a "no valid registration" excuse, they can give you a verbal warning for the speeding and a no fine, no points written violation for the lack of proof of registration. I think I escaped 3 or 4 speeding tickets over a period of several years using that strategy (trunk full of old registrations, can't produce the current one, it might be buried in there somewhere, but I've given the cop a free search of my trunk full of nothing suspicious, and a low pain violation he/she can write...)
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Monday June 08, @12:34AM
Sounds like something I read about Star Trek (TOS). The reason for the very mini miniskirts and other sexual stuff was not to help sell the show to young, sex starved nerdy men (though they certainly didn't have any complaints if it did), it was to distract the censors from the political messages. And it worked. The censors kept so busy censoring the sexual stuff that they overlooked the messaging critical of politics and government.
(Score: 4, Informative) by fab23 on Saturday June 06, @02:49PM (2 children)
It looks like that on macOS it may be easy to type them, but I am not sure, it could just be something else.
em-dash created with shift-option-- (minus):
—
en-dash created with option-- (minus):
–
minus created with just - (minus):
-
Thanks to the Dash [wikipedia.org] entry at Wikipedia for some education.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday June 06, @09:05PM (1 child)
Makes sense, and this may be a future test of authorship... the writer was either an AI agent LLM, or a nerdy Mac user.
Certainly if em-dashes are important to you it's possible to reprogram keys, assign them to unused Fn keys, or even add a secondary mini keyboard for all those symbols you want easy access to, but the percentage of people who A) even care in the slightest, and B) would take the time/effort/expense to do something about it is vanishingly small...
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by fab23 on Saturday June 06, @11:08PM
I don't use em-dash. I was just curious if it really is that hard to type on a keyboard, and I see that it would be very easy. As recently mention in some other comments I prefer US keyboard layout, but I also have to write in German. So I am used to type ugly combination for the umlauts like 'option-u a' to get an ä.
I have never thought about using some of the function keys for some special characters. I am already using the F-keys reversed, so the macOS special features are the default. So if I need F2 in LibreOffice Calc to edit the content in a cell, I have to use Fn-F2 instead. But I also just realize that I only use a few of them. On a full size keyboard there are the additional (unused) F13 - F19 available. But on the other hand I will not have them on the MacBook, which currently even is still one with the Touch Bar, which I also like for some features. Luckily I am not too used to it as well, as it is only available there. I will probably never use any of the F-keys for some other characters, as it then may not be available on a MacBook or small-size keyboard.
I already struggle in Firefox on the MacBook, as I am used to use Ctrl-PageUp/PageDown for switching tabs (on full-size keyboard). On the MacBook to use PageUp you have to use Fn-CursorUp, so you think Ctrl-PageUp/PageDown there should be Ctrl-Fn-CursorUp/CursorDown, which it is not and will move and resize the Firefox window into the upper or lower half of the screen. An alternative combo would be Option-Command-CursorLeft/CursorRight, which somehow is not really in the flow for me as I am now used to have Ctrl-PageUp/PageDown for switching tabs.
See Keyboard shortcuts - Perform common Firefox tasks quickly [mozilla.org] for all the tricks. The Mozilla website will show the shortcuts for the local OS, so when on macOS it does show Command, on Windows and probably Linux as well may show Ctrl instead.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 06, @03:34PM (4 children)
The em dash is a horrible thing to focus on. I've always used them, and I've always just typed one, two, or three dashes. At some point, at least the Microsoft products automatically convert them into the various flavor of dashes (try it out: type a word, then two dashes, then the next word, and when you hit a space, it converts the two dashes into a long dash).
Maybe next the people who get all hysterical when they see suspiciously long dashes can consider that, maybe, if these dashes can be made out of wood (which I think is very easy to do even with a stick), which is something that floats in water, just like a duck, if they print out the text with the em dashes and if it weighs as much as a duck, then it is AI!
(By the way, em dashes also turned me into a newt (but I got better))
(Score: 2) by crm114 on Saturday June 06, @06:01PM
This is insightful.
Maybe we need a Holy Hand Grenade for AI.... or a herd of very fierce bunny rabbits. :)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday June 06, @09:09PM (2 children)
word -- next word. Nothing changes here.
MS Office 365: Test — next , yep it does it.
Libre – Office, in Win11 also does it.
Learned something new. Generally, I'm trying to get those kind of auto-correct things to stop converting my capital Bs into Emojiis and similar nonsense.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by fab23 on Saturday June 06, @11:13PM
For me this looks like that MS Office is using an em-dash —, but LibreOffice just using the shorter en-dash –. As mention in the Wikipedia article I linked, the visual of the dash may depend on the font in use.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @01:36AM
It's been awhile since I played around with dashes in MS-Word (the book I was told to do in Word was 25 years ago), but iirc there is a character/word substitution table in Word that includes these and others. I think it might also have included an auto conversion from "teh" to "the" and other common short words that might be common typos. The table could be edited and when doing a large book it made sense to tune up the substitution table to match my common errors.
More recently, someone I work with got caught out when a table of numbers (input to a physics model) included a unicode minus sign that looked a lot like a hyphen...but wasn't...and the physics model was expecting simple ascii hyphen for negative numbers. We traced it back, at one point some idiot had adjusted that table in MS-Word.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Unixnut on Saturday June 06, @04:19PM (2 children)
No doubt, but I don't see the point of training AI to make human-like mistakes. We have plenty of humans well trained for that. Much more worthwhile to apply AI to tasks where total consistent perfection is a desirable state of being. There are plenty of those about.
I wasn't aware of that, I normally just use two dashes for the em-dash (a lot of editors automatically convert it), so it occurs quite often in my writing. Not to mention even AI prompts understand the double dash as an em-dash.
Quite, and that is probably an example of where you want consistent perfection. You don't want your AI to make human-like mistakes when reviewing code for errors or vulnerabilities. Analysing a huge bunch of data to extract information or inference from it is a task AI models are very good at. They may not get it perfectly right, but neither would a human (and it would take the human a damn sight longer to do it).
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday June 06, @09:13PM (1 child)
>I don't see the point of training AI to make human-like mistakes
The point is, if you're trying to use AI to effectively write like you, and you make certain misteaks frequently, having the AI copy your stile is going to make it more convincingly "you" without you having to type all that redundant "hey, how's the weather over there? And the family?" redundant fluff.
When I was 19 I got really indignantly offended at my orthodontist during a follow-up appointment where I saw him reading his notes file about me to make small talk while he was prodding my teeth with metal prongs "So, how's it going at University of X, are you still studying Y?" At this age, I understand why he does it, but at that age I really would have very much liked him better if he would talk about what he actually knows, or just shut up.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Sunday June 07, @12:11AM
I see what you did there.
Ever had a belch so satisfying you have to blow your nose afterward?
(Score: 4, Funny) by krishnoid on Saturday June 06, @04:37PM
The "I" on a personal note is also a good indicator, as long as you're not intentionally trying to pretend to be someone. A language model also can't actually experience sensory things, so asking for those things can also help.
Particularly when it comes to spoken diction on the hard-to-pronounce/multisyllabic words. An AI doesn't have to catch its breath to get through a long sentence [em-dash but manually separated out as two minus signs] for now.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Saturday June 06, @04:52PM
Consider the problem of propaganda for the profoundly innumerate or otherwise uninformed.
Right now there's a "data center derangement syndrome" story on the front page about how SCANDALOUS it is that around twenty states are not taxing building materials used to construct data centers, to encourage hate and anger among the victims of the propaganda, under the theory that "not stealing" is the same thing as giving away something of equal value. Kind of like how I give my neighbor across the street $30K every time I don't steal his car, so maybe the IRS should tax him on that implied income of my non-theft, just one of the costs of living in a non-diverse neighborhood I guess. The innumeracy and propaganda comes from doing research online that 5 states don't have any sales tax at all ever for anything ever (or its very limited like ethanol, nicotine, and THC only), and 16 states don't sales tax any building construction materials, at all, ever, for data centers or even your doghouse, so, sure, its incredibly misleading but also technically true propaganda that about twenty states are refusing to tax building materials for data centers ... However the propaganda is unimaginably misleading. You can't fight deranged people with facts, see also "orange man bad" and Elon derangement syndrome. Really they just bitterly hate anyone who's not in or controlled by their tribe, their behavior is both transparent and tiresome.
The point I'm making is LLMs train on innumerate propaganda because the internet is full of it, so humans can't sound less AI-like by writing innumerate propaganda but they ALSO can't sound less AI-like by making no logical errors, its a circular problem or a "rock and a hard place" problem.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pTamok on Saturday June 06, @06:18PM
Nope.
When I see people mischaracterise the Imitation Game (a.k.a 'The Turing Test'), I know I need not continue reading.
The output of a machine winning the 'Turing Test' has to have one of two attributes, either:
a) Indistinguishable by a human from the machine lying. (This follows from the machine successfully convincing the Interrogator that it is more likely to be a human female than the other participant)
or
b) Indistinguishable by a human from a machine manifesting a belief that it is human. (This follows from the machine's output being understood by the Interrogator that it believes itself to be a human female, and is more believable as a female than the other participant. It is not lying, because it 'believes' itself to be human.)
A machine that 'wins' the Imitation Game looks like that it is either lying, or believes itself to be human. Do you really want machines with those attributes?
(Score: 2) by The Vocal Minority on Sunday June 07, @04:02AM
Prompt: Write some text about how it is possible for a large language model to include spelling errors in it's output, and include some examples of incorrectly spelt words
Gemma2 (27B): Large language models (LLMs) are impressive, but they aren't perfect. While they can generate human-quality text, they can sometimes make spelling errors. This happens for a few reasons:
* **Training Data:** LLMs learn by analyzing massive amounts of text data. If this data contains misspellings, the model might pick them up and incorporate them into its output.
* **Statistical Probability:** LLMs predict the next word in a sequence based on statistical probabilities. Sometimes, a misspelled word might have a slightly higher probability than the correct spelling, leading to an error.
* **Lack of Real-World Understanding:** LLMs don't truly understand language like humans do. They can't always grasp the nuances of spelling and grammar rules.
Here are some examples of how spelling errors might appear in LLM output:
* **"Their" instead of "there"**: "The book was left over their on the table."
* **"Recieve" instead of "receive"**: "I will recieve your email shortly."
* **"Definately" instead of "definitely"**: "I am definately coming to the party."
It's important to remember that LLMs are constantly evolving. As they are trained on larger and more accurate datasets, and as researchers develop new techniques, spelling errors should become less common. However, for now, it's always a good idea to proofread any text generated by an LLM.
(Score: 2) by jb on Sunday June 07, @09:58AM
I have yet to see a single LLM-generated body of text of non-trivial size (no, a few isolated sentences do not count!) that contains no errors of spelling, grammar, syntax or semantics. Rather, they tend to be more flawed than most (educated) humans (writing in their native language) would produce.
Mind you, only a fairly small proportion of the population can produce word perfect text on the first attempt (which is why a cycle of proof reading & revisions is essential in the production of any non-trivial body of text).
What's much more interesting about the errors in LLM-generated text is to look at the sorts of errors that appear in the text in question and ask yourself whether or not those are the sorts of errors that the person who claims to have written that text would make. Naturally this requires reading a decent amount of genuine text written by the supposed author of the text in question before you read the text in question. Relating the errors in the text to the way the supposed author speaks can be handy too (but obviously that's only a proxy for written expression).