from the to-bee-or-not-to-bee dept.
CNN published a very interesting article:
German psychologist Wolfgang Köhler set up a famous experiment more than 100 years ago that changed how scientists understand animal intelligence and the power of insight — or spontaneous problem-solving.
Köhler made what he described as a playground for a group of chimpanzees with a banana hanging out of reach and various items — boxes, poles and sticks — lying around. The strewn objects offered opportunities for the animals to explore, and the food presented a challenge for them to unlock. After fruitlessly trying to snatch the banana, the chimps quickly started rearranging the items. The apes eventually stacked the boxes and easily grabbed the reward.
The experiment demonstrated that chimps were capable of insight. While most animals can do basic problem-solving, insight is a step up because it's an understanding of cause and effect that does not rely on trial and error, copying others, or previous knowledge. Scientists have observed this cognitive ability in only a handful of species: great apes, elephants and some birds. There is an ongoing scientific debate over whether even more species — invertebrates such as octopuses and certain spiders — should also join the ranks of the spontaneous problem solvers.
Now, a study published Thursday in the journal Science suggests that bumblebees possess insight. In a lab experiment, the insects were able to roll a plastic foam ball underneath an artificial blue flower, climb over the ball and use it to reach the flower, obtaining a sugary reward. "We showed for the first time that bumblebees can solve a completely novel object-manipulation task, spontaneously and without being trained to do so, or without any trial and error," said lead author Akshaye Bhambore, a doctoral researcher at the University of Oulu in Finland.
Bumblebees can use socially learned behaviors and logical reasoning to solve puzzles, previous studies have shown. In the new experiment, however, the researchers exposed the insects to the separate elements of the task but never trained them on the solution itself.
This result suggests that a tiny insect brain can support surprisingly flexible behavior, according to James Nieh, a professor in the department of ecology, behavior and evolution at the University of California San Diego, who was not involved with the study. "Bees do not normally move objects around to make platforms, so this is not a natural bumble bee behavior," he wrote in an email. "But the experiment shows that they can remember a hidden goal location and manipulate an object in relation to that goal."
This exciting new study shows that insects can learn and change their behavior in ways scientists are only just starting to understand, Natalie Hempel de Ibarra, an associate professor of neuroethology at the University of Exeter in England, said in an email. Hempel de Ibarra was not part of the research. This flexibility could shape how bees and other pollinators interact with flowers, helping them cope with challenges as environments and landscapes change, she added.
Journal Reference: Akshaye A. Bhambore et al., Spontaneous problem-solving in bumble bees, Science, 4 Jun 2026, Vol 392, Issue 6802, pp. 1046-1049 DOI: 10.1126/science.ady1618
(Score: 5, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 07, @01:46AM (3 children)
Bumblebee brains contain from 500,000 to 1.5 million neurons.
So, if your AI model needs, call it: 30,000 parameters to be equivalent to a single biological neuron, and the bumblebee has 1 million neurons, then a bumblebee is buzzing around with the equivalent of 30 billion parameters working on controlling itself.
ChatGPT-3 worked with about 175 billion parameters, or roughly equivalent to about six bumblebees.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @05:28AM (1 child)
And it seems that it still hasn't been able to demonstrate insight the way bumblebees have been shown capable of.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 08, @12:37AM
Makes me wonder why we haven't yet been able to establish fluent verbal communication with higher animals.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @03:20AM
My bet is that some types of neurons are much smarter than most (including scientists) assume.
After all many single celled creatures already do clever stuff: https://fossilsandotherlivingthings.blogspot.com/2013/05/brains-conundrum-of-agglutinated.html [blogspot.com]
https://www.photomacrography.net/forum/viewtopic.php?t=15208 [photomacrography.net]
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/s3oyK8nHdEk [youtube.com]
The problem of thinking already had to be kind of solved by many single celled creatures. For the early simple multicellular creatures like nematodes, they don't really need to be much smarter than single celled creatures, the problems their neurons solve are more likely to be stuff like redundancy and "how to control a multicellular body".
So I believe that the types of neurons specialized for thinking are likely to be far smarter than the cleverest single celled creatures.
Crows are fairly smart and don't have huge brains. Some wasps also achieve rather complicated stuff with tiny brains.