https://www.slashgear.com/2184041/why-jets-use-generators-instead-of-alternators/
A modern jet is an engineering marvel that's very easy to take for granted. Consider the uniquely engineered Boeing 787 Dreamliner, for instance. Step aboard this jet, and one of the things that's often just accepted without a second thought is the sheer quantity of electronics on show. First there are the visible devices like lighting, entertainment systems, and galleys to consider. Dig just below the surface, and you have the fly-by-wire systems, sensors, and the cockpit controls & instruments, each of which needs to be reliably powered. All in all, a Boeing 787 is threaded with about 57 miles of electric cabling.
All these electronics require a lot of power, the vast majority of which is supplied by the engines. However, the eagle-eyed among you will notice a big problem here — jet engines produce mechanical energy, not electrical, and something is needed to convert an engine's output into usable electrical energy.
There are several ways of converting mechanical energy into electrical power, but step aboard any modern jet, and it's going to be a generator that lets you watch the in-flight movie. While alternators are still used in smaller piston-engined aircraft, and the car in your driveway, the electrical demands of a modern jet are a different beast altogether.
Going back to the Boeing 787 and its 57 miles of wiring, the wiring schematic of this plane includes six generators, which supply power to 17 electrical substations. Modern aviation alternators are efficient, reliable, and lightweight. This begs the question, if alternators are so good, why don't jets use them? The short answer is scale. Electrically speaking, modern jets are ravenous machines — avionics, engines, climate control systems, and flight controls are all needed to keep the plane in the air and the passengers and crew comfortable. This requires far more power than a compact alternator can supply.
Jet engines spin at incredibly high speeds, while the front fans spin within a range of 2,500 to 4,000 rpm, which is why jet engines often have spirals painted in the center of their fan. However, as fast as this is, it's in the inner high-pressure chamber that things start to get interesting. In here, the high-pressure core spins at far greater speeds; 10,000 rpm is typical in Rolls-Royce engines. It's this part of the engine that drives the generator through a clever bit of engineering called the accessory gearbox (AGB).
This is the crux of the matter. While strapping a compact alternator onto this setup would certainly be an interesting experiment, it would also be a short-lasting one. Aircraft generators are built for these extreme conditions. They're large, heavily cooled, and engineered to turn all that blistering power into the electricity that lets us charge our phones at 37,000 feet, and keep us up there, of course. Put simply, a generator takes the extreme RPM of a jet engine and converts it into steady, high-voltage AC power that's then distributed over tens of miles of copper wire.
[...] Regardless of the type of generator, they all have one thing in common — the type of electricity they produce. Unlike the 50 or 60 Hz AC found in American homes, aircraft systems run on 115-volt, 400 Hz AC power. This is important, as the higher frequency allows aircraft designers to use lighter transformers, smaller motors, and generators — all of which reduce the weight of the aircraft, which is something of a Holy Grail for aircraft manufacturers.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by driverless on Sunday June 07, @02:59AM (11 children)
An alternator is a generator, just one that only produces AC, whereas generators come in AC and DC variants. The magic isn't in which one is used, it's in engineering one for avionics conditions. In fact generators have a number of disadvantages, brushed generators can produce noise due to arcing and require more maintenance than alternators, they don't produce much useful output at low RPM, and they're less efficient than alternators.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by r1348 on Sunday June 07, @03:27AM (4 children)
The whole article is likely AI slop designed for maximizing AD space by endlessly beating around the bush without ever making a point.
(Score: 1) by Undefined on Sunday June 07, @02:33PM (1 child)
There's one common human error in TFS:
It should be "raises the question", "begs the question [wikipedia.org]" is something else entirely.
However, it's a common enough human error that an LLM's training data might have caused it to make the error, so...
I use a dedicated preprocessor to elaborate abbreviations.
Hover to reveal elaborations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @04:03PM
I was going to mod "touche", but I always feel slightly annoyed when I read, "begs the question ". So how about "+1 Blech!"?
(Score: 2) by corey on Sunday June 07, @08:48PM
I found the same. I’m an EE and was wondering what the difference is because they’re the same in my mind. As the parent said, AC vs DC. So one has a rectifier, ok. But I reckon it’s slop because it’s a badly construed writing that beats around the bush.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 08, @01:48PM
Agreed, and it demonstrates a classic AI problem where it always misses the big picture or the system level thinking.
The LLM somehow didn't know to even consider the starter-generator situation.
I think LLM driven programming is great because its going to make tons of cleanup work for me and I can bill $$$$.
When I was a kid my dad worked with some lawyers and I remember those guys loved it when people tried to do legal "stuff" on their own because DIY work would turn a 1 billable hour job into a 50 billable hour job pretty easily. LLMs are a tool designed to get the user in way over their head.
(Score: 5, Informative) by stormwyrm on Sunday June 07, @05:02AM (1 child)
Just to refresh my memory about these things, I was looking at the Wikipedia article [wikipedia.org] on the terminology and it says that electrical generators fall into two broad types: alternators and dynamos. The latter produce direct current by means of a commutator (carbon brushes usually), and the former produce alternating current. So the article sounds like a whole lot of nonsense, because the "generators" they talk about there, strictly speaking, are still alternators. If they need DC for the aircraft systems they probably don't use a dynamo, but some form of electronic rectification of the generated AC such as a diode bridge or other power electronics.
Numquam ponenda est pluralitas sine necessitate.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 07, @04:49PM
Agreed - I wonder if the AI got misled by common industry terms calling the large alternators generators?
Different tangent, I always thought it would be fun to build a trailer with a turbine APU/generator set (and big tank for the J2) to have real "power on the go" - especially for things like EV charging. Take your rapid charger with you on the long hauls, drop it off for runabout use, then carry it with you when heading across the desert Mad Max style.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Sunday June 07, @02:15PM (2 children)
Also, just because it's an AC device doesn't mean that it needs AC input. The NES console works just fine with a several sets of 6 AA batteries in series in parallel with each other. For reasons I don't get, the NES takes 9v AC and rectifies it internally and most AC devices can handle DC input of the correct voltage and amperage.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 08, @01:55PM
This is a gross simplification, but UL-listed or TUV-listed or WTF-listed wall wart AC supplies are like a transformer and a fuse and are cheaper than DC. So the penny pinchers have to pay the cheapest possible certification and inventory costs for AC power supplies for foreign countries. At least until Y2K or so, it was always going to be cheaper to get 8VAC in Japan, Euro, USA, etc using wall warts than to get precisely 5VDC. The penny pinchers might save a dollar, maybe even two dollars, per unit. But if want to sell 50M units that adds up I guess.
Another "fun" one is internal regulation means you don't have to be that careful about voltage drop and line length. If you add an extension cord to the DC output the device under load might only get 4.9V, 4.7V, 4.5V, 4V, whoops. But raw AC that you're going to have to regulate inside the device anyway just has a worse power factor and higher heat on a short cable vs a long cable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @03:57PM
I think the reasons are pretty obvious: the NES was sold in multiple countries with different power systems and while the power transformer is specific to each country/region, the diode bridge and 7805 rectifier integrated into the console are not.
So the exact same NTSC console unit can be sold in every NTSC region (except Japan, which had a very different system design). The only part that needs to be changed is the wall wart which was cost-optimized to contain only the one part of the power supply that differs between markets. Nowadays it is more common to build a modern switched-mode power supply that works in all regions (and for efficiency and other reasons the large mains-frequency power transformers have mostly fallen out of favour), so the only part that needs to be changed for each region is the power cord, but it is the same principle.
The NES did have a basic region lockout system as well which was achieved by changing one of the chips on the mainboard.
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Monday June 08, @02:07PM
There's what was commonly made in the past, whats commonly sold today, and then a whole EE world of crazy stuff.
PMSMs are new-ish popular in aviation and they're just giant stepper motors. If you "overspeed" the stepper coils it draws power and is a starter motor. "underspeed" the stepper coils and you can extract power. Because the rotor (the rotating thing) is a permanent magnet like a stepper motor, there's no slip rings or carbon brushes, it can be very efficient but the VFD drive circuitry is a bit on the wild side.
I bring up the PMSM because they're not really even DC or AC. Well, some are like 3 phase AC and others are like 2 phase AC just like a stepper motor, because thats kinda what they are.
There's also manufacturing/marketing product issues. GM used to sell a 1-wire alternator, with built in rectifiers and voltage regulation. Just hook up the wire and once it's spinning fast enough it'll output 14.1 volts or whatever charging voltage, "like magic". Ground thru the case, one wire to the battery positive, you're done wiring it up. But only about 3/4 of the device was the actual AC alternator the rest was electronics permanently attached to the back.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Sunday June 07, @03:56AM (10 children)
A spun DC motor can be also also used as a generator?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by anubi on Sunday June 07, @04:07AM (9 children)
Well, I got curious myself, and since "it takes one to know one", I asked Chat GPT.
----------------------
Anonymized by DuckDuckGo. Zero data retention for this chat. No AI training. Learn more
Are aircraft starter motors also used as generators?
------------------------
Short answer: Sometimes — but not usually the same unit in normal operation.
Details:
Small piston-engine aircraft often use a starter motor only for starting; electrical generation is handled by an alternator or generator separate from the starter.
Some systems use a combined starter‑generator (a single machine that acts as a starter during engine start and as a generator/alternator once running). These are common on many turbine (jet/recip) and some larger piston aircraft to save weight and simplify installation.
A starter‑generator is designed and wired to operate in both modes; a plain starter motor is not normally suitable to provide continuous electrical generation.
Additional considerations: cooling, gearing, regulator/voltage control, and duty cycle differ for starter vs. generator roles, so combined units include appropriate design features and control systems.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @05:29AM (8 children)
> starter‑generator
A common application for these are lawn tractors and other equipment with similar sized engines. This page, https://tractorfanatics.com/threads/delco-remy-starter-generators-%E2%80%93-how-they-work-and-testing.7003/ [tractorfanatics.com] does a reasonable job of explaining how the original Delco Remy (mid-1950s) works. To deal with both starting and generating, the unit has separate starting (heavy gauge wire) and generating (lots of fine wire) field coils, and a special regulator is required.
It also notes that c.1970, most of these installations converted to a separate starter motor and alternator, a better system overall.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Sunday June 07, @10:47AM (7 children)
The question was posed. I didn't know either, but I remembered hearing of cars uslng integrated starter/alternators. I believed it was likely magnets on the flywheel rotor and windings on the stator, likely feeding some sort of multiphase MOSFET / ( IGBT?) rectifier / PWM regulator? This is those cars that shut off the engine if stopped, restarts if accelerator is tapped?
I thought maybe airplanes were doing it too.
I was curious too, made a precursory search. If I am not highly confident, I also post where I got that information. Just in case I can stir up a correction if I didn't get it right.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by gnuman on Sunday June 07, @12:51PM (6 children)
So ... it just requires some basic thinking to understand *why* alternators are not used as *starter motors*.
1. Typical operating speed of alternator? Normally attached via belt or some way to the camshaft. Operate at speed of the motor.
2. Alternators in cars? 100amps capacity at 12V? That's like 1.2KW. Maybe you can get 2KW or 3KW from there... still. They melt at higher power.
3. Starters in cars? Today, they are rather small, but can still use those 100amps at peak -- the 0rpm phase -- to start moving the engine.
4. Starters tend to be geared - they spin faster than the engine they crank.
5. Using the power take-off belt to spin the motor is probably going to wreck your belt.
This means that the alternator, would have to attached directly onto the motor camshaft somehow, probably with something more robust than the power takeoff belt. Directly attached alternator, sure. Now, you need to pump enough current through it to start the engine without reduction gears. So, how much power do you need? 1000amps at 12V? Remember, no gearing. Then you need cables for this power... at this point you probably should shift to higher voltage anyway.
I'd bet that you'll have this integration more in hybrid cars, where you have sufficient power to be a starter (without reductions) and the motors are comparable size to the engine..
Costs and simplicity in design is why you don't see this in conventional cars, especially older cars that were far less efficient than the ones today and oil tended to be really thick and difficult to move at -20C.
Some jets can use the generator to start the jet too. They have secondary power units (Auxiliary Power Unit - APU) that starts the engines. Many are still using compressed air from the starter unit. Why? Same reason as above for regular cars. Starting torque == melting generator.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 07, @04:55PM
> 100amps capacity at 12V? That's like 1.2KW. Maybe you can get 2KW or 3KW from there... still. They melt at higher power.
12V is the key there - 300 amps is more than enough for mere mortal conductors to carrry.
Aviation turbine APUs operate at 400Hz, 115 or 200VAC. Even at 115V, that gives you 10x the power before your wires start melting.
As for starter motors, hybrid vehicles have started doing some interesting things there:
Hybrid and advanced stop/start systems ditch traditional gear-driven starters, relying instead on electric traction motors or heavy-duty Integrated Starter-Generators (ISG). These systems spin the engine to life instantly and silently using the high-voltage hybrid battery, making the start-stop process completely seamless. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
The mechanics of how these advanced systems operate are straightforward:
1. The Power Source: Integrated Starter-Generators (ISGs)
Instead of a separate starter and alternator, hybrids use a single, reversible electric motor.
• Mild Hybrids: Feature a powerful ISG (often 48-volt) connected directly to the engine's serpentine belt or sandwiched between the engine and transmission. It acts as a starter to crank the engine, a generator to charge the battery, and a motor to provide extra acceleration.
• Full & Plug-in Hybrids: Do not have a traditional starter. They utilize the car's primary high-voltage electric traction motor (often built directly into the transmission) to spin the crankshaft with immense torque, resulting in an instant, vibration-free start. [1, 3, 9, 10]
2. Eliminating the "Starter Motor" Lag
In standard combustion cars, a small gear physically slams into the flywheel to crank the engine. Hybrids bypass this completely:
• Direct Connection: The ISG is permanently attached to the crankshaft. When the computer tells the engine to start, the electric motor simply applies torque to smoothly and instantly ramp the engine up to speed (often around 1,000 RPM, right past idle).
• Cylinder Positioning: Many hybrid computers track the crankshaft position. When the engine shuts off, the computer leaves specific cylinders at precise positions (like top-dead-center) so that a perfectly timed fuel spark can "kickstart" the engine instantly alongside the electric motor. [12, 16, 17]
3. Lubrication and Wear Prevention
Because the engine turns on and off hundreds of times during a single commute, automakers engineered solutions so the engine does not run dry:
• Specialized Bearings: Crankshaft bearings are coated in premium, low-friction polymers rather than traditional materials, which prevents metal-to-metal contact during brief oil-pressure drops.
• Electric Fluid Pumps: Many hybrids use electric coolant and oil pumps that continue to circulate fluids through critical areas (like turbochargers) even when the gas engine is momentarily turned off. [18, 19, 21, 22, 23]
4. Continuous Accessory Power
In conventional cars, a dead engine means a dead alternator—meaning your lights and A/C run solely off the 12V battery. In hybrids, the large high-voltage battery steps in to power heavy-duty electric A/C compressors and coolant pumps, meaning the cabin stays comfortable and the electronics stay on even at long red lights. [12, 18, 24, 25, 26]
If you are curious about how this applies to specific vehicles, let me know:
• What make, model, and year are you driving?
• Are you comparing a mild hybrid (like many modern luxury cars) to a full hybrid (like a Toyota)?
I can explain the exact powertrain setup your car uses.
AI responses may include mistakes.
[1] https://www.quora.com/How-does-an-ICE-on-a-hybrid-car-start-over-and-over-again-completely-silently-and-without-any-of-the-manly-drama-of-the-loud-starting-mechanism-on-a-purely-ICE-automobile [quora.com]
[2] https://www.consumerreports.org/cars/fuel-economy-efficiency/does-start-stop-function-really-improve-cars-fuel-economy-a1028235974/ [consumerreports.org]
[3] https://www.quora.com/How-does-the-auto-stop-start-in-hybrids-not-destroy-the-starter [quora.com]
[4] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08gbVAziPjs [youtube.com]
[5] https://www.arrowheadmb.com/clp-a-guide-to-the-hybrid-integrated-starter-generator-in-mercedes-benz-engines [arrowheadmb.com]
[6] https://www.facebook.com/groups/thedullclub/posts/3333909713480791/ [facebook.com]
[7] https://www.arrowheadmb.com/blog/what-is-an-integrated-start-generator/amp/ [arrowheadmb.com]
[8] https://www.oreilly.com/library/view/electric-vehicle-machines/9781118752524/c10.xhtml [oreilly.com]
[9] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhBTEocj7oE [youtube.com]
[10] https://www.reddit.com/r/cars/comments/dxkr2d/auto_startstop_and_hybrid_cars/ [reddit.com]
[11] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iR19fE9hGUQ [youtube.com]
[12] https://parts.olathetoyota.com/blog/how-does-toyota-start-stop-technology-work [olathetoyota.com]
[13] https://www.reddit.com/r/explainlikeimfive/comments/121p9k1/eli5_how_do_hybrid_engines_start_and_stop/ [reddit.com]
[14] https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0360544218321261 [sciencedirect.com]
[15] https://www.edmunds.com/electric-car/articles/how-do-electric-cars-work.html [edmunds.com]
[16] https://www.reddit.com/r/explainlikeimfive/comments/jr8l65/eli5_how_does_the_startstop_feature_in_newer_cars/ [reddit.com]
[17] https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1109687_dont-start-stop-systems-wear-out-your-cars-starter [greencarreports.com]
[18] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Start-stop_system [wikipedia.org]
[19] https://www.bodyshopbusiness.com/why-stop-start-driving-takes-a-toll-on-hybrid-engines/ [bodyshopbusiness.com]
[20] https://carkiller.com/scottykilmer/qa/wear-and-tear-of-ice-only-engine-vs-hybrid-engine/ [carkiller.com]
[21] https://www.reddit.com/r/technology/comments/1kza516/goodbye_to_startstop_systems_the_epa_under_trump/ [reddit.com]
[22] https://www.alliedmotorparts.com/blogs/news/why-water-pumps-will-be-electric-and-oil-pumps-wont [alliedmotorparts.com]
[23] https://www.drive.com.au/news/mazdas-receives-award-for-i-stop-system/ [drive.com.au]
[24] https://cloreautomotive.com/engine-stop-start-systems-explained/ [cloreautomotive.com]
[25] https://www.varta-automotive.com/knowledge/articles/article-details/how-automatic-start-stop-works [varta-automotive.com]
[26] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Aqjot-9xRo [youtube.com]
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @05:14PM
> 3. Starters in cars? Today, they are rather small, but can still use those 100amps at peak
Just to add, car lead-acid batteries often come with a cold cranking amp (CCA) rating, which seems to be defined as current available for 30 seconds, above 7.2 volts at 0F (-18C). CCA numbers are often 400+ amps.
While off-topic, perhaps interesting? When picking an inverter to run off my car (for backup power when we have a rare blizzard), I looked at this. Assuming 10V and 400 amps was available for peak power from the battery (4000 watts), I picked an inverter with a peak rating of 4000 watts, since the single car battery can't realistically deliver any more.
So far, this has worked out well, 4000W peak is enough to get my boiler (house heat) started (~1500W peak for the hot-surface ignitor, plus circulator motor startup) and keep it running. Of course the car has to be left outside idling so the alternator can meet the average power demand.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Sunday June 07, @10:05PM
I figured these newer restarting engines must be a new design moving the inertial functionality of the flywheel to a Brushless DC motor configuration ( kinda like the newer battery power tools ) which would also work like those generators on homebrew windmill power generators that repurpose that new washing-machine motor.
Search for this:
fisher and paykel motor generator for windmill
It looks to me like the physics are in place to do this - bidirectional energy transfer between shaft work and battery charge.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 08, @01:44PM (2 children)
I'd extend your remarks three ways.
1) its really the operating speed of the starter.
Turbines want to spin like "10%+" to start something to do with a feedback loop in R+D between efficiency and pumping rates at low RPM vs no effort was put into low RPM combustor stability because "jets don't run at 5% RPM"
There is a minor complication with turbofans where theres like three+ compressor / expander axles and when the throttle is low sure maybe the main fan runs like 1% but the "innards" keeping it bootstrapped are running like 75%. The only constant across all aviation turbines is they're all different.
Note that internal combustion engines can often start when spinning as little as 1% of RPM. A starter would fly apart (or at least the bearings would wear out) if the bendix gear left it engaged at 100% RPM. Even worse "lotsa" truck and stationary engines and some car engines use/used geared starters so before the motor even touches the giant gear on the flywheel its already geared down. Its just a mess. From a mechanical engineering perspective they can deal with a 1:10 ratio of starting to running on a jet but apparently not a 100:1 ratio on a car engine.
2) Weight doesn't matter on the ground so they use separate cheap devices. Yeah, yeah, emissions goals whatever. But its quite possible the increased complexity of a tiny starter-generator would exceed any savings. Remember "It Aint the 1970s anymore" I can quite easily lift either a starter or alternator with one hand. Sure I lift weights as a hobby but still any "normal sized" vehicle doesn't need an engine hoist to haul around starters and alternators, the weight savings juice isn't worth the squeeze. BIG diesel engines like backup gens and construction gear will have starters that take two hands to lift into place. Think how a 1/2 HP electric drill from 1970 weighed like 20 pounds, but the little plastic rechargeable toys give out more torque in the 2020s and weight about nothing. The starter motor for my snowblower is the size of one of those tiny cans of soda. It works.
3) Torque/RPM curves are ideal for jets and awful for internal combustion engines for starters. I need a wrench to turn over a car by hand, but an aviation turbine, even a pretty big one, can be spun with fingertips (and should be done at preflight to make sure nothing weird fell in there or is binding) I wonder if even a "big" airplane starter-gen could output the torque at 0 RPM to spin a diesel pickup truck in the winter... I bet "no".
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Monday June 08, @01:58PM (1 child)
Like five minutes after I posted this I see Volvo and BMW have fooled around with "integrated starter generators" for hybrid cars.
Given their legendary purchase cost and maintenance cost I'm not sure that BMW and Volvo using them is any sort of compliment LOL.
But yeah I guess some wild and crazy guys have put ISGs on cars. Its very rare.
(Score: 2) by gnuman on Monday June 08, @07:16PM
On hybrids it *makes* sense, because the electric motor is vastly larger and has enough torque to actually spin the engine. Variable rate motors can do this safely by limiting torque. If you have 100HP electric motor and battery that can drive that, then it makes no sense to have an independent starters. Heck, with the eCVT (not to be confused with mechanical CVT), it's even more efficient to do this.
For turbines, yes, different beast. Apparently most use air bleed systems with external compressor to wind up the turbine. In 787s, they have no air bleeds, so generators are large enough to be able to spin up those engines. 787s for example apparently use 4 250kVA (rated) Variable Frequency Starter Generators *per engine* and needs like 200kVA connection to start an engine.