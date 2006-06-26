from the waiting-for-a-loud-POP! dept.
The Claude developer is one of a trio of tech firms expected to go public this year, alongside SpaceX and OpenAI:
The artificial intelligence developer Anthropic took a tentative first step Monday toward becoming a publicly traded company, a move that would give it access to a huge pool of investors' money while opening its books.
Anthropic said Monday in an announcement that it had confidentially submitted a draft Form S-1 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which allows the company to go public after the SEC's review. Anthropic said it has not yet set the number of shares to be offered or what prices, and that the move will "depend on market conditions and other factors."
The Claude-maker is one of three big tech firms expected to have initial public offerings this year amid what some call an "AI gold rush." SpaceX, the Elon Musk-owned rocket company that also includes the Starlink ISP, the AI lab xAI, and the social network now known as X, filed for an IPO in May. Anthropic's major rival, ChatGPT maker OpenAI, is expected to follow suit soon.
The frenzied IPO race reflects the market's eagerness to cash in on its trillion-dollar bets, as AI companies rush to secure the massive funding needed to survive. The AI industry is capital-intensive, driven by the immense costs of maintaining the computing power required to train large language models, as well as the data centers, silicon and energy grids to keep them running.
[...] The AI industry has been a highly speculative landscape, where valuation is determined by a company's future potential rather than current profits. An online tracker of revenue and losses found that more than twice as much money has been spent on AI development as has been made back, pointing to billions of dollars in debt. The only major company to come out ahead is Nvidia, which makes the chips at the center of the AI gold rush.
Critics point out that AI companies have raised capital through manipulated accounting, using "annualized" revenue spikes and ignoring core costs to hide poor margins, thereby misleading investors.
"Their valuations are, at this point, so high that it's becoming increasingly impractical to raise more capital, and their investors are likely demanding some kind of liquidity event," said Ed Zitron, author of the Where's Your Ed At newsletter and host of the Better Offline podcast.
[...] Just as companies like Google, Apple, Meta and Microsoft have quarterly earnings calls, where CEOs take questions from investment analysts about the direction of their businesses, Anthropic and its peers would also have to regularly report financial information. The CEOs of Anthropic and OpenAI -- Dario Amodei and Sam Altman, respectively -- would be subject to the same questioning.
More importantly, public trading of stock in the biggest AI-specific firms would put those companies' valuations in the hands of investors, including the general public, who could buy and sell based on perceptions of the companies' moves or the AI industry as a whole.
If, as some observers suggest, the industry is overhyped, such swings could deflate a bubble -- or inflate it even further.
[...] Wall Street could also decide to overlook any poor profit-and-loss numbers. Lalka pointed to Meta, which spent billions of dollars on the "metaverse" and changed its name from Facebook to signal a switch to a technology it has since basically given up on. AI companies could get the same shrug from investors.
"Maybe it won't lead to the type of hard accountability that some are saying would happen here," Lalka said.
Are economic policies still based on the claim that the market is rational?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @08:12AM (9 children)
Yeah, like the other bubbles, this one will be "rescued" by quantitative easing, which means we will pay for it all with the subsequent inflation. Too big to fail, babe...
When corruption is ubiquitous, is it still "corruption"?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by jb on Sunday June 07, @10:08AM
Yes. Several millennia of examples abound. See e.g. the Roman Empire.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by zocalo on Sunday June 07, @10:17AM (7 children)
Frankly, to anyone still paying attention despite their greed, that they even asked if those rules could be relaxed should be a *huge* red flag. They clearly need money desperately to keep this circus going, and if they can't get it quickly through the IPOs and subsequent stock releases then it's going to have to come from their users who - up to now - have been building their business models on cheap access to their services. GitHub Copilot and the reaction there ("What? You want us to pay how much? GTFO!") could well be just the first pebble with the rest of the avalanche right behind it. Y'all did do your due diligence before throwing your cash into the bubble, yes?
As for the taxpayer bailing them out (which they quite probably will, because they're mostly Trump's buddies, right?), well that would largely be the *US* taxpayer, wouldn't it? MAGA gonna love that.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @12:44PM (6 children)
Not that you need a HUGE second red flag: Trump administration, OpenAI discussing possible government stake in the AI startup [cnbc.com]
They are working out how big a bag to hand the taxpayer that they'll end up holding in the end when the "too big to fail" fails.
Maybe the taxpayer can be paid back with all those tariffs that China paid. /s
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Sunday June 07, @05:51PM (5 children)
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @01:32AM (4 children)
Nah, who the hell cares anymore? It's all three-card monte when talking about his bullshit, belongs in the gossip rags.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by khallow on Monday June 08, @03:37AM (3 children)
There's a lot more money involved here than in wrecking the White House or immigration theater. This tail could wag a lot of dog.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @05:59PM (2 children)
It just doesn't matter how much money is involved. It's all as crooked as a three dollar bill. It may be a different crime, but it's the same perpetrator and accomplices with nothing to stop them, no end in sight.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 08, @06:49PM (1 child)
To contrary, it can answer one of the big questions: why? A huge payoff can incentivize endless crimes and other pathologies. This and the bribery system may be why Trump is flooding the zone [wikipedia.org]. That's what makes it more than just another crime.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @09:20PM
Sorry, don't care about the numbers, they're all fungible. The act is the only thing that matters.
Well there ya go, you just answered your own question. This is what criminals do. Trump is no different from the rest of them.