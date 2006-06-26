The reactor, from a startup called Antares, isn't ready to generate power yet:
Just over a year ago, the Trump Administration issued an executive order meant to accelerate the development of nuclear power in the US. While an entire startup ecosystem has developed around the use of different—and typically smaller—reactor designs, only one of them has been fully licensed so far, and there are no plans to actually build any instances of that design.
The executive order directed the Department of Energy to have three different reactor designs reach criticality in a bit over a year. On Thursday, a startup called Antares announced that a test reactor it had placed at the Idaho National Laboratory had reached criticality, making it the first new design to cross this threshold. Criticality means that the nuclear reactions inside the hardware had become self sustaining; it does not mean the reactor had started to generate power.
Antares is one of a number of companies that is basing its design on a new fuel system called TRISO that takes some of the complexity and safety out of the reactor design and places them in the fuel design. The fuel design is based on tiny pellets with a uranium oxide core. The pellets are surrounded by several layers of carbon that can moderate the energy of both the neutrons and lighter nuclei that are released by fission reactions. All of that is encased in a hard ceramic shell that's designed to withstand the highest temperatures that can be produced by the encased uranium.
As long as your reactor can keep the TRISO pellets contained, then there should be no risk of meltdown or even the release of the most dangerous isotopes produced from the reactions. There are still some safety concerns, as neutrons will still escape and can potentially convert some of the surrounding material into unstable isotopes. But the Antares design surrounds the TRISO with a graphite sheath, which should slow most of these neutrons down.
To mitigate non-radioactive risks, the Antares design uses sodium to take heat from the reactor to a heat exchanger. The heat is transferred to pressurized nitrogen, which then drives a turbine in a closed Brayton cycle setup.
At the moment, Antares is just testing what it calls a Mark 0 reactor, which is not connected to the power-generation portion. Instead, it's being used to validate the company's modeling of the physical conditions in its reactors and generate safety data that can be used during licensing applications. Attempts to run the entire system, including electrical generation, are expected to happen next year.
While the work was done at a Department of Energy Lab, the company is working with the Department of Defense's Project Pele program for developing a mobile nuclear reactor. The company has also received support from NASA.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by chucky on Sunday June 07, @12:36PM (9 children)
I don't like to read uranium and carbon next to each other. It didn't work exactly well last time. I know it's a different design and there's 40 years of additional experience, but still - the first thing which popped up in my mind when reading this was Chernobyl.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by turgid on Sunday June 07, @06:19PM (5 children)
There were two main problems at Chernobyl, in addition to the human arrogant stupidity running the control room that day.
Problem 1: The control rods had neutron reflectors (pieces of graphite moderator) on the ends. Control rods are neutron absorbers. There are there to consume neutrons, to remove them from the reactor. Control rods are used to change reactor power and to shut the reactor down. Graphite moderator/reflector has completely the opposite effect. This is a crazy design mistake in RBMK reactors. You have control rods whose job it is to absorb neutrons with things on the tips that actually increase neutron flux. The effect is that you get a neutron flux peak at either end of the control rod! It's mad. If you are in an emergency situation where you need to drive in or drop the rods, the last thing you want is something increasing neutron flux. You could end up with a Prompt Criticality (uncontrolled chain reaction, reactor power doubling in milliseconds).
Why? RBMK reactors run on natural (un-enriched) uranium so they have to be very efficient when containing thermal neutrons. The British Magnox design also used un-enriched, natural uranium but didn't have the crazy neutron reflectors on the ends of the control rods.
Why? RBMKs are water cooled and graphite moderated. The water absorbs neutrons to the extent that you need to be very, very clever and efficient with your neutron reflectors (layers of moderator around the core and top and bottom) to keep enough thermal neutrons in to sustain a chain reaction. British Magnoxes were gas (carbon dioxide) cooled and graphite moderated. The gas coolant was transparent to neutrons. Hence, it was easier to sustain a chain reaction with out craziness like moderator on the tips of the control rods.
Problem 2: They tried to raise reactor power during a Xe-135 transient. Xe-135 is a fission product and a reactor poison. When the reactor is operating at steady state, the rate of production is equal to the rate of consumption under neutrons from the fission reaction. When you reduce reactor power, Xe-135 hangs around from previous fissions because there neutron flux is lower and isn't eating it up so quickly.
Xe-135 decays away naturally in a shutdown reactor over a period of hours. However, at Chernobyl, the crazy, arrogant lunatic in charge decided to lower reactor power right down to test some gear instead of using external power sources. Cue Xe-135 transient.
He then demanded that the staff in control of the reactor increase reactor power. You can see where this is going (and remember those control rods have neutron reflectors on the tips)...
At low power, the instrumentation behaves differently and you have to be very careful because the readings on the instruments are less reliable. You're supposed to shut down and start up another day.
Anyway, they commenced pulling the rods. The neutron flux increased and started eating up the Xe-135, which was retarding the reaction. Plus there are these neutron reflectors on the ends of the rods in the reactor core causing a spike of neutrons which then ate up the Xe-135, causing the neutron flux to increase, causing... You get the picture.
So it went bang, and now everyone's scared of civillian nuclear power, our atmosphere is full of carbon dioxide and we have dangerous Climate Change.
Not that I'm bitter. I'm getting too old to care now. I'll just drink beer and whisky.
By the way, following that accident, UK law was changed to make it illegal to attempt to start a nuclear reactor less that 24 hours following a shutdown or prior start-up attempt.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Informative) by chucky on Sunday June 07, @08:10PM (4 children)
I'm actually not scared of nuclear power, even our weekend house is roughly 10 kilometers from a nuclear power plant. But that is a VVER (pressurized water reactor). I really like the idea how those are built: one has to force the reaction and once it loses pressure, the reaction stops. And they are not moderated by graphite.
This is the where I also understand the Austrians why they never allowed Zwentendorf into service. It had a BWR. And this was in 1978, well before the accidents of 1986 and 2011.
So, I'm okay with nuclear power, as long as they're not boiling water reactors and/or moderated by "coal". (In Czech carbon is called "uhlík" and coal is "uhlí".)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 07, @09:20PM
I interviewed at the NRC in Atlanta for a position as a plant inspector in 1990. At the time, they had designs like these "on the drawing boards" and the big man giving me the interview talked a big line about how they'll be bringing the new designs on line real soon now.
IDK if he was just shining me on, or if he really believed it. I didn't. They made an offer for me to start work as an inspector, but I declined - nuclear wasn't very attractive to me as a field of employment in my early 20s (or, ever, really.) Maybe he knew what he was talking about at the time and I'm just a dumb kid who had a dumb lucky take on the future at that point in time that happened to turn out right, but it really really looked obvious to me that politically the US (and world) was not going to be allowing new reactor construction any time soon. 36 years later and we have added 4 new reactors and taken 16 offline, and as a power consumer from the new reactors, let me tell you: they're no big prize. Our rates have been somewhat stable around $0.14/kWh for a while, and maybe the nukes are protecting us from the latest fossil fuel cost surges, but they certainly didn't make anything cheaper, and they definitely got smeared to kingdom come in the news for fraud and abuse in the administration of their being brought online.
Maybe "pocket nukes" are the way to sell it to the NIMBYs - certainly will be less worrying if they don't have to put up the evacuation siren poles throughout a 10 mile radius. Then again, I remember pocket nukes being proposed for construction around 20 years back, and this is how far they've come in the meantime...
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rich on Sunday June 07, @09:25PM (2 children)
Light water moderated BWR are stable, in fact, the boiling away of moderating water brings extra stability to the design. The downside is that the turbines run on radioactive steam (activation and disintegrated fuel). They will melt down or go pop no more or less than PWR in the same situation (like earthquakes ripping off the main coolant pipes). The boiling becomes an issue if there is a fixed moderator that moderates more than the light water, e.g. carbon or heavy water and then strong moderator + void has higher reactivity than strong moderator + weak moderator. I had to look up CANDU, they use a heavy water moderator, and also heavy water for cooling, so the void coefficient isn't as bad as an RBMK, but they propose an "Advanced CANDU" with light water cooling, likely because they can't economically compete with that much heavy water being used. I suppose that should be good for the full Chernobyl experience in case of a rapid coolant loss.
Also, RBMK run on light enrichment. And the madness isn't really that they have graphite ends on the control rods. Moving a solid moderator/absorber combination in would decrease reactivity in any case. The madness is in that they figured out they need the extra rod moderators rather late in the planning phase and didn't have enough space under the core to add the required length of moderator - so they made them telescoping. They ended up with a moderator-water/void-absorber stack and in high-burnup situations moving down a moderator/void combination would increase reactivity in the bottom area. So once they got into the excess void situation (through pressure behaviour at low power) they had no chance to catch the reactor with control rods at all, AZ-5 or not, and only a boric acid injection (not sure if they could do that) might have saved block 4. Very interesting documentaries on YT, including how the operators almost blew up a block in Kursk in the same way a year before.
This "carbon in fuel" idea from TFA comes from the fundamental problem of small reactors: They aren't big enough and too many neutrons escape rather than chain reacting. That's why all the proposals have, like 20% enrichment, rather than the ~3.5% the big commercial fleet uses. Adding a good moderator right to the fuel helps with the issue. But I don't really see the point, they will hardly get anything worth using for commercial power much smaller than a VVER vessel, and the shielding and containments wouldn't be smaller than what we have now. The containment is designed for surviving plane crashes as much as reactor faults. (I remember an engineer at the Biblis NPP in Germany tell me (paraphrased) "F-104, no problem, F-4, we'd rather not want to find out.". Block B had thicker walls than Block A, go figure. ;)
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday June 08, @11:27AM (1 child)
and in high-burnup situations
So in the regime where there's Pu in the fuel and it's producing energy from fast fission, plus you have to have the rods far out to get the positive reactivity?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Informative) by Rich on Monday June 08, @12:49PM
I don't want to write anything wrong here, so I recommend watching these in-depth documentaries if you're really interested. How I understood it is (very simplified) that with increasing burnup, most reactions happened in the upper part of the reactor, and the carbon rod tips were pulled up to above the bottom area. That meant the far bottom hardly reacted at all and eventually had higher reactivity potential than the area above. When lowering a the graphite/water-in-space combo, the water kept things at a controllable level, but because the water was boiled off from a low-power/low-pressure combination, the resulting graphite/void-in-space combo (plus the fact that they had pulled out the margin control rods to overcome the xenon poisoning) was enough to make the bottom area go prompt as it lowered into that range. But please don't treat that as correct writeup (I might be wrong in places), refer to the proper source ( https://www.youtube.com/@thatchernobylguy2915/videos [youtube.com] )
(Score: 3, Informative) by PiMuNu on Monday June 08, @08:22AM (2 children)
You forgot to mention Windscale (1957). The controllers saw anomalous heating in the graphite moderator, so they turned on air vents for extra cooling.
Unfortunately the graphite was on fire and adding air ventilation was unwise.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windscale_fire [wikipedia.org]
Nonetheless, anyone with a coal power plant nearby faces far worse risks every day. The daily uncontrolled release of radioactive material from coal power plants is far worse than the few nuclear power plant accidents. And there are far worse nasties in the coal than radioactive material.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by turgid on Monday June 08, @11:23AM (1 child)
Windscale was caused by a misplaced attempt to anneal out Wigner energy in the moderator. It was thought in the early days of graphite reactors that it was a necessary maintenance process. However, better understanding of the behaviour of the graphite long-term under neutron irradiation showed that it was not necessary. Over the decades, Wigner energy build-up does result in a slight decrease in operating temperature limits. Windscale was a graphite fire. Chernobyl was a prompt criticality. They're two very different accidents.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Monday June 08, @01:30PM
True, I was reacting to GGP
> I don't like to read uranium and carbon next to each other.
(Score: 4, Informative) by looorg on Sunday June 07, @02:10PM (2 children)
This seems to be a global thing now. They are all competing to get this done. Below is the project in Sweden for six small reactors. Naturally they want the taxpayers to fork over some $. I'm sure similar things are going around in most countries now that want to have some kind of small modular nuclear power and are not content with sucking on the oil and gas pipe or burning coal or just building new large reactors, even tho they do usually want to do that to.
https://www.blykalla.com/post/blykalla-applies-for-government-financing-for-advanced-nuclear-reactor-park-in-sweden [blykalla.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Sunday June 07, @06:22PM
Naturally they want the taxpayers to fork over some $.
Nuclear power is a long-term (many- 5,6 - decades) investment. It is unsuitable for the private sector. I requires investment in and competent operation of the entire nuclear fuel cycle from mining and fuel production through energy production to waste management. It's a strategic investment.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 08, @03:15AM
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday June 07, @06:01PM (7 children)
The fuel design is based on tiny pellets with a uranium oxide core. The pellets are surrounded by several layers of carbon that can moderate the energy of both the neutrons and lighter nuclei that are released by fission reactions. All of that is encased in a hard ceramic shell that's designed to withstand the highest temperatures that can be produced by the encased uranium.
Just over 25 years ago when I left the British nuclear industry, some boffins from HQ were telling us about these new reactors called Pebble Bed Modular Reactors which had balls of fuel (MOX, enriched uranium, whatever) surrounded by layers of graphite (carbon, for moderation) encased in a ceramic shell. The reactors would be cooled by helium and have a Brayton Cycle turbine for generating electrical power and it would all be encased in a permanently-sealed concrete block. The fuel balls would sit in a hopper above the reactor core and would drip down into a reactor bed. The fuel balls in the bed would be periodically inspected for radiation spectrum (i.e. burn-up) and either sorted back into the reactor bed or into a storage area which would be kept until decommissioning.
After many years, I was hoping to see this design in use. However, it turned out that they couldn't figure out how to make the ceramic shell in such a way that it didn't crack. This is important, since it needs to contain the gaseous fission products.
If these guys have solved that problem, then they've done very well.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Sunday June 07, @06:51PM
Germany tried an experimental pebble-bed reactor.
It didn't go well.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AVR_reactor [wikipedia.org]
https://hackaday.com/2023/12/14/how-germanys-troubled-pebble-bed-reactor-came-of-age-in-china/ [hackaday.com]
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 07, @09:23PM (1 child)
Cooled by helium - that gas we have so much trouble sourcing - great plan.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @03:40AM
Just get fusion working, then there's no more helium shortage(grin)!
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 08, @02:55PM (3 children)
Guess I don't get why you'd want to keep the gas sealed up in the ball. Perhaps,gas processing would complicate the reactor design and probably make it unviable for a reactor that you want to leave alone aside from periodic maintenance (periodic on the scale of months to years).
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday June 08, @03:18PM (2 children)
Guess I don't get why you'd want to keep the gas sealed up in the ball.
Generally speaking, these fission products are particularly nasty. You want to contain them at every available opportunity, to give them more barriers to escape accidentally. You also don't want unnecessary contamination spread around your reactor. The more contamination, the more expensive decommissioning is going to be. Secondly, some of those chemicals may cause unwanted corrosion/erosion of reactor components.
In the Magnox design, failed fuel cans were a serious issue for another reason. The carbon dioxide coolant at pressure, temperature and in the radiation environment would react with the natural uranium metal bars and cause a channel fire. Burst Can Detection was a thing on those reactors for that reason. It worked by detecting delayed neutrons ~13.5 seconds along the gas circuit from where the fission products were produced i.e. on the top ducts. If the DND system triggered, it would take the reactor off automatically. Thunderstorms and primitive mobile phones used to trigger the DND spuriously.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 08, @04:35PM (1 child)
(Score: 3, Informative) by turgid on Monday June 08, @05:06PM
It depends on the reactor type and use cases. The old Magnoxes, for example, were intended for on-load refuelling (which worked occasionally) but also for being opened up and worked on after they'd been shut down for some time (weeks) and depressurised. The contamination was negligible. I used to work on pile cap dipping things into the reactor core. A friend used to do gas circuit inspections looking for any cracks in welds in the boilers. It was quite safe.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].