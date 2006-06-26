https://www.allaboutcircuits.com/news/the-1n4148-the-signal-diode-that-ended-up-everywhere/
Texas Instruments announced the 1N914 silicon switching diode in 1960. Within a year of its JEDEC registration in 1961, 11 manufacturers were second-sourcing it. The 1N4148 followed in 1968 with a tighter leakage current specification aimed at military and industrial applications, and it gradually became the default part number.
Today, the 1N4148 is manufactured by Onsemi, Vishay, Nexperia, Diodes Inc., and dozens of other vendors worldwide. It ships in the original glass DO-35 axial package and in every common surface-mount form factor. No end-of-life has been announced, and none is expected; it's still the most widely produced discrete switching diode in history.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 07, @05:19PM (4 children)
Same diode (iirc) was used in the crystal radio set that I soldered together in the mid-1960s (as a pre-teen).
I just missed the cat's-whisker crystal era, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crystal_detector [wikipedia.org]
but more recently found one of these when cleaning out an estate. No one else had a clue what it was...
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Sunday June 07, @06:55PM (3 children)
Your crystal set was almost guaranteed to have a germanium diode.
(Score: 2, Funny) by anubi on Sunday June 07, @10:40PM (2 children)
I used a germanium 1N34 in my crystal radio ( I also had a Galena Lead-Sulphide crystal with bent diaper safety pin contact ).
I understand it would work at microwave frequencies.
I did mislead a lot of people in that day as I kept calling it a geranium radio, as if I were growing them in the garden. Did something similar at my cousin's wedding as I kept introducing my cousin's groom as her "finance", and why everyone thought it was so cute. I didn't know until much later just how precise my introduction was.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @03:25AM (1 child)
GP here, thanks for correcting my ancient memory, I'm sure you are correct that my crystal set used a 1N34.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday June 09, @12:44AM
All the transistors of that day were germanium.
Mostly all PNP. NPN wasn't very common.
CK722, 2N107, 2N167 ( NPN ), 2N43, 2N44,
And for power, 2N176, 2N301, 2N441, which were used in power supplies and audio power amplifiers.
Remember the thermal runaway that those early Germanium transistors used to do?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Sunday June 07, @07:13PM
I agree with the article. It's a nice general purpose diode if you don't need anything special.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Sunday June 07, @08:28PM (3 children)
I once needed a few, and there was a full 10000 piece box on offer for really small money, so I went with that. They are NXP branded, but made by Tak Cheong, with a "PH" code, which I guess indicates the Philips origins of NXP. They do what they're supposed to do. Probably #1 in the bipolar hall of fame, because the transistor dept. couldn't agree on BC547 vs. 2N3904 vs. 2SC1815, and the NE555 loses on numbers.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VanessaE on Monday June 08, @03:49AM (1 child)
Well on the transistor front, I would argue that the 2N2222 was the clear go-to if you didn't need something special. Just as one reaches for a 1N4148 if they don't need the likes of a 4004 or zener or whatever.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Monday June 08, @11:53AM
I'd argue that the 2N2222 is to the 2N3904 what the 1N4004 is to the 1N4148. Also, Euro folks would have taken the BC337 instead of the 2N2222 for higher current applications, the Japanese had their own TO92-long variety for that. And finally, did you mean 2N2222 (original TO-18 spec), or PN2222 (TO-92), or PN2222 labeled as 2N2222? ;) So, no _single_ winner here - although I suspect today's CDIL 2222 have the same dies as their 337.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @10:02AM
At most #2, my ex is #1
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Monday June 08, @02:59PM (1 child)
That means they're cheap so you can do dumb stuff without feeling bad about vaporizing an expensive part.
One funny thing is the forward voltage vs temperature is VERY linear and predictable and makes a better temp sensor than a "precision" thermistor costing 100x as much. IIRC the highest slope is around 10 uA and ice 0C is like 0.5 volts and boiling tea is like 0.1 V and that matches pretty well to common microcontroller A/D inputs so you can get a "not awful" digital temp meter for practically nothing. You'll spend more on a single transistor constant current source than you'll spend on the diode.
People who don't know much about electronics will lecture that "all diodes have a forward voltage drop of 0.6V" which is not true. Cheap 1N914 at 1 mA current at room temp, sure, but you'll learn a lot pulling one out of the freezer or dunking it in boiling water for a moment or trying forward voltages other than 1 mA. Their "nonlinearity is very linear" if you look at the graphs LOL. Very educational.
Because they're cheap everyone has a pile of them so you can do stupid diode tricks. For example they are pretty poor varactor diodes for tuning but they sure are cheap and capacitance adds in parallel so just use like ten of them in parallel, that's still cheaper than a single "real" varactor diode. Sure only 4 pF each but who cares they're cheap put them in parallel. They aren't spec'd for it but for goofing around in the lab with varactor tuned oscillator ideas they're good enough to play with.
As per the above they are pretty much shite at high power RF switching compared to "real PIN diodes" but again for low power screwing around I used them as "make believe" PIN diodes in the 80s and they didn't work that awful (I don't recall the specs, they are awful switches, but they do technically switch some milliwatts of RF, yeah)
Another experiment: Look up their data sheet, they are AWFUL compared to 1N4001 as power supply rectifiers, but if you're just learning about power supplies and want to play with full wave vs half wave rectification etc at low voltages and currents just enough to light a LED, they work just fine and everyone in the hobby has a parts drawer full of them...
Dumb fun time: Replicate 1960s DTL diode transistor logic. Really you're just making a single transistor inverter and using the diode to make wired-or gates on the input of the inverter. Its fun, anyway, and being dirt cheap you probably have a pile of 1N914 and it'll take a few. DTL is so much fun. Replicating TTL or (god help me) ECL is way too hard but DTL is a chill logic family. Low performance, sure, but its so easy to wire and understand.
And a final experiment: They're awful as peak detector rectifiers, but they're good enough to learn something about the circuit and how they work. Try the peak detector diode at different temps, you will be in for a BIG surprise WRT peak detector performance. Look at the data sheet you'll see what I mean, Vf vs If vs Temp.
You'd see in electronics magazines of the era suggestions to learn about PIN diodes and varactor tuning using "real components," but forget that, those cost like $1 to $10 each and commodity 1N914 and friends work well enough for learning.
Something you can't do is 1960s tunnel diode experiments using jellybean 1N4148 and friends. That would be cool.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday June 09, @12:23AM
I think it was Stephen Woodward submitted several design ideas on "Proportional to Absolute Temperature" circuits, some of them multiplexed many diodes or diode-wired (C and B connected ) as precision temperature sensors, where one just builds it and it doesn't need calibration - as the temperature sensing phenomena is all dictated by the physics of silicon.
I was particularly interested in using temperature sensors in a differential mode for monitoring temperatures between inlet-outlet of heat exchangers. There were some tricks I had for making precision temperature to frequency converters back in the 70's for remote temperature sensing as I did not want the wire lengths or common mode noise pickup on my wiring contaminating my temperature reading before I could get it to a display. Early analog can be a bitch with all its drifts and leakage paths.
I could field-trace my circuits with just a set of headphones, to see if it "sounded right". Almost like the old car mechanics of my day would accurately diagnose car problems by listening to the engine. There were even stethoscopes for mechanics just for doing this.
We sure do things a lot different these days.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]