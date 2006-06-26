https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/artificial-intelligence/industry-coalition-urges-trump-administration-to-take-urgent-action
The coalition warned that the AI data center expansion, which has consumed an unprecedented share of global memory capacity, has led to a memory chip shortage that could lead to higher prices for consumer electronics, increased costs for broadband and telecommunications infrastructure, disruptions to automobile and medical device production, and delays affecting federal contractors attempting to fulfill government procurement obligations. The letter argues that these risks are emerging despite billions of dollars of US investment intended to strengthen domestic semiconductor supply chains.
The organizations are asking the administration to work directly with memory suppliers and major chip buyers to address the imbalance. Their recommendations include accelerating expansion of memory manufacturing capacity in the United States and allied nations, using trade agreements to strengthen supply-chain resilience, ensuring adequate memory supply for non-AI industries, leveraging CHIPS Act programs where possible, and reducing regulatory barriers that may slow capacity growth.
"We urge the Administration to work with memory chipmakers and chip buyers to assess steps that can be taken to address this imbalance in the memory market and protect against harm to consumers, workers, and businesses of all sizes," the letter states.
The warning arrives as memory manufacturers increasingly prioritize high-bandwidth memory (HBM), the specialized memory used in AI accelerators from companies such as Nvidia and AMD. Demand for HBM has surged over the past two years as hyperscalers race to deploy larger AI clusters, prompting memory suppliers to devote an increasing share of their production capacity to AI-oriented products.
Samsung and SK Hynix — which together with Micron control over 95% of global DRAM production — have been diverting wafer capacity toward high-margin HBM for AI accelerators, starving the commodity DRAM and NAND markets in the process. Both companies warned in April that significant shortages will continue through at least 2027. IDC, meanwhile, has already revised its 2026 PC market forecast downward by up to 9% as a direct consequence of memory scarcity and rising prices.
Industry analysts have repeatedly warned for months that AI demand is reshaping the economics of the memory market. While memory shortages have historically been cyclical, the coalition argues that AI infrastructure spending is creating a structural shift large enough to affect industries far removed from data centers. The letter marks the first coordinated, multi-industry push for federal intervention. Whether the administration will respond — and how — remains to be seen.
(Score: 0, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @03:42AM (4 children)
The market will determine the importance of each element, just ride it out. :thumbsup:
(Score: 3, Informative) by pTamok on Monday June 08, @10:49AM
The market can remain irrational for longer than you can remain solvent.
The assumption of rational markets might be true over a 'sufficiently' long term average, but on non-infinite timescales, it most definitely is not.
The expected long-term average for a series of unbiased coin flips is that the number of heads and number of tails will be equal. However, there is no upper bound for how far the running totals can deviate from the average.
So the assumption of rational markets leading to fair outcomes fails at any reasonable timescale: hours, days, weeks, month, years. You cannot rely on a fair market reverting to a mean on any particular timescale.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 08, @12:01PM (2 children)
I get you are trying to be sarcastic, but it's another time you're telling truth. Sure, there are irrational elements distorting this market, but higher prices from higher demand isn't part of it.
And yes, "ride it out" is a valid strategy.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Monday June 08, @03:32PM (1 child)
Um, what? Then what is causing the increased prices if not demand related to AI? one of f my coworkers bought 1.5tb of RAM before prices really got out of hand. Even now that's enough RAM for dozens of computers.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday June 08, @04:14PM
I did say "irrational elements distorting this market" and you have indeed found it. But as I said before, higher prices coming from higher demand is not part of that irrationality.
(Score: 4, Touché) by jb on Monday June 08, @06:39AM
Some jurisdictions are already requiring these useless guessing-game DCs to build their own power stations on site, based on an almost identical argument about not hogging the municipal electricity supply.
I wonder what would happen if they were required to fabricate their own memory on site too...?
At least that way there would be something useful left after the bubble bursts.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday June 08, @10:13AM (2 children)
I would assume that Samsung that makes a lot of other things still have a priority queue for their own products. After all it is hard to sell their own phones, televisions, washingmachines etc without chips. So they are apparently diverting capacity over to the more profitable things but I doubt they are shorting themselves. It's just higher paying or more important customers vs the less important customers. Samsung is probably nr1 for Samsung so they should never short themselves. As that would be moronic.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pTamok on Monday June 08, @10:52AM
At present, it is more profitable to sell high-bandwidth memory to the 'AI' purveyors, who are buying it using borrowed funds. 'AI' profitability is irrelevant - the memory manufacturers are happy to sell to a purchaser paying premium prices, and the purchaser is using other people's money for the purchase, freely given on the expectation of future profits. Many people think that expectation of future profits is incorrect.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Freeman on Monday June 08, @05:17PM
There was this story: https://www.pcworld.com/article/2998935/ram-is-so-expensive-samsung-wont-even-sell-it-to-samsung.html [pcworld.com]
"The smartphone manufacturing arm of the company had hoped to nail down pricing and supply for another year. But reports say that due to “chipflation,” the phone-making division must renegotiate quarterly, with a long-term supply deal rejected by its corporate sibling. A short-term deal, with higher prices, was reportedly hammered out."
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"