https://www.tomshardware.com/pc-components/storage/the-floppy-disk-patent-was-granted-today-in-1972-when-80kb-took-up-8-inches-and-were-really-floppy
So, floppy disks are officially 54 years old, based on the patent application's grant and publication dates. However, work on this portable storage medium began in 1967 as part of IBM’s Project Minnow. This project proposed “a flexible Mylar disk coated with magnetic material that could be inserted through a slot into a disk drive mechanism and spun on a spindle” as a form of portable/removable media, instead of tape or punched cards. Big Blue was also targeting a device cost under $200 and a media cost under $5.
Despite its ungainly size, this first floppy disk format would be rather short on capacity, even compared to later, smaller form factors. IBM notes that it was first marketed to customers as capable of holding the same amount of data as 3,000 punched cards. That fits the era in which it was launched. However, other sources note this was equivalent to 80 kilobytes.
The next floppy disk milestone came in 1977, according to the IBM blog, when the Apple II was launched with 5.25-inch floppy drives. Steve Wozniak developed a recording scheme known as Group Coded Recording, which allowed 140 kilobytes of storage, quite a lot more than the standard single-density 90 kilobytes. Then Tandon introduced a double-sided drive in 1978, with DSDD-format floppies offering up to 360-kilobyte capacity.
In 1984, IBM would trump that with the high-density format with up to 1.2 megabytes of data storage on a 5.25-inch disk. In the same year, Apple launched the original Macintosh with a 400-kilobyte 3.5-inch floppy disk mechanism from Sony installed. IBM would refine this much more pocketable, rigid, portable disk with its 1.44 megabyte standard 3.5-inch floppy disks in 1986.
Floppies had a superb run, as far as computer technologies go. At their peak, “more than 5 billion floppy disks were sold annually,” notes IBM. Apple was again instrumental in change when, in 1998, it left tech journalists aghast by not equipping the new iMac with a built-in floppy drive.
In 2026, floppies are mere nostalgia for most computer enthusiasts. Though from time to time we still uncover surprising niches that time and new tech have forgotten, like the San Francisco Muni Metro, in New Jersey prisons, and the German Navy.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by aim on Monday June 08, @08:07AM (5 children)
I actually wasn't aware floppies are the same age as me. As many others here, I've had my solid share of 3 1/2" floppies, did deal with some 5 1/4" ones (still got at least one at home, but no drive), and actually did see an 8" model at an expo of Siemens mainframes way back. There were also 3" models for the Schneider CPC, which a friend of mine had. When I first started into computing (early 80ies), floppy drives were so expensive one kept with tapes. My first floppy drive was integrated in the Atari 1040STF... and when I switched to PCs, it remained 3 1/2"... until it pretty much ran out of fashion early 2000s, in favour of optical drives (first CD, then DVD) and flash USB keys. Zip drives with 100MB floppies were rather short-lived.
What's left today, other than the typical "save" icon?
(Score: 4, Touché) by fab23 on Monday June 08, @09:17AM (3 children)
If you show a real 3.5" floppy to someone born in this millennium, they may say "Cute, someone did 3D print the save icon." 🙃
(Score: 3, Touché) by turgid on Monday June 08, @10:27AM (2 children)
One of these days I'm going to make a cassette tape icon for save. Get off my lawn.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Informative) by pTamok on Monday June 08, @10:56AM (1 child)
Four Yorkshireman:
1) I'm going to make an icon of a punched tape as my save icon.
2) I'm going to make an icon of a Jacquard loom card as my save icon.
3) I'm going to make an icon of a pinned barrel [wikipedia.org] as my save icon.
4) I'm going to make an icon of a clay tablet and stylus as my save icon.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Ingar on Monday June 08, @12:32PM
Text chiseled into the rock face of my cave is saved automatically.
No icon required.
Love is a three-edged sword: heart, soul, and reality.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @12:53PM
We had (on loan from our customer) a Z-80 S100 bus system that had a couple of 8" floppy drives. They held 800mb, they spun continuously, and were pretty fast. Clunky noises-yes, productive in our application, also yes. This was early 1980s, we got a lot done on that system.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Dr Spin on Monday June 08, @08:25AM (4 children)
I developed a card for the Apple ][ that supported industry standard 5 1/4" floppies instead of Woz's non standard ones.
Shortly after, I developed a version for the BBC micro, and then a hard disk controller for MFM and RLL ST506 5 1/4" hard drives
that out performed Western Digital ones.
I was working as a contract designer, but paid well enough to afford wife and child AND a used Jaguar!
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!
(Score: 2) by turgid on Monday June 08, @08:36AM (2 children)
But could you afford to put petrol in the Jaguar?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Touché) by pTamok on Monday June 08, @10:59AM (1 child)
Hah! If you can afford but one Jaguar, you are poor. You need at least two: one on the road, and one in the garage, being repaired.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Dr Spin on Monday June 08, @10:28PM
Actually, I did the repairs myself - including replacing the Jaguar strait 6 with a Rover V8, returning it to the small block Chev engine it had been, and fitting dual four-choke Hollies, a custom gear box and (obviously) an exhaust made by Mike the Pipe. It was pillar box red, with a white vinyl roof.
I stlll live in Hackney!
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!
(Score: 2) by Rich on Monday June 08, @12:07PM
Was that related in any way to the Erphi cards? What controller did you use? uPD765+9229 or one of the WD series? And what did you do about the firmware to boot and patch into DOS and ProDOS?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @09:03AM
They're literally iconic: 💾
(Score: 4, Insightful) by acid andy on Monday June 08, @09:24AM
Some of the things I would look for when choosing a new motherboard were still having connectors for a floppy drive, ideally a legacy PCI slot, maybe an RS232 port. A couple of builds ago most of those options went away for good. At least I can boot off USB sticks but I have a terrible knack of losing those things! I have largely given up on bothering to burn bootable CDs or DVDs as the writeable discs don't last and even my drives are getting shakey.
Entropy, man, it's a fucking bitch!
"rancid randy has a dialogue with herself[...] Somebody help him!" -- Anonymous Coward.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Monday June 08, @10:17AM (2 children)
I can recall the first box of 10 floppies I bought (5.25"). I know where I bought them, that store does not exist anymore -- or well it does it just moved and changed name a few times. So expensive. Yet so awesome when I got home. They also filled up very fast ... A trend that would just continue with storage medium forever. There is never enough storage. It always fills up much faster then you had believed previously.
That said it's mostly nostalgia today. I don't really use them, or any. I have a bunch. I sometimes use them for old machines, but I usually have devices built for most of those now that emulates floppies instead.
(Score: 5, Funny) by turgid on Monday June 08, @10:35AM (1 child)
Some years ago (late 1980s, I think), one of my Dad's colleagues was teaching a night class in basic Computing to adults and they had BBC Micros with 5.25" floppy disk drives. In the first lesson, each student was given a floppy disk to store their work. At the end of the lesson, one lady neatly folded her floppy disk in half and put it in her handbag.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pTamok on Monday June 08, @11:02AM
It was actually possible to stable a floppy disc to a sheet of paper. The disk is, of course, circular. The cover, square, so if you were careful, there was space in the corner to staple it to a cover note, or staple it to a letter.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Monday June 08, @12:13PM (2 children)
Personally, I feel there was something special about putting a floppy disk in a drive, turning on the computer, and having the computer do something completely new and different based on what was on that disk. It was a physical embodiment of your software.
Once hard drives became popular, floppy disks were relegated to long term storage and data exchange.
It was nice being able to have solid software baselines that you could guarantee would work one specific way, and without the internet acting as an infinity foot copy protection dongle.
(Score: 2) by Ingar on Monday June 08, @12:46PM
The frail hope that all data could be read without errors.
Abort, Retry, Fail?
Love is a three-edged sword: heart, soul, and reality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @12:53AM
Or if it was Slackware, a few dozen drives. :)
(Score: 2) by namefags_are_jerks on Monday June 08, @01:14PM
I would've thought on mentioning Wozniak, it would have written about how he'd invented a floppy controller that was just 8 ICs (with the Apple itself doing most of the work), when the likes of Shugart needed 60-80, and the Commodore 2040 (released in 1979) was a computer actually twice as powerful as the PET they were connected too.
10 PRINT CHR$(4);"CATALOG"
INIT HELLO
PS: ProDOS sucked!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1 DOS3.3 forever!
That Commodore's 8-bit computers (before the 128) couldn't autoboot from disk on power-up was perhaps their greatest shortcoming.
(Score: 3, Informative) by VLM on Monday June 08, @02:23PM (3 children)
Having been around back in the day, people were pretty unhappy with GCR and "toy computers" not using real formats like FM and MFM. Admittedly when Woz was implementing GCR it was competing against FM "single density" not MFM "double density".
I know apple fanboy stuff is pretty mandatory so we have to pretend Woz invented the entire concept of data encoding, if not invented ohms law himself, but GCR goes back to 1960s IBM mainframe tape drives and is a cousin of the "RLL" used around the PC-AT era. So its pretty well known at the time, its just all the "civilized" designers used dedicated chips to do FM or MFM encoding and here's Woz bitbanging a "win-floppy" in software except it was a "apple-floppy" obviously. Its the winmodem idea applied to floppies, more or less.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Rich on Monday June 08, @07:04PM
It looks like Woz indeed came up with the 5+3 GCR idea himself and had no knowledge of the IBM 6250 encoding. Commodore used a variant of that for a 4+1 encoding, so they are more likely to have known. However, there eventually needs to be a complete writeup of the creation of the Disk II, involving the contributions of Randy Wigginton (RWTS), Paul Laughton (DOS), Rod Holt (who got the MC3470 samples for the analog board), and Jerry Manock (sheet metal case). This with a detailed timeline from when Mike Markkula insisted on a floppy drive, through December 1977 when they built the first prototype and got the bad SA390 batch. It must have been through December that Woz went from 4+4 to 5+3 encoding and came up with the speed-ramped stepper logic. Then there was the January 1978 CES demo, the April 10 contract with Shepardson Microsystems for DOS, and finally the June 20 shipping date. (Imagine getting an entire operating system from initial order to bundled hardware shipment in just over two months...)
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Monday June 08, @10:30PM (1 child)
He may have come up with it himself, but it was already widely used on 9-track tapes.
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 08, @10:59PM
Oh yes and RLL drives, and eventually FDDI optical used something conceptually identical. Really, T-carrier telecom gear from the late 60s works in a similar way, if you don't look too closely at exactly how B8ZS encoding works.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 09, @12:55AM
I was sorting some old material today and came across an AOL 3.5" floppy install for the Mac.