Before construction can begin in Utah, O'Leary's project will need to secure more approvals and complete several environmental reviews, a local nonprofit, Alliance for a Better Utah, noted in a statement on the plan to shrink the data center.

In response to O'Leary's letter, Adams celebrated the compromise and claimed that the project could become a roadmap for how responsible data center development should work in the US.

"With responsible water use, transparency and input from the people of Utah, we will show the nation how to build it right," Adams said. "There must be written commitments in place, and the proposal must undergo a full permitting and environmental review process, just like any other development project in Utah."

But some locals think there is no going back once trust is lost. After the water transfer backlash, the Salt Lake Tribune editorial board warned, "even if the data center isn't as dreadful as feared—or if it never is actually built—the stench attached to the rushed and secret political process will take a very long time to dissipate, if it ever does."

Unsurprisingly, some residents who oppose the data center aren't optimistic that O'Leary's plans will do much to mitigate the local impacts they fear. NBC's report noted that it's not "immediately clear if the overall nine-gigawatt capacity of the project will change."

Brenna Williams, a community member involved in the Box Elder Accountability Referendum opposing the project, called the agreement "excellent performance art," KLS.com reported.

"I think this was the plan all along," Williams said, suggesting that the project never would've been approved if the public had been engaged at the start of discussions, because the area is simply not a good candidate for a data center due to water constraints.

"I don't see any changes, and the truth is, Box Elder County is just too vulnerable for a hyper-scale data center of this size," she said. "No matter what he does given the situation, there is going to be a big impact."

Adams' pivot toward transparency is supposedly linked to his reelection bid. He's facing down a primary against two Republican challengers this June, the Hill noted, and O'Leary told NBC News that he thinks Adams was pressured to challenge the data center size to keep his campaign on track.

"I know he did it for political reasons," O'Leary said.

While Donald Trump has advocated for rapid data center development across the US to keep America ahead in the AI race, the Utah case shows that not every Republican can afford to be an AI booster. A recent HeatMap poll showed "a rapid shift in public opinion since last fall," with at least 7 in 10 Americans now opposing data centers built near their homes.

With "an absolute majority" now opposing data centers, Democrats could seize opportunities to unseat Republicans who fall in line with Trump's agenda, simply by demanding more transparency.

Perhaps the best example of this is Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker. On Friday, NBC News reported that Pritzker plans to temporarily halt all tax breaks to data centers in his state until a legal framework can be drafted to ensure responsible development. Pritzker "is widely viewed as having 2028 White House aspirations" and may soon show he's up to the task if he succeeds in taking control over regulating frontier AI away from Trump.

Eliminating tax breaks might push projects onto more suitable sites, critics think. In Utah, Williams suspects that tax breaks are the biggest reason why O'Leary wants to develop his project there, the ABC affiliate reported.

"There are places who really want this project, she said. "For him to be fighting so hard to put it here, seems kind of ridiculous because there are places who really want it. I'm not so sure he'd get the same tax concessions as he got in Utah, but he could try. And they would open their arms to him and be grateful for the opportunity. In Box Elder, we don't want it."

Many locals protesting data centers don't stop until the projects are shut down. Last month, HeatMap Pro released data showing that "at least 20 data center projects were canceled after facing significant public backlash in the first quarter of this year."

"That is more than double the number that were canceled the previous quarter," HeatMap reported, while noting that data centers are "slightly more unpopular" with rural voters who typically trend more conservative.

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich recently launched another resource, which tracks where data centers are pending, approved, under construction, and operational. Thousands have already contributed to her map tracking data center fights throughout the US.

Although reports indicate—and Adams said was the case in Utah—that communities have genuine concerns fueling the rise in opposition, not everyone agrees that the immense community backlash in the US is rational or proportionate.

On Bluesky, Will Stancil, a lawyer, activist, and housing policy researcher, commented on HeatMap's poll, suggesting it seemed unusual for public opinion to shift so quickly without "some major data center disaster." In his thread, Stancil boosted a reply suggesting that data center backlash "hit the algo," raising a theory that social media is possibly driving anti-data center sentiment.

And while O'Leary blamed himself and Adams for making "mistakes" in Utah, he also claimed that the protests he faced in the state were due to foreign interference, NBC News reported. He accused China of supposedly funding the Alliance for a Better Utah to conduct a smear campaign to set back his project, a claim which the nonprofit has denied.

"All these people have a right to get information," O'Leary said. "Why are they getting it from a false initiative? Who is spending all this money to put out all these falsehoods and straight-out misinformation and lies and agitate these people?"

In a statement, Elizabeth Hutchings, the communications manager for the Alliance for a Better Utah, mocked the Montreal-born O'Leary, defending the group's 15-year history and saying, "the only foreign interest in this data center is Kevin from Canada."

"It's insulting to Utahns across the state to say that any opposition or protest to this data center is the work of a foreign government," Hutchings said. "We are proud to live in a state where there are people who deeply care about transparency, their community and their kids' futures. It is not strange to us that Utahns want to feel heard in decisions that will impact their lives for decades to come."

Hutchings agreed with Williams that "the issues with the deeply unpopular and problematic project in Box Elder County remain."

"This is not the first time we've dealt with bullies like Kevin trying to intimidate us into silence," Hutching said. "No amount of propaganda and dramatic distractions will stop us from talking about the real issue: a lack of transparency from our government."