https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2026/06/we-pissed-off-a-lot-of-people-giant-data-center-plan-cut-50-amid-protests/
One of the world's biggest data center projects was designed to be nearly three times the size of Manhattan, stretching across multiple Utah sites. But intense local backlash in Box Elder County has now pushed the developer to cut the project plans in half before construction starts.
Residents' top concern was the Stratos data center project draining local waters, and they were willing to pay to protect them, most especially the vulnerable Great Salt Lake. Many locals paid a $15 fee to register comments to block the transfer of 1,900 acre-feet of water from a ranch to the hyperscale data center. Other concerns include electricity bills rising and potential risks to air quality, local wildlife, and land.
Venture capitalist Kevin O'Leary, chair of O'Leary Digital and Shark Tank investor, is behind the construction of the project. He told a local ABC affiliate that he regrets not working with state officials to be more transparent about the project from the beginning.
"We really screwed it up," O'Leary said, while confirming that he "was not expecting this kind of intense blowback from the public." He claimed that he and state officials anticipated that "people would be excited" about the major local investment and "made huge mistakes" by not involving the public more in discussions, based on that "assumption."
"We pissed off a lot of people, and that's not the way I do business," O'Leary said. "That's not."
As Utahns moved to defend their resources and demanded more information, Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, who is a Republican, sent a letter to O'Leary, asking him to cut the project's scope by 75 percent.
At an AI gala in Washington, DC, O'Leary claimed that he had "no choice" but to agree, NBC News reported. Initially, he planned to build the project on 40,000 acres, but now he's reduced that to about 20,000 acres. Of the remaining land, 10,000 acres will remain undeveloped, leaving about 25 percent of the initial acreage to develop the data center. O'Leary's group characterized this as bending to the Senate president's demands.
Moving forward, O'Leary wants to rebuild trust, he claimed. He told the ABC affiliate that he's personally taking over all communications on the project because he didn't "like being beaten up like this." With him as spokesperson, residents will supposedly be better informed about permitting requests and environmental impacts, rather than relying on sources that O'Leary claimed are unreliable or bent on manipulating public opinion.
"All the plans are going to be transparent," O'Leary said, while claiming that public concerns are exaggerated. "All the design is going to be transparent. Everything we do is going to be transparent because I'm not happy with where we're at right now."
He told the AI gala attendees that he now recognizes that "we should have answered all this stuff up front, now I got to do it after everybody's been pissed off."
"I hope this dialogue can serve as a model for how complex projects are best addressed—through direct, good-faith engagement between developers and elected officials rather than through public narratives that outpace the facts," O'Leary told a local Utah news site KLS.com.
Before construction can begin in Utah, O'Leary's project will need to secure more approvals and complete several environmental reviews, a local nonprofit, Alliance for a Better Utah, noted in a statement on the plan to shrink the data center.
In response to O'Leary's letter, Adams celebrated the compromise and claimed that the project could become a roadmap for how responsible data center development should work in the US.
"With responsible water use, transparency and input from the people of Utah, we will show the nation how to build it right," Adams said. "There must be written commitments in place, and the proposal must undergo a full permitting and environmental review process, just like any other development project in Utah."
But some locals think there is no going back once trust is lost. After the water transfer backlash, the Salt Lake Tribune editorial board warned, "even if the data center isn't as dreadful as feared—or if it never is actually built—the stench attached to the rushed and secret political process will take a very long time to dissipate, if it ever does."
Unsurprisingly, some residents who oppose the data center aren't optimistic that O'Leary's plans will do much to mitigate the local impacts they fear. NBC's report noted that it's not "immediately clear if the overall nine-gigawatt capacity of the project will change."
Brenna Williams, a community member involved in the Box Elder Accountability Referendum opposing the project, called the agreement "excellent performance art," KLS.com reported.
"I think this was the plan all along," Williams said, suggesting that the project never would've been approved if the public had been engaged at the start of discussions, because the area is simply not a good candidate for a data center due to water constraints.
"I don't see any changes, and the truth is, Box Elder County is just too vulnerable for a hyper-scale data center of this size," she said. "No matter what he does given the situation, there is going to be a big impact."
Adams' pivot toward transparency is supposedly linked to his reelection bid. He's facing down a primary against two Republican challengers this June, the Hill noted, and O'Leary told NBC News that he thinks Adams was pressured to challenge the data center size to keep his campaign on track.
"I know he did it for political reasons," O'Leary said.
While Donald Trump has advocated for rapid data center development across the US to keep America ahead in the AI race, the Utah case shows that not every Republican can afford to be an AI booster. A recent HeatMap poll showed "a rapid shift in public opinion since last fall," with at least 7 in 10 Americans now opposing data centers built near their homes.
With "an absolute majority" now opposing data centers, Democrats could seize opportunities to unseat Republicans who fall in line with Trump's agenda, simply by demanding more transparency.
Perhaps the best example of this is Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker. On Friday, NBC News reported that Pritzker plans to temporarily halt all tax breaks to data centers in his state until a legal framework can be drafted to ensure responsible development. Pritzker "is widely viewed as having 2028 White House aspirations" and may soon show he's up to the task if he succeeds in taking control over regulating frontier AI away from Trump.
Eliminating tax breaks might push projects onto more suitable sites, critics think. In Utah, Williams suspects that tax breaks are the biggest reason why O'Leary wants to develop his project there, the ABC affiliate reported.
"There are places who really want this project, she said. "For him to be fighting so hard to put it here, seems kind of ridiculous because there are places who really want it. I'm not so sure he'd get the same tax concessions as he got in Utah, but he could try. And they would open their arms to him and be grateful for the opportunity. In Box Elder, we don't want it."
Many locals protesting data centers don't stop until the projects are shut down. Last month, HeatMap Pro released data showing that "at least 20 data center projects were canceled after facing significant public backlash in the first quarter of this year."
"That is more than double the number that were canceled the previous quarter," HeatMap reported, while noting that data centers are "slightly more unpopular" with rural voters who typically trend more conservative.
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich recently launched another resource, which tracks where data centers are pending, approved, under construction, and operational. Thousands have already contributed to her map tracking data center fights throughout the US.
Although reports indicate—and Adams said was the case in Utah—that communities have genuine concerns fueling the rise in opposition, not everyone agrees that the immense community backlash in the US is rational or proportionate.
On Bluesky, Will Stancil, a lawyer, activist, and housing policy researcher, commented on HeatMap's poll, suggesting it seemed unusual for public opinion to shift so quickly without "some major data center disaster." In his thread, Stancil boosted a reply suggesting that data center backlash "hit the algo," raising a theory that social media is possibly driving anti-data center sentiment.
And while O'Leary blamed himself and Adams for making "mistakes" in Utah, he also claimed that the protests he faced in the state were due to foreign interference, NBC News reported. He accused China of supposedly funding the Alliance for a Better Utah to conduct a smear campaign to set back his project, a claim which the nonprofit has denied.
"All these people have a right to get information," O'Leary said. "Why are they getting it from a false initiative? Who is spending all this money to put out all these falsehoods and straight-out misinformation and lies and agitate these people?"
In a statement, Elizabeth Hutchings, the communications manager for the Alliance for a Better Utah, mocked the Montreal-born O'Leary, defending the group's 15-year history and saying, "the only foreign interest in this data center is Kevin from Canada."
"It's insulting to Utahns across the state to say that any opposition or protest to this data center is the work of a foreign government," Hutchings said. "We are proud to live in a state where there are people who deeply care about transparency, their community and their kids' futures. It is not strange to us that Utahns want to feel heard in decisions that will impact their lives for decades to come."
Hutchings agreed with Williams that "the issues with the deeply unpopular and problematic project in Box Elder County remain."
"This is not the first time we've dealt with bullies like Kevin trying to intimidate us into silence," Hutching said. "No amount of propaganda and dramatic distractions will stop us from talking about the real issue: a lack of transparency from our government."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by pTamok on Monday June 08, @05:20PM (3 children)
Q: How do you get people to be pleased about building a 10,000 acre data-centre that uses 475 acre-feet of water?
A: Claim that you are going to build a 40,000 acre data-centre using 1,900 acre-feet of water first, then 'reluctantly' cut back due to public pressure.
I've seen developers pull this kind of scam too often. Something fed my level of cynicism.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 08, @06:26PM
This is basic negotiation strategy, and, sadly, it usually works.
We're Coca Cola, we're going to put our logo in phosphorescent paint across the face of the moon. No? Well, how about every highway billboard from coast to coast plus 1000 new ones we'll build then?
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Informative) by PiMuNu on Monday June 08, @09:13PM (1 child)
(and then once the 10,000 acre data-centre is accepted, put in plans to extend to 40,000 acres)
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Monday June 08, @09:55PM
In simpler times a person like this would have been run out of town.
(Score: 2, Offtopic) by VLM on Monday June 08, @06:14PM (2 children)
Where I live, 40,000 acres of farmland would get about 140,000 acre-feet of rain per year.
How bad is the arid desert out there anyway? Does 40K acres really get less than 1900 acre-feet of rain per year?
First thing I discovered is the internet is nearly dead. If I search for annual rainfall in that county all I get is infinite AI generated slop farms ironically none of which contain the data. Finally I found out it gets 17 inches of rain per year.
So the land gets about 57K acre-feet of rain per year. They need 1900 Acre-Feet (sure thats not a misprint, like 1900 K Acre-feet or 1900 M Acre-feet?) So they need a clay catchment pond covering about 3% of the land. Because there will be droughts, etc, lets say 10% of the land. This is a lot, but its the price you pay for building in a desert.
They aren't building a black hole propulsion research center, every drop they evaporate will condense out and rain back down "pretty soon".
Never overlook the ability of people to manufacture their own problems. More water than we know what to do with, for free, just the other side of the mississippi river. Near enough infinite cheap land, too. But there's always some idiot trying to grow coconuts in Alaska or go ice fishing in the desert, with predictable results.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 08, @06:33PM
140/40 = 3.5 - 42" of rain per year.
The thing is, what's your recovery rate? Do you actually capture all 42" of rain across your 40,000 acres in ways useful for municipal supply or data center cooling?
We had 20 acres of land and a 6" well, when we'd visit we'd open the well on arrival in the afternoon, and in the morning a 1/8th acre lake would be filled an average of 4' deep, a lot leaked back into the ground water - eventually back into the aquifer it came from, but that's not a useful as leaving it in the aquifer where we tapped it out of and neighbors' well could get water for their uses.
That "frivolous" pond filling released roughly one acre foot of water from the aquifer per day - since we owned about 20 acres of land, that meant avout 6/10" of rain on our land would eventually recharge that much water into the aquifer, and our area averaged about 54" of rain per year so I didn't feel terribly guilty about "filling the pond" 4 or 5 times a year.
We also abutted a river, so some water ran-off that way instead of going into the aquifer, but our riverbanks were quite high, very little water actually ran off the land into the river, and when it did it was during extreme flood events.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Tuesday June 09, @01:20AM
3 other things that you I don't think are factoring in:
1. Because this area is near the Great Salt Lake, not all the water in that area will be fresh water, significant amounts of it will be salt water.
2. Because this area is near Salt Lake City, rain on previously undeveloped land is likely to flow into the (limited) water sources for residents.
3. At least according to some educational figures I found, about 92% of the rainfall in Utah goes to flora and fauna before it can be diverted to agriculture and industrial usage. So of that 57K, you actually have closer to 4.5K to actually work with. Which makes 1900 start to seem like a lot bigger chunk.
The problem being where it rains down: If it evaporates west of Salt Lake, and rains down on the lee side of the Rockies, that doesn't help Salt Lake.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday June 08, @06:25PM (3 children)
Another oddity; I looked it up and the UDWR will approve up to SIX ACRE FEET PER YEAR PER ACRE for morons attempting to grow lettuce in the desert, in the hottest south part of the state. A mere 2 for areas that are less of a desert.
Now realize some of the most productive farmland in the world is near where I live and we only get 3 to 4 acre feet per acre of natural rainfall, but evaporation losses etc...
The point I'm making is this dude bought 40K acres, and could realistically demand a quarter million acre-feet of water to do something moronic like grow lettuce in the desert. But he asks for 1900 acre-feet, which is about 1% of that, and is getting savaged for "using up all their water". Basically, he's not wasting water on ag irrigation so some other moron can...
Its kind of bizarre and very AI generated fake looking propaganda. Whats the point of a made up "controversy" like this? Distraction from the financial fallout of the bubble popping or ...
(Score: 4, Informative) by gnuman on Monday June 08, @06:57PM
The 40k acres datacenter is another bullshit. That's 20k hectares or 200,000 m2. The nVidia racks are now upwards of 200kW .. per *rack*, and they want 1MW. Even if you have 4m3 per rack, that gives you 50,000 racks 0.2MW each. So, your datacenter now needs 10GW of power? Utah has 10GW total power availability!! So, they building this in magical clone-Utah without anything else except their data center?
Aside: Kevin O'Leary, I hope he'll get a little poorer after this mess.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Monday June 08, @07:24PM
A relative of a friend ran a fish farm outside San Antonio TX - Tilapia. Got all the state government approvals and incentives for doing so. Set it all up, ran it profitably - then there was a little drought and the city was putting its citizens on water restrictions, and they looked out at his farm which was using water from the same aquifer - more water for his fish than for all the people in the city of San Antonio combined... It took a few years, but they eventually shut his operation down (after having incentivized him to start it.)
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Monday June 08, @09:41PM
AI manufactured propaganda against a data center is ironic. Or has AI actually achieved real intelligence and is trying to keep itself more exclusive??
It's not moronic to grow crops in the desert. If there is a source of water sufficient for irrigation, deserts are the most productive crop growing regions for a simple reason: maximum sunlight because there are hardly ever any clouds. Lettuce is indeed grown in the Sonoran desert, along the lower Gila River near Yuma, Arizona.