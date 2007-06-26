https://www.cnet.com/news/privacy/meta-smart-glasses-code-face-recognition-biometric-tracking-privacy/
Products such as Ray-Man's Meta AI glasses could have facial recognition features added with code that already exists on a companion smartphone app.
When the feature is activated, Wired reports, "it will transform faces captured by Meta's glasses into unique biometric signatures, commonly known as faceprints, and check each one against faceprints stored on the user's phone."
In other words, NameTag would store biometric face data in an embedded database architecture that can compare new faceprints to existing ones. The database is designed to live on a user's phone but is configured to receive updates from Meta.
The EFF says the code was verified through static analysis and argues that Meta is moving ahead with surveillance-capable glasses in a way that normalizes biometric tracking without people's consent.
"Despite the billions of reasons not to, Meta seems to have created the capacity to turn their customers into a distributed surveillance machine," EFF's senior staff technologist Cooper Quintin said in its article. "This is just one more reason to think twice before buying or using Meta's surveillance glasses."
Earlier this year, The New York Times reported that Meta was working on these types of features but had not officially announced plans to roll them out.
At the time, CNET's smart glasses and XR expert Scott Stein wrote about his concerns that "Meta's facial recognition is not an if, it's a when," and that the technology would need "to be handled with extreme measures of control and responsibility."
Not long after that, Stein spoke with Meta about its privacy policies for smart glasses and came away "frustrated and uncertain" by a lack of clear guidelines and guardrails.
In an email to CNET, Meta spokesperson Ryan Daniels said that the code is simply evidence of tech exploration and that no final decisions have been made to launch it to consumers.
"If we do decide to roll something out, we will take a thoughtful approach and do so with full transparency," Daniels wrote. "One decision we can be clear about -- we are not building a central face database."
The company's communications team also posted responses on X, complaining that the Wired article pushed Meta's response too far down.
This recent reveal comes years after Meta had been automatically scanning faces on every photo uploaded to Facebook to power its Tag Suggestions tool. Following legal backlash, Meta agreed to pay $650 million to settle a lawsuit alleging violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, which requires companies to obtain explicit consent before capturing biometric data such as facial scans. In 2021, the tech giant shut down its platform-wide facial recognition system and deleted the faceprint data of more than 1 billion people.
Meta has partnered with companies such as Ray-Ban and Oakley on its smart glasses, but it faces competition. Google and Samsung recently introduced their own takes on the product category. Apple is said to be shifting away from VR products like the Vision Pro to augmented reality glasses it's developing, but it's not expected to introduce such a product until next year.
The flood of smart glasses is renewing debate about privacy and safety around these devices. Glasses can record video and audio, largely without bystanders noticing -- and thus without their consent -- undermining anonymity in public spaces.
Digital rights experts have long worried about facial recognition tech because biometric data can be abused by governments to track dissidents or used by companies to spy on consumers. It can also be used for public harassment or doxing, or be leaked in data breaches.
If facial recognition software is enabled, it raises additional concerns about what sensitive data is being stored and how it's being used.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 09, @11:47AM (3 children)
OpenCV was doing this 20ish years ago - not as well as we can today, but pretty well.
As I recall, iPhones had "face unlock" screens back around 2010? It had issues then, still does, but it was launched as a mass market commercial thing over 15 years ago.
Google Photos, for 10+ years now, maybe 15? has been classifying your cell phone snapshots, telling you - with something like 80% accuracy - who's in each photo, able to search your photo album of thousands of photos and pull out a whole pile of photos with Joey and his friend Susan in them - not all the photos with Joey and Susan, but a lot of them.
So, yeah, of course Meta enginerds investigated/prototyped something along these lines. If they didn't, somebody would - and no doubt has - hook the face-feed video stream to a cellphone app to do it.
But - if you do a broad search of the media, this has been established as a "red line" not to cross, having goofy thick-rimmed glasses that people don't 100% instantly recognize as being video cameras which can ID people in a crowd - the media reporting on that is 100% negative, bad, evil-tech. Only appropriate for clandestine use by law enforcement and other persons of special privilege, apparently.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday June 09, @01:00PM (2 children)
As noted old tech but with creepy new applications. I guess people just don't except that they'll be filmed by someone with dorky thick-rimmed nerd glasses when out and about. That they are probably, if they are in an urban environment, also picked up by a multitude of normal cameras (covert or visible) is perhaps expected. People see a camera, they see someone holding up their phone to take their "selfies" and other images. They might find it annoying. But they are at least "ok" with it.
This product? Not so much. People just walking around filming clandestine. So it's more of an image issue for Meta then a technology issue. This is just another creepy camera product that nobody asked for, yet was made anyway and now they are desperately trying to make them cool or find a market for them. Neither will happen I suspect. So as noted Meta have already lost the PR-war on this one. Yet they continue to develop it. Just like with their other Metahole products (verse, 3d things ...) they just keep on digging. Thinking it will eventually turn around somehow. They just can't seem to find an appropriate good use for this, or them. Perhaps they should just turn the nerd-glasses to a pair of military spec (or at least looking like it) googles or stick it in a drone. Or some kind of industrial application. As a public consumer product? This is dead.
I would suspect people that wear these glasses to be shunned, told to go and f*ck themselves or get punched in the face.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 09, @01:41PM (1 child)
I haven't gone into the office regularly for 6 years now, but... in that time it seems that a lot of my coworkers are wearing the dorky looking camera glasses on a regular basis, and even more use those (pointless IMO) "smart watches." Tech for tech's sake, first I think. Having a camera mounted to capture your field of view, lightweight, always ready - possibly with a capture loop so you can decide 15 seconds later that you want to capture/keep what just happened - that's just obviously a "nice to have" kind of thing that's much more elegantly implemented (but still not actually elegant) as thick rimmed glasses instead of, say, a GoPro mounted on a hard hat (or, I actually went on a river rafting trip with a GoPro mounted on a chest strap...)
The thing about combining this with facial recognition is - it has already been done, it will be done no matter if it's advertised or not, it may "tarnish the image" of products that tout it, but that's not going to stop Flock from making a new line of face readers that mount surreptitiously in lamp posts.
Back in 2005 I "brainstormed" with an entrepreneurial minded friend about what's the biggest disruptive tech we can identify (and how can we harness it as a money funnel...) Cheap digital cameras were the thing, the image quality was ramping up and the prices were ramping down by a kind of Moore's Law squared at the time. It's a "Brave New World" - the eyes are cheap, smart, and ubiquitous. Shunning certain features in high profile fashion products isn't going to stop them, not really even slow them down.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday June 09, @01:55PM
I can't say that I have ever actually seen the glasses. I don't think they are popular here. I have to look at the optician next time if they offer these, even tho I think Ray-Bans mostly here here are associated with sunglasses. Can't seem to recall now that last time I got new glasses that there was any advertisements about built in cameras. That said I don't think they'll interact well with the MRI machines at work. Big thick rimmed glasses in general are not very popular here, it's mostly the "free" once you got while doing military service and most people ditch those as soon as they can as they are seen as a bit of an eyesore. They are not considered to be stylish, or even nerd-cool, in any regard.
Smart-clocks tho seems to grow ever popular. I'm not sure why. But I think it's mostly here sold as a "health feature" as in it will track your pulse and sleep cycles and such things. Not something you use to check and read your email on.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday June 09, @12:55PM (2 children)
All these glasses must have an obvious sign they're recording and make it a felony to disable it. Sure, lots of people will ignore it. That should clear up when you toss a couple influencers into prison for a few years. Also, if someone objects the user must quit recording and delete any recordings of the person previously made.
Oh yeah, fuck Meta.
Trump's Grave will be the world's most popular open air toilet.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday June 09, @01:28PM
Why is it legal if a news camera does it, a security camera, a police body cam, a personal cell phone, a gopro cam, a restored 1980s camcorder, or literally any other recording device other than glasses?
IRL I think the long term self correcting social issue WRT
Will be pretty much every woman complaining "he's recording my butt / boobs / both". And then endless propaganda about how awful it is.
I suspect the main argument against the glasses will be theft. "If the other guys have to pay for her onlyfans why does he get recordings for free?" Much like you wouldn't copy that floppy, you wouldn't copy those floppy...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday June 09, @01:44PM
>an obvious sign they're recording and make it a felony to disable it.
Why not the death penalty? A black paint-pen can cover an indicator light so quickly and easily, we've got to make sure people don't do that!!!
Meanwhile, the government cameras are going more and more stealth and getting globally databased, in near-real time. https://www.wired.com/story/security-news-this-week-fbi-license-plate-reader-real-time-access/ [wired.com]
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Tuesday June 09, @12:59PM (1 child)
Ever had a belch so satisfying you have to blow your nose afterward?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday June 09, @01:14PM
I think we can be fairly certain that this can be included or turned back on again at the drop of a hat or click of a few keys. I'm sure they "deleted" all the data they gathered to ...